Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Hate Me - Ellie Goulding feat Juice WRLD: Hate me, Still Tryna Replace Me

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hate Me yang dipopulerkan oleh Ellie Goulding feat Juice WRLD di dalam artikel ini.

Ellie Goulding telah berkolaborasi dengan Juice WRLD dengan merilis lagu 'Hate Me' pada tahun 2019.

Lagu 'Hate Me' terdapat pada album Ellie Goulding yang bertajuk 'Higher Than Heaven'.

Belakangan ini, lagu 'Hate Me' kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hate Me - Ellie Goulding feat Juice WRLD:

[Chorus]

Fm Bbm

Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Eb Ab

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Fm Bbm

Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me

Eb Ab

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

[Verse 1]

N.C. Fm

I bet you don't kiss her with your eyes closed

Bbm Ab

I bet you're still walkin' on a tightrope

Fm

Miss me so much, you've been goin' psycho

Bbm Ab

You ain't gotta say it, baby, I know

[Pre-Chorus]

Fm Bbm

It's a thin line between all this love and hate

Eb Ab

And if you switch sides, you're gon' have to claim your place

Fm Bbm

So baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate

Eb Ab

Yeah baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate

[Chorus]

Fm Bbm

And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Eb Ab

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Fm Bbm

Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me

Eb Ab

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Fm Bbm

Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Eb Ab

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Fm Bbm

Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me

Eb Ab

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

[Verse 2]

Fm Bbm

Hate me, hate me, tell me how you hate me

Eb Ab

Tell me how I'm trash and you could easily replace me

Fm Bbm

Tell me that I'm strung out, wasted on the daily

Eb Ab*

Prolly 'cause there's no one around me numbin' all my pain

Fm Bbm

Prolly 'cause there's no umbrella to shield me from all the rain

Eb Ab

Probably because you're the one playin' the mind games

Fm Bbm

You hate me because I don't let you play no mind games

Eb Ab

They give me migraines and damage my brain

Fm Bbm

Date me, break me, easily replace me

Eb Ab

Hopefully you see it clear, hopefully it's HD

Fm Bbm

Bet you wonder why the last few months I've been spacey

Eb (Ab*)

In your head, I sing...

[Chorus]

Fm Bbm

And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Eb Ab

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Fm Bbm

Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me

Eb Ab

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Fm Bbm

Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Eb Ab

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Fm Bbm

Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me

Eb Ab

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

[Pre-Chorus]

Fm Bbm

It's a thin line between all this love and hate (Okay)

Eb Ab

And if you switch sides, you're gon' have to claim your place (Okay)

Fm Bbm

So baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate (Okay)

Eb Ab

Yeah baby, this time you're gon' have to seal your fate (Okay)

[Chorus]

Fm Bbm

And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Eb Ab

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Fm Bbm

Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me

Eb Ab

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Fm Bbm

Tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Eb Ab

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Fm Bbm

Erase me, 'rase me, wish you never dated me

Eb Ab

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

[Outro]

Fm

Bbm

Tell me how you hate me

Eb Ab

Lies, tell me lies, tell me how you hate me

Fm

Bbm

Tell me how you hate me

Eb Ab

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

