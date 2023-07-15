Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Rush - Troye Sivan: I Feel The Rush

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Rush yang dipopulerkan oleh Troye Sivan.

Lagu berjudul Rush baru saja dirilis pada 14 Juli 2023.

Lirik Lagu Rush - Troye Sivan

I feel the rush

Addicted to your touch

Big communication

Tell me what you want

Translate your vibration

Let your body talk to me, baby love

If you wanna show me what

You've been scheming up

If you wanna

Trust the simulation

Don't you let it break

Every stimulation

Promise I can take

What you wanna give

Boy, you betta show me what

You've been scheming up

You got my heartbeat racing

My body blazing

I feel the rush

Addicted to your touch

Oh, I feel the rush

It's so good, it's so good

I feel the rush

Addicted to your touch

Oh, I feel the rush

It's so good, it's so good

So good when we slow gravity, so good

It's so good, it's so good

Breathe, one, two, three, take all of me, so good

It's so good, it's so good

Pass your boy the heatwave, recreate the sun

Take me to the feeling, boy, you know the one

Kiss it when you're done

Man, this shit is so much fun

Pocket rocket gun

You got my heartbeat racing

My body blazing

I feel the rush

Addicted to your touch

Oh, I feel the rush

It's so good, it's so good

I feel the rush

Addicted to your touch

Oh, I feel the rush

It's so good, it's so good