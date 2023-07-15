Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Foolish One - Taylor Swift: Foolish One, Stop Checking Your Mailbox
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Foolish One yang dinyanyikan Taylor Swift yang dirilis pada 7 Juli 2023 melalui kanal YouTube-nya.
Penulis:
Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor:
Suci BangunDS
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Foolish One yang dipopulerkan oleh Taylor Swift di dalam artikel ini.
Taylor Siwft telah merilis lagu 'Foolish One' pada 7 Juli 2023 melalui kanal YouTube-nya.
Lagu 'Foolish One' terdapat pada album Taylor Swift yang bertajuk 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)'.
Sejak dirilis, lagu 'Foolish One' milik Taylor Swift viral di TikTok.
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Foolish One - Taylor Swift:
[Verse 1]
G
My cards are on the table, yours are in your hands
C
Chances are tonight you've already got plans
Am C G
And chances are I will talk myself to sleep again
G
You give me just enough attention to keep my hopes too high
C
Wishful thoughts forget to mention when something's really not right
Am C G D
And I will block out these voices of reason in my head
[Chorus]
C G D
And the voices say, "You are not the exception
C D G
You will never learn your lesson, foolish one
C
Stop checking your mailbox for confessions of love that ain't never gonna come
Am D
You will take the long way, you will take the long way down"
[Verse 2]
G
You know how to keep me waiting, I know how to act like I'm fine
C
Don't know what to call this situation but I know I can't call you mine
Am C G
And it's delicate, but I will do my best to seem bulletproof
G
'Cause when my head is on your shoulder it starts thinking you'll come around
C
And maybe someday when we're older this is something we'll laugh about
Am C G
Over coffee every morning while you're watching the news
[Chorus]
C G D
But then the voices say, "You are not the exception
C D G
You will never learn your lesson, foolish one
C
Stop checking your mailbox for confessions of love that ain't never gonna come
Am D
You will take the long way, you will take the long way down"
G
Foolish one
C
Stop checking your mailbox for confessions of love that ain't never gonna come
Am D
You will learn the hard way, instead of just walking out"
[Verse 3]
Em C
Now I'm sliding down the wall with my head in my hands
G D
Saying, "How could I not see the signs?"
Em
Oh, you haven't written me or called
C
But goodbye screaming in the silence
G D
And the voices in my head are telling me why
G
'Cause you got her on your arm and me in the wings
C
I'll get your longing glances but she'll get your ring
Am C G
And you will say you had the best of intentions
Am C D
And maybe I will finally learn my lesson
[Chorus]
G
Foolish one
C
Stop checking your mailbox for confessions of love that ain't never gonna come
Am D
You will take the long way, you will take the long way down
G
Foolish one
C
Stop checking your mailbox for confessions of love that ain't never gonna come
Am D
You will learn the hard way, instead of just walking out"
[Outro]
G C
Ain't never gonna come
Am D
Ooh, you will learn the hard way now
G
Foolish one
C
Sitting 'round waiting for confessions of love, they ain't never gonna come
Am D
And thinking he's the one, you should've been walking out
G
Foolish one
C
The day is gonna come for your confessions of love, when all is said and done
Am D G
He just wasn't the one, no, he just wasn't the one
(Tribunnews.com)