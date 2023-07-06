Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo: Cause I've Made Some Real Big Mistakes

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Vampire yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Penyanyi Olivia Rodrigo merilis lagu berjudul Vampire pada 30 Juni 2023.

Lagu Vampire bercerita tentang seseorang yang merasa dibodohi dan ditipu oleh pasangannya.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo:

C E F Fm

C

hate to give the satisfaction

E

asking how you're doing now

how's the castle built off people

F

you pretend to care about

just what you wanted

Fm

look at you, cool guy, you got it

C

i see the parties and the diamonds

E

sometimes when i close my eyes

six months of torture that you sold

F

as some forbidden paradise

i loved you truly

Fm

gotta laugh at the stupidity

Dm

cause i've made some real big mistakes

G

but you make the worst one look fine

C

i should've known it was strange

E

you only come out at night

F

i used to think i was smart

Fm

but you made me look so naive

C

the way you sold me for parts

E

as you sunk your teeth into me, ooh

F Fm

bloodsucker, famefucker

bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire

C

C

every girl i ever talked

E

to told me you were bad, bad news

you called them crazy God i hate

F

the way i called them crazy too

you're so convincing

Fm

how Do you lie without flinching

how Do you lie, how Do you lie,

how Do you lie

C

oh what a mesmerizing, paralyzing,

E

fucked up little thrill

can't figure out just how you Do it

F

and God knows i never will

went for me and not her

Fm

cause girls your age know better

Dm

i've made some real big mistakes

G

but you make the worst one look fine

C

i should've known it was strange

E

you only come out at night

F

i used to think i was smart

Fm

but you made me look so naive

C

the way you sold me for parts

E

as you sunk your teeth into me, ooh

F Fm

bloodsucker, famefucker

bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire

C C

F

you said it was true love

Fm

but wouldn't that be hard

C

you can't love anyone

G

cause that would mean you had a heart

F

i tried you help you out

Fm

now i know that i can't

C G

cause how you think's the kind of thing

F Fm C G

i'll never understand

Dm

i've made some real big mistakes

G

but you make the worst one look fine

C

i should've known it was strange

E

you only come out at night

F

i used to think i was smart

Fm

but you made me look so naive

C

the way you sold me for parts

E

as you sunk your teeth into me, ooh

F Fm

bloodsucker, famefucker

bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire

C C C

