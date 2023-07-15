Lirik Lagu

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Rush - Troye Sivan: I Feel The Rush

Inilah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Rush yang dipopulerkan oleh Troye Sivan.

Simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Rush yang dipopulerkan oleh Troye Sivan. 

Lagu berjudul Rush dipopulerkan oleh Troye Sivan dan dirilis pada 14 Juli 2023.

Lagu berjudul Rush baru saja dirilis pada 14 Juli 2023.

Lirik Lagu Rush - Troye Sivan

I feel the rush
Addicted to your touch

Big communication
Tell me what you want
Translate your vibration
Let your body talk to me, baby love
If you wanna show me what
You've been scheming up
If you wanna

Trust the simulation
Don't you let it break
Every stimulation
Promise I can take
What you wanna give
Boy, you betta show me what
You've been scheming up

You got my heartbeat racing
My body blazing

I feel the rush
Addicted to your touch
Oh, I feel the rush
It's so good, it's so good

I feel the rush
Addicted to your touch
Oh, I feel the rush
It's so good, it's so good

So good when we slow gravity, so good
It's so good, it's so good
Breathe, one, two, three, take all of me, so good
It's so good, it's so good

Pass your boy the heatwave, recreate the sun
Take me to the feeling, boy, you know the one
Kiss it when you're done
Man, this shit is so much fun
Pocket rocket gun

You got my heartbeat racing
My body blazing

I feel the rush
Addicted to your touch
Oh, I feel the rush
It's so good, it's so good

I feel the rush
Addicted to your touch
Oh, I feel the rush
It's so good, it's so good

