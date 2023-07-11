Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Hate Me - Ellie Goulding feat Juice WRLD: Hate me, Still Tryna Replace Me

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hate Me - Ellie Goulding feat Juice WRLD yang kembali viral di TikTok.

Editor: Salma Fenty
zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Hate Me - Ellie Goulding feat Juice WRLD: Hate me, Still Tryna Replace Me
Instagram @elliegoulding
Penyanyi Ellie Goulding. Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hate Me - Ellie Goulding feat Juice WRLD yang kembali viral di TikTok. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hate Me yang dipopulerkan oleh Ellie Goulding feat Juice WRLD di dalam artikel ini.

Ellie Goulding telah berkolaborasi dengan Juice WRLD dengan merilis lagu 'Hate Me' pada tahun 2019.

Lagu 'Hate Me' terdapat pada album Ellie Goulding yang bertajuk 'Higher Than Heaven'.

Belakangan ini, lagu 'Hate Me' kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hate Me - Ellie Goulding feat Juice WRLD:

[Chorus]

Fm                Bbm

Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Eb                  Ab

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Fm                  Bbm

Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me

Eb                        Ab

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

[Verse 1]

N.C.                               Fm

I bet you don't kiss her with your eyes closed

Bbm                             Ab

I bet you're still walkin' on a tightrope

                                   Fm

Miss me so much, you've been goin' psycho

Bbm                           Ab

You ain't gotta say it, baby, I know

[Pre-Chorus]

       Fm                         Bbm

It's a thin line between all this love and hate

           Eb                                Ab

And if you switch sides, you're gon' have to claim your place

         Fm                             Bbm

So baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate

           Eb                            Ab

Yeah baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate

[Chorus]

                    Fm                Bbm

And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Eb                  Ab

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Fm                  Bbm

Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me

Eb                        Ab

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Fm                Bbm

Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Eb                  Ab

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Fm                  Bbm

Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me

Eb                        Ab

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

[Verse 2]

Fm                Bbm

Hate me, hate me, tell me how you hate me

Eb                                  Ab

Tell me how I'm trash and you could easily replace me

Fm                           Bbm

Tell me that I'm strung out, wasted on the daily

Eb                                     Ab*

Prolly 'cause there's no one around me numbin' all my pain

       Fm                                  Bbm

Prolly 'cause there's no umbrella to shield me from all the rain

      Eb                        Ab

Probably because you're the one playin' the mind games

        Fm                            Bbm

You hate me because I don't let you play no mind games

      Eb                   Ab

They give me migraines and damage my brain

Fm                 Bbm

Date me, break me, easily replace me

Eb                          Ab

Hopefully you see it clear, hopefully it's HD

Fm                          Bbm

Bet you wonder why the last few months I've been spacey

Eb                (Ab*)

In your head, I sing...

[Chorus]

                    Fm                Bbm

And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Eb                  Ab

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Fm                  Bbm

Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me

Eb                        Ab

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Fm                Bbm

Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Eb                  Ab

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Fm                  Bbm

Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me

Eb                        Ab

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

[Pre-Chorus]

       Fm                         Bbm

It's a thin line between all this love and hate (Okay)

           Eb                                Ab

And if you switch sides, you're gon' have to claim your place (Okay)

         Fm                            Bbm

So baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate (Okay)

           Eb                            Ab

Yeah baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate (Okay)

[Chorus]

                    Fm                Bbm

And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Eb                  Ab

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Fm                  Bbm

Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me

Eb                        Ab

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Fm                                Bbm

Tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Eb                  Ab

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Fm                  Bbm

Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me

Eb                        Ab

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

[Outro]

Fm

Bbm

Tell me how you hate me

Eb                  Ab

Lies, tell me lies, tell me how you hate me

Fm

Bbm

Tell me how you hate me

Eb                        Ab

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Ellie Goulding
BERITATERKAIT
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Mobil Bekas Honda BRV 2016 Tipe E Prestige Terawat Siap Pakai Pajak Panjang - Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Honda BRV 2016 Tipe E Prestige Terawat Siap Pakai Pajak Panjang - Jakarta Barat
    Rp163.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    LARIS!!0838-3510-0917 WA, Produsen Kursi Taman di Cirebon,
    LARIS!!0838-3510-0917 WA, Produsen Kursi Taman di Cirebon,
    Rp1.600.000
    Jawa Barat, Cirebon Kota
    Ruko Gandeng 2 unit, Jalan Raya Letjend Suprapto Jakarta Pusat
    Ruko Gandeng 2 unit, Jalan Raya Letjend Suprapto Jakarta Pusat
    Rp4,9 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Jasa Service AC Di Kutabumi Pasar Kemis Tangerang – AYO TEKNIK
    Jasa Service AC Di Kutabumi Pasar Kemis Tangerang – AYO TEKNIK
    Rp250.000
    Banten, Tangerang
    Karet Fender Dermaga Ambon
    Karet Fender Dermaga Ambon
    Rp1.500.000
    Maluku, Ambon
    Hub. 085 366 620 009, Paket Catering & Aqiqah Murah di Batam Untuk Acara Kantor Aqiqah Rahayu
    Hub. 085 366 620 009, Paket Catering & Aqiqah Murah di Batam Untuk Acara Kantor Aqiqah Rahayu
    Rp1.500.000
    Kepulauan Riau, Batam
    Naufal Hills, Hunian Nuansa Villa di Lawang-Malang
    Naufal Hills, Hunian Nuansa Villa di Lawang-Malang
    Rp789.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    JASA CUSTOMS CLEARANCE IMPORT CHINA PT INAMI NUSA GLOBAL
    JASA CUSTOMS CLEARANCE IMPORT CHINA PT INAMI NUSA GLOBAL
    Rp1.800.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Kubah Masjid Panel Enamel dan Galvalum di Mamuju
    Kubah Masjid Panel Enamel dan Galvalum di Mamuju
    Rp3.500.000
    Sulawesi Barat, Mamuju
    Pintu Harmonika Tuban Bisa Custom Ukuran
    Pintu Harmonika Tuban Bisa Custom Ukuran
    Rp850.000
    Jawa Timur, Tuban
    Rumah Syariah Murah Bandung Cicilan 3 Flat Sampai Lunas
    Rumah Syariah Murah Bandung Cicilan 3 Flat Sampai Lunas
    Rp175.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Distributor Baju Gamis Terbaru Aera Hijab Blitar Jatim
    Distributor Baju Gamis Terbaru Aera Hijab Blitar Jatim
    Rp215.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    Motor Bekas Honda Vario 150 2019 Warna Silver Mulus Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Jakarta Utara
    Motor Bekas Honda Vario 150 2019 Warna Silver Mulus Surat Lengkap Pajak Hidup - Jakarta Utara
    Rp17.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    JASA AUTO DETAILING MOBIL MALANG, Hub. 0881 0268 52333, Jasa Auto Detailing Mobil Murah, Salon Mobil
    JASA AUTO DETAILING MOBIL MALANG, Hub. 0881 0268 52333, Jasa Auto Detailing Mobil Murah, Salon Mobil
    Rp1.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Travel Malang Juanda Terbaik, Hub 0822-2114-7774
    Travel Malang Juanda Terbaik, Hub 0822-2114-7774
    Rp820.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    NAUFAL HILLS
    NAUFAL HILLS
    Rp781.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Ruko Jalan Raya KH. Hasyim Ashari, Jakarta Pusat
    Ruko Jalan Raya KH. Hasyim Ashari, Jakarta Pusat
    Rp4,8 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Disewakan Cepat Ruko IR. H. Juanda Harga Nego Siap Huni - Pontianak
    Disewakan Cepat Ruko IR. H. Juanda Harga Nego Siap Huni - Pontianak
    Rp60.000.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Hunian Elegan bergaya eropa di tengah kota Malang, Naufal Regency
    Hunian Elegan bergaya eropa di tengah kota Malang, Naufal Regency
    Rp669.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Mobil Bekas Toyota All New Avanza 2012 Tipe G 1.3 Manual Orisinil Pajak Panjang - Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Bekas Toyota All New Avanza 2012 Tipe G 1.3 Manual Orisinil Pajak Panjang - Jakarta Timur
    Rp108.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan