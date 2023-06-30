Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan The Only Exception - Paramore: You Are The Only Exception
Berikut lirik lagu dan terjemahan The Only Exception yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band Paramore.
Penulis:
Ifan RiskyAnugera
Editor:
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu The Only Exception yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band Paramore.
Lagu ini masuk dalam album Brand New Eyes yang dirilis pada tahun 2009.
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Sick Feeling - Boy Pablo: I Had To Catch The Bus
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu The Only Exception - Paramore:
When I was younger I saw my daddy cry
Saat aku muda kulihat ayahku menangis
And curse at the wind
Dan mengutuk angin
He broke his own heart
Dia patah hati
And I watched As he tried to reassemble it
Dan kulihat saat dia berusaha merajutnya kembali
And my momma swore that she would never let herself forget
Dan ibuku bersumpah bahwa dia takkan pernah melupakan
And that was the day that I promised
Dan itulah hari dimana aku berjanji
I'd never sing of love
Aku takkan pernah menyanyikan cinta
If it does not exist
Bahwa tak ada cinta
But darlin'
Namun kasih
{Chorus}
You are the only exception
Kecuali dirimu
You are the only exception
Kecuali dirimu
You are the only exception
Kecuali dirimu
You are the only exception
Kecuali dirimu
{Verse 2}
Maybe I know, somewhere deep in my soul
Mungkin aku tahu, di suatu tempat di relung jiwaku
That love never lasts
Bahwa cinta takkan abadi
And we've got to find other ways to make it alone
Dan kita harus menemukan cara lain untuk mewujudkannya
Or keep a straight face
Atau terus berwajah dingin
And I've always lived like this
Dan aku selalu hidup begitu
Keeping a comfortable distance
Menjaga jarak
And up until now
Dan hingga kini
I had sworn to myself that I'm content
Aku telah bersumpah pada diriku sendiri bahwa aku puas
With loneliness
Dengan kesendirian
Because none of it was ever worth the risk
Karena semua itu mudah dilakukan
{Chorus}
{Bridge}
I've got a tight grip on reality, but I can't
Aku berpegang teguh pada kenyataan, namun aku tak dapat
Let go of what's in front of me here
Melepaskan apa yang di depanku kini
I know you're leaving in the morning
Aku tahu kau akan meninggalkanku di pagi hari
when you wake up
Saat kau bangun
Leave me with some kind of proof it's not a dream
Tinggalkan aku dengan bukti bahwa itu bukan mimpi
{Chorus}
[X2]
And I'm on my way to believing
Dan aku sedang berusaha percaya
Oh, and I'm on my way to believing
Oh, dan aku sedang berusaha percaya
(Tribunnews.com)