Chord dan Lirik Lagu All Hands On Deck - Tinashe: Everything That We Built

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini merupakan lirik lagu dan terjemahan All Hands On Deck yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Amerika Serikat, Tinashe.

Lagu All Hands On Deck milik Tinashe pertama kali dirilis pada 24 Februari 2015.

Lirik lagu All Hands On Deck ditulis oleh Tor Hermansen dan Mikkel Eriksen.

Lagu pop berdurasi 3 menit 40 detik Tinashe itu telah ditonton sebanyak 81,5 juta kali di YouTube.

Simak chord dan lirik lagu All Hands On Deck yang dinyanyikan oleh Tinashe dibawah ini:

B F#

All hands on deck

E

Don’t abandon the ship



You’ll never know what it could have been

B F#

All hands on deck

E

My ship is sinking



Don’t let me go

G#m

Don’t let me drown





Verse 1



G#m F#

A step to the right

E

To your own rhythm

G#m F#

Cause what comes next

E

Is up to you



G#m F#

And I need a miracle

E

To save me from this

G#m F#

And I need the angels

E

To all pray for me



I can’t believe you





Chorus





Verse 2



G#m F#

Another day

E

Another worry



Breaks right through

G#m F# E

And indecision bleeds me dry



G#m F#

And she’s turning pages

E

I’m not making for her

G#m F#

And she’s painting pictures

E

Without me in mind



I can’t believe you





Chorus (2x)





Bridge



G#m

The long walks on moon light beach

B

The promises you could not keep

E

Your so contagious, so contagious

G#m

For all the world we did not see

B

For all the smiles you gave to me

E

They’re so contagious

B

They’re so very fake





Chorus





Outro



B F#

Goodbye to you



G#m E

Goodbye to you, you

B F#

Goodbye to you

G#m E

Goodbye to you, you

