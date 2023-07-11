Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Hate Me - Ellie Goulding feat Juice WRLD: Hate me, Still Tryna Replace Me
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hate Me - Ellie Goulding feat Juice WRLD yang kembali viral di TikTok.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hate Me yang dipopulerkan oleh Ellie Goulding feat Juice WRLD di dalam artikel ini.
Ellie Goulding telah berkolaborasi dengan Juice WRLD dengan merilis lagu 'Hate Me' pada tahun 2019.
Lagu 'Hate Me' terdapat pada album Ellie Goulding yang bertajuk 'Higher Than Heaven'.
Belakangan ini, lagu 'Hate Me' kembali viral di TikTok.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hate Me - Ellie Goulding feat Juice WRLD:
[Chorus]
Fm Bbm
Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Eb Ab
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Fm Bbm
Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me
Eb Ab
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
[Verse 1]
N.C. Fm
I bet you don't kiss her with your eyes closed
Bbm Ab
I bet you're still walkin' on a tightrope
Fm
Miss me so much, you've been goin' psycho
Bbm Ab
You ain't gotta say it, baby, I know
[Pre-Chorus]
Fm Bbm
It's a thin line between all this love and hate
Eb Ab
And if you switch sides, you're gon' have to claim your place
Fm Bbm
So baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate
Eb Ab
Yeah baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate
[Chorus]
Fm Bbm
And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Eb Ab
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Fm Bbm
Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me
Eb Ab
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
Fm Bbm
Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Eb Ab
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Fm Bbm
Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me
Eb Ab
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
[Verse 2]
Fm Bbm
Hate me, hate me, tell me how you hate me
Eb Ab
Tell me how I'm trash and you could easily replace me
Fm Bbm
Tell me that I'm strung out, wasted on the daily
Eb Ab*
Prolly 'cause there's no one around me numbin' all my pain
Fm Bbm
Prolly 'cause there's no umbrella to shield me from all the rain
Eb Ab
Probably because you're the one playin' the mind games
Fm Bbm
You hate me because I don't let you play no mind games
Eb Ab
They give me migraines and damage my brain
Fm Bbm
Date me, break me, easily replace me
Eb Ab
Hopefully you see it clear, hopefully it's HD
Fm Bbm
Bet you wonder why the last few months I've been spacey
Eb (Ab*)
In your head, I sing...
[Chorus]
Fm Bbm
And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Eb Ab
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Fm Bbm
Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me
Eb Ab
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
Fm Bbm
Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Eb Ab
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Fm Bbm
Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me
Eb Ab
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
[Pre-Chorus]
Fm Bbm
It's a thin line between all this love and hate (Okay)
Eb Ab
And if you switch sides, you're gon' have to claim your place (Okay)
Fm Bbm
So baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate (Okay)
Eb Ab
Yeah baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate (Okay)
[Chorus]
Fm Bbm
And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Eb Ab
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Fm Bbm
Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me
Eb Ab
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
Fm Bbm
Tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Eb Ab
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Fm Bbm
Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me
Eb Ab
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
[Outro]
Fm
Bbm
Tell me how you hate me
Eb Ab
Lies, tell me lies, tell me how you hate me
Fm
Bbm
Tell me how you hate me
Eb Ab
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
