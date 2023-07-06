Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Kill Bill - SZA: I Might, I Might Kill My Ex

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Kill Bill yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi SZA.

Penulis: Lanny Latifah
Editor: Daryono
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Kill Bill - SZA: I Might, I Might Kill My Ex
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Kill Bill yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi SZA. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak inilah chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Kill Bill yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi SZA.

Official video lagu Kill Bill telah diunggah di kanal YouTube SZA pada 11 Januari 2023, dan telah ditonton lebih dari 73 juta kali.

Lagu ini termasuk dalam album SZA yang bertajuk "SOS".

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Kill Bill - SZA:

Intro : A#m D# G# F

A#m          D#

 i'm still a fan

even though i was salty

                G#

hate to see you with some 

other broad know you happy

                F

hate to see you happy 

if i'm not the one drivin'

         A#m

i'm so mature, i'm so mature

         D#

i'm so mature i got me a therapist 

to tell me there's other men

  G#

i don't want none, i just want you

   F

if i can't have you, no one should

Reff :

   A#m                     D#

 i might.. i might kill my ex..

               G#

 not the best idea..

                      F

 his new girlfriend's next

             A#m

 how'd i get here..

                 D#

 i might kill my ex..

                  G#

 i still love him though..

              F

 rather be in jail than alone..

A#m

 i get the sense that 

it's a lost 'cause

D#

 i get the sense that 

you might really love her

G#

 the text gon' be evidence

this text is evidence

  F

i try to ration with you 

no murders, no crimes of passion

    A#m

but damn.. you was out of reach

               D#

you was at the farmer's 

market with your perfect peach

            G#

now i'm in amazement

playin' on my patience

               F

now you layin' face-down

got me sayin' over a beat

         A#m

i'm so mature, i'm so mature

         D#

i'm so mature i got me a therapist 

to tell me there's other men

  G#

i don't want none, i just want you

   F

if i can't have you, no one will

Reff :

  A#m                          D#

 i.. (i might) i might kill my ex..

               G#

 not the best idea..

                      F

 his new girlfriend's next

             A#m

 how'd i get here..

                 D#

 i might kill my ex..

                  G#

 i still love him though..

              F

 rather be in jail than alone..

A#m

 i did it all for love (love)

D#

 i did it all on no drugs (drugs)

G#

 i did all of this sober

F

 i did it all for us..

A#m

oooh.. i did it all for love (love)

D#

 i did all of this on no drugs (drugs)

G#

 i did all of this sober

(F)

 don't you know I did it all for us.. 

(i'll kill your ex tonight)

Reff :

 A#m                     D#

 oooh.. i just killed my ex..

               G#

 not the best idea.. (idea)

                       F

 killed his girlfriend next..

             A#m

 how'd i get here..

                  D#

 I just killed my ex..

                  G#

 i still love him though..

              F

 rather be in hell than alone..

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
