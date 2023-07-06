Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo: Cause I've Made Some Real Big Mistakes

Berikut chord gitar dan liri lagu Vampire yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo: Cause I've Made Some Real Big Mistakes
Instagram
Chord gitar dan lirik Vampire yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Vampire yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.

Penyanyi Olivia Rodrigo merilis lagu berjudul Vampire pada 30 Juni 2023.

Lagu Vampire bercerita tentang seseorang yang merasa dibodohi dan ditipu oleh pasangannya.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu The Rose Song - Olivia Rodrigo: You Say Im Perfect

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo:

C E F Fm

C
hate to give the satisfaction
                       E
asking how you're doing now
how's the castle built off people
                    F
you pretend to care about
just what you wanted
       Fm
look at you, cool guy, you got it

C
i see the parties and the diamonds
                         E
sometimes when i close my eyes
six months of torture that you sold
                     F
as some forbidden paradise
i loved you truly
     Fm
gotta laugh at the stupidity
                     Dm
cause i've made some real big mistakes
                 G
but you make the worst one look fine
            C
i should've known it was strange
         E
you only come out at night 
          F
 i used to think i was smart
                Fm
but you made me look so naive 
            C
the way you sold me for parts
                 E
as you sunk your teeth into me, ooh 
F            Fm
bloodsucker, famefucker
bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire

 C 
C
every girl i ever talked
                            E
to told me you were bad, bad news
you called them crazy God i hate
                           F
the way i called them crazy too
you're so convincing
          Fm
how Do you lie without flinching
how Do you lie, how Do you lie,
how Do you lie

C
oh   what a mesmerizing, paralyzing,
                E
fucked up little thrill
can't figure out just how you Do it
                     F
and God knows i never will
went for me and not her
     Fm
cause girls your age know better
               Dm
i've made some real big mistakes
                 G
but you make the worst one look fine
            C
i should've known it was strange
         E
you only come out at night 
          F
i used to think i was smart
                Fm
but you made me look so naive 
            C
the way you sold me for parts
                 E
as you sunk your teeth into me, ooh 
F            Fm
bloodsucker, famefucker
bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire
C  C
F
you said it was true love
Fm
but wouldn't that be hard
C
you can't love anyone
     G
cause that would mean you had a heart
F
i tried you help you out
Fm
now i know that i can't
C                                  G
cause how you think's the kind of thing
                F   Fm C G
i'll never understand
               Dm
i've made some real big mistakes
                 G
but you make the worst one look fine
            C
i should've known it was strange
         E
you only come out at night 
          F
i used to think i was smart
                Fm
but you made me look so naive 
            C
the way you sold me for parts
                 E
as you sunk your teeth into me, ooh 
F            Fm
bloodsucker, famefucker
bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire

C  C  C

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Dasar Lagu Happier - Olivia Rodrigo: Say You Love Her Baby, Just Not Like You Love Me

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Olivia Rodrigo
Lirik Lagu Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
BERITATERKAIT
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Rumah 2 Lantai Premium dan Asri Termurah Ditengah Kota Bogor
    Rumah 2 Lantai Premium dan Asri Termurah Ditengah Kota Bogor
    Rp1 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Ampuh Stabilkan Mobil Limbung Balance Spring Buffer Awet 7 Tahun Bersertifikat Ugm
    Ampuh Stabilkan Mobil Limbung Balance Spring Buffer Awet 7 Tahun Bersertifikat Ugm
    Rp550.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Agen Transportasi Dari Juanda Ke Malang
    Agen Transportasi Dari Juanda Ke Malang
    Rp800.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Agen Briyani Instan Untuk Ibu Hamil kirim ke Banyuwangi
    Agen Briyani Instan Untuk Ibu Hamil kirim ke Banyuwangi
    Rp40.000
    Jawa Timur, Banyuwangi
    DIJUAL RUMAH 2 LANTAI CANTIK MEWAH HARGA TERJANGKAU DI TENGAH KOTA MALANG
    DIJUAL RUMAH 2 LANTAI CANTIK MEWAH HARGA TERJANGKAU DI TENGAH KOTA MALANG
    Rp2,5 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Pabrik Genteng Minimalis Yang Paling Bagus Modern Terlaris - Surabaya
    Pabrik Genteng Minimalis Yang Paling Bagus Modern Terlaris - Surabaya
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Pabrik Genteng Beton Yang Bagus Trenggalek terbaik
    Pabrik Genteng Beton Yang Bagus Trenggalek terbaik
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Trenggalek
    Agen Genteng Beton Awet Banyuwangi
    Agen Genteng Beton Awet Banyuwangi
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Banyuwangi
    Agen Tarif Travel Bandara Juanda Ke Malang
    Agen Tarif Travel Bandara Juanda Ke Malang
    Rp800.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Rumah Murah Lokasi Strategis 45/80 2 Kamar Tidur 2 Kamar Mandi Ruang Tamu Carport Dapur+Kitchen Set
    Rumah Murah Lokasi Strategis 45/80 2 Kamar Tidur 2 Kamar Mandi Ruang Tamu Carport Dapur+Kitchen Set
    Rp330.000.000
    Lampung, Bandar Lampung
    Agen Briyani Instan Halal kirim ke Banyuwangi
    Agen Briyani Instan Halal kirim ke Banyuwangi
    Rp40.000
    Jawa Timur, Banyuwangi
    TERMURAH RUMAH MINIMALIS DEKAT DENGAN PASAR PIYUNGAN
    TERMURAH RUMAH MINIMALIS DEKAT DENGAN PASAR PIYUNGAN
    Rp550.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Perumahan The Mansion di Sekitar Gumul Kediri Bisa KPR Mudah dan Cepat
    Perumahan The Mansion di Sekitar Gumul Kediri Bisa KPR Mudah dan Cepat
    Rp673.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Kediri
    Pintu Harmonika Sidoarjo Murah Terpercaya
    Pintu Harmonika Sidoarjo Murah Terpercaya
    Rp850.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    WALLPAPER VINYL DINDING
    WALLPAPER VINYL DINDING
    Rp190.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Sedia HT Baofeng / Comteck UV5R di Bandung
    Sedia HT Baofeng / Comteck UV5R di Bandung
    Rp350.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Kursi Kerja Putar Jakarta Utara
    Kursi Kerja Putar Jakarta Utara
    Rp1.800.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Supplier paving block grass Sukun berkualitas
    Supplier paving block grass Sukun berkualitas
    Rp57.500
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Hunian Idaman Keluarga tengah kota malang, Naufal Regency
    Hunian Idaman Keluarga tengah kota malang, Naufal Regency
    Rp589.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Distributor Genteng Beton Gelombang Trenggalek Berkualitas
    Distributor Genteng Beton Gelombang Trenggalek Berkualitas
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Trenggalek
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan