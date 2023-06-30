Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Champagne Supernova - Oasis: Someday You Will Find Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Champagne Supernova yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band Oasis.

Lagu ini masuk dalam album (What's the Story) Morning Glory? yang dirilis pada tahun 1995.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Champagne Supernova - Oasis:

Intro: A G D/F# E x2

Verse 1:

A

how many special people change?

G

how many lives are living strange?

D/F# E

where were you while we were getting high?

A G

slowly walking down the hall faster than a cannon ball

D/F# E

where were you while we were getting high?

Chorus 1:

A G

someday you will find me caught beneath the landslide

D/F# E

in a champagne supernova in the sky

A G

someday you will find me caught beneath the landslide

D/F#

ina champagne supernova

E

a champagne supernova

A G D/F# E

in the sky

Verse 2:

A G

Wake up the dawn and ask her why a dreamer dreams she never dies

D/F# E

wipe that tear away now from your eye

A G

slowly walking down the hall faster than

D/F#

a cannon ball where were you while we

E

were getting high?

Chorus 2:

A G

someday you will find me caught beneath the landslide

D/F# E

in a champagne supernova in the sky

A G

someday you will find me caught beneath the landslide in a

D/F#

champagne supernova

E

a champagne supernova

G A

cos' people believe that they're gonna get away for the summer

G D

but you and i we live and die the world is still spinning around

E

we don't know why

why why why

Guitar Solo 1: A G D/F# E x2

(Repeat Verse 1)

(Repeat Chorus 2)

Guitar Solo 2:

A G D/F# F G x4

F G F G

A G D/F# E x2

Verse 3:

A

how many special people change?

G

how many lives are living strange?

D/F# E

where were you while we were getting high?

Outro:

A

we were getting high

G

we were getting high

D/F#

we were getting high

E

we were getting high

(Repeat)

