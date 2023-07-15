Lirik Lagu
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Rush - Troye Sivan: I Feel The Rush
Inilah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Rush yang dipopulerkan oleh Troye Sivan.
Penulis:
Indah Aprilin Cahyani
Editor:
Salma Fenty
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Rush yang dipopulerkan oleh Troye Sivan.
Lagu berjudul Rush baru saja dirilis pada 14 Juli 2023.
Baca juga: Chord Lagu Angel Baby - Troye Sivan: My Angel, Angel Baby Angel, Youre My Angel
Lirik Lagu Rush - Troye Sivan
I feel the rush
Addicted to your touch
Big communication
Tell me what you want
Translate your vibration
Let your body talk to me, baby love
If you wanna show me what
You've been scheming up
If you wanna
Trust the simulation
Don't you let it break
Every stimulation
Promise I can take
What you wanna give
Boy, you betta show me what
You've been scheming up
You got my heartbeat racing
My body blazing
I feel the rush
Addicted to your touch
Oh, I feel the rush
It's so good, it's so good
I feel the rush
Addicted to your touch
Oh, I feel the rush
It's so good, it's so good
So good when we slow gravity, so good
It's so good, it's so good
Breathe, one, two, three, take all of me, so good
It's so good, it's so good
Pass your boy the heatwave, recreate the sun
Take me to the feeling, boy, you know the one
Kiss it when you're done
Man, this shit is so much fun
Pocket rocket gun
You got my heartbeat racing
My body blazing
I feel the rush
Addicted to your touch
Oh, I feel the rush
It's so good, it's so good
I feel the rush
Addicted to your touch
Oh, I feel the rush
It's so good, it's so good