Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo: Cause I've Made Some Real Big Mistakes
Berikut chord gitar dan liri lagu Vampire yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.
Penulis:
Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor:
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Vampire yang dipopulerkan oleh Olivia Rodrigo.
Penyanyi Olivia Rodrigo merilis lagu berjudul Vampire pada 30 Juni 2023.
Lagu Vampire bercerita tentang seseorang yang merasa dibodohi dan ditipu oleh pasangannya.
Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu The Rose Song - Olivia Rodrigo: You Say Im Perfect
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo:
C E F Fm
C
hate to give the satisfaction
E
asking how you're doing now
how's the castle built off people
F
you pretend to care about
just what you wanted
Fm
look at you, cool guy, you got it
C
i see the parties and the diamonds
E
sometimes when i close my eyes
six months of torture that you sold
F
as some forbidden paradise
i loved you truly
Fm
gotta laugh at the stupidity
Dm
cause i've made some real big mistakes
G
but you make the worst one look fine
C
i should've known it was strange
E
you only come out at night
F
i used to think i was smart
Fm
but you made me look so naive
C
the way you sold me for parts
E
as you sunk your teeth into me, ooh
F Fm
bloodsucker, famefucker
bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire
C
C
every girl i ever talked
E
to told me you were bad, bad news
you called them crazy God i hate
F
the way i called them crazy too
you're so convincing
Fm
how Do you lie without flinching
how Do you lie, how Do you lie,
how Do you lie
C
oh what a mesmerizing, paralyzing,
E
fucked up little thrill
can't figure out just how you Do it
F
and God knows i never will
went for me and not her
Fm
cause girls your age know better
Dm
i've made some real big mistakes
G
but you make the worst one look fine
C
i should've known it was strange
E
you only come out at night
F
i used to think i was smart
Fm
but you made me look so naive
C
the way you sold me for parts
E
as you sunk your teeth into me, ooh
F Fm
bloodsucker, famefucker
bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire
C C
F
you said it was true love
Fm
but wouldn't that be hard
C
you can't love anyone
G
cause that would mean you had a heart
F
i tried you help you out
Fm
now i know that i can't
C G
cause how you think's the kind of thing
F Fm C G
i'll never understand
Dm
i've made some real big mistakes
G
but you make the worst one look fine
C
i should've known it was strange
E
you only come out at night
F
i used to think i was smart
Fm
but you made me look so naive
C
the way you sold me for parts
E
as you sunk your teeth into me, ooh
F Fm
bloodsucker, famefucker
bleeding me dry like a goddamn vampire
C C C
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Dasar Lagu Happier - Olivia Rodrigo: Say You Love Her Baby, Just Not Like You Love Me
(Tribunnews.com)