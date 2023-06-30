Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan The Only Exception - Paramore: You Are The Only Exception

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu The Only Exception yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band Paramore.

Lagu ini masuk dalam album Brand New Eyes yang dirilis pada tahun 2009.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Sick Feeling - Boy Pablo: I Had To Catch The Bus

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu The Only Exception - Paramore:

When I was younger I saw my daddy cry

Saat aku muda kulihat ayahku menangis

And curse at the wind

Dan mengutuk angin

He broke his own heart

Dia patah hati

And I watched As he tried to reassemble it

Dan kulihat saat dia berusaha merajutnya kembali

And my momma swore that she would never let herself forget

Dan ibuku bersumpah bahwa dia takkan pernah melupakan

And that was the day that I promised

Dan itulah hari dimana aku berjanji

I'd never sing of love

Aku takkan pernah menyanyikan cinta

If it does not exist

Bahwa tak ada cinta

But darlin'

Namun kasih

{Chorus}

You are the only exception

Kecuali dirimu

You are the only exception

Kecuali dirimu

You are the only exception

Kecuali dirimu

You are the only exception

Kecuali dirimu

{Verse 2}

Maybe I know, somewhere deep in my soul

Mungkin aku tahu, di suatu tempat di relung jiwaku

That love never lasts

Bahwa cinta takkan abadi

And we've got to find other ways to make it alone

Dan kita harus menemukan cara lain untuk mewujudkannya

Or keep a straight face

Atau terus berwajah dingin

And I've always lived like this

Dan aku selalu hidup begitu

Keeping a comfortable distance

Menjaga jarak

And up until now

Dan hingga kini

I had sworn to myself that I'm content

Aku telah bersumpah pada diriku sendiri bahwa aku puas

With loneliness

Dengan kesendirian

Because none of it was ever worth the risk

Karena semua itu mudah dilakukan

{Chorus}

{Bridge}

I've got a tight grip on reality, but I can't

Aku berpegang teguh pada kenyataan, namun aku tak dapat

Let go of what's in front of me here

Melepaskan apa yang di depanku kini

I know you're leaving in the morning

Aku tahu kau akan meninggalkanku di pagi hari

when you wake up

Saat kau bangun

Leave me with some kind of proof it's not a dream

Tinggalkan aku dengan bukti bahwa itu bukan mimpi

{Chorus}

[X2]

And I'm on my way to believing

Dan aku sedang berusaha percaya

Oh, and I'm on my way to believing

Oh, dan aku sedang berusaha percaya

(Tribunnews.com)