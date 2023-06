Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan 5 Am - Calvin Harris feat Tinashe: Practicing My Tricks, I Got Plenty

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan 5 Am yang dipopulerkan oleh Calvin Harris dan Tinashe.

Lagu 5 Am yang berrdurasi 3 menit 41 detik itu dirilis pada 31 Januari 2019.

Sejak pertama kali dirilis lagu kolaborasi Calvin Harris dan Tinashe itu telah ditonton sebanyak 179,3 ribu kali di YouTube.

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan 5 Am yang dinyanyikan oleh Calvin Harris dan Tinashe dalam artikel berikut:

Lirik

Tryna live my life any way I like it

Never let a seem hit 'em mess up my eye lid

Something 'bout your eyes, oh, they hit me by surprise

She, feelin' hella sprung, if you with it then you got it

I've been waitin' up, nothin' on but your chain now

Filling up the tub. What's the scent of the day now?

Boy you can't resist it, boy you know you miss it

Can we find a way?

5 AM. I can't eat right, I can't sleep right

I can't do anything without you

I've been running from you all night, and now it feel like

I can't do anything without you

Want you, I want you, babe

I want it, baby

Want you, I want you, babe

Yeah I need it, baby

Want you, I want you, babe

I want it, baby

5 AM, and I want you, baby

5 AM, and I want you, baby

What you tryna play, boy? You know I'm ready

I'm like a buffet, body's yours for the taking

Almost done for breakfast, tell me you gon' make it

Hungry, hungry boy, you'll be begging for the bacon

Practicing my tricks. I got plenty

Throw one down right now if you'd let me

Tell me what you like

Ride if you ready, ride if you ready, ride if you ready

5 AM. I can't eat right, I can't sleep right

I can't do anything without you

I've been running from you all night, and now it feel like

I can't do anything without you

Want you, I want you, babe

I want it, baby

Want you, I want you, babe

Yeah I need it, baby

Want you, I want you, babe

I want it, baby

5 AM, and I want you, baby

5 AM, and I want you, baby

'Cause it's 5 AM, 5 AM. I can't eat right, I can't sleep right

Won't do anything without you

Can't do anything without you