Terjemahan Lirik Lagu Seven - Jungkook feat Latto: I'll be Lovin' You Right Seven Days a Week
Simak terjemahan lirik lagu Jungkook berjudul Seven. Lagu ini dinyanyikan Jungkook bersama Latto.
TRIBUNNEWS.com - Simak terjemahan dan lirik lagu Seven milik Jungkook BTS.
Menandai debut solonya, Jungkook merilis lagu berjudul Seven, Jumat (14/7/2023).
Dalam video klip Seven, Jungkook BTS beradu akting dengan aktris Han So Hee.
Berikut ini lirik lagu Seven - Jungkook feat. Latto:
Lirik Lagu Seven - Jungkook feat. Latto
Weight of the world on your shoulders
I kiss your waist and ease your mind
I must be favored to know ya
I take my hands and trace your lines
It's the way that we can ride
It's the way that we can ride (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
Think I met you in another life
So break me off another time (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
You wrap around me and you give me life
And that's why night after night
I'll be lovin' you right
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (A week)
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, seven days a week
Every hour, every minute, every second
You know night after night
I'll be lovin' you right seven days a week
You love when I jump right in
All of me I'm offering
Show you what devotion is
Deeper than the ocean is
Wind it back, I'll take it slow
Leave you with that afterglow
Show you what devotion is
Deeper than the ocean is
It's the way that we can ride
It's the way that we can ride (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
Think I met you in another life
So break me off another time (Oh-oh-oh-oh)
You wrap around me and you give me life
And that's why night after night
I'll be lovin' you right
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (A week)
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, seven days a week
Every hour, every minute, every second
You know night after night
I'll be lovin' you right (I'll be lovin' you right)
Seven days a week
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (A week)
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, seven days a week (Oh, oh, seven days a week)
Every hour, every minute, every second
You know night after night (Night after night)
I'll be lovin' you right (I'll be lovin' you right)
Seven days a week (Big Latto)
Tightly take control, tightly take his soul
Take your phone and put it in the camera roll (Uh)
Leave them clothes at the door
What you waiting for? Better come and hit ya goals
He jump in it both feet
Going to the sun-up, we ain't gettin' no sleep
Seven days a week, seven different sheets
Seven different angles, I can be your fantasy
Open up, say, "Ah"
Come here, baby, let me swallow your pride
What you on I can match your vibe
Hit me up and I'ma Cha Cha Slide
You make Mondays feel like weekends
I make him never think about cheatin'
Got you skippin' work and meetings
Let's sleep in, yeah (Seven days a week, ooh)
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (A week)
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, seven days a week (Seven days a week)
Every hour, every minute, every second (Oh-oh-oh)
You know night after night
I'll be lovin' you right, (I'll be lovin' you right)seven days a week
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (A week)
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, (Ooh-ooh) seven days a week
Every hour, every minute, every second (Hour, minute, second)
You know night after night
I'll be lovin' you right, seven days a week
Terjemahan Lirik Lagu Seven - Jungkook feat. Latto