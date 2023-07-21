Lirik dan Terjemahan All I Ever Need - Austin Mahone: You're All I Ever Need Baby You're Amazing

Lirik Lagu
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu All I Ever Need yang dinyanyikan oleh Austin Mahone.
Austine Mahone telah merilis lagu 'All I Ever Need ' pada tahun 2014.
Berikut Lirik Lagu All I Ever Need yang Dinyanyikan oleh Austin Mahone:
Don't the water grow the trees?
Don't the moon pull the tide?
Don't the stars light the sky
Like you need to light my life? (Oh)
If you need me anytime (oh)
You know I'm always right by your side
And see, I've never felt this love
You're the only thing that's on my mind
You don't understand how much you really mean to me
I need you in my life, you're my necessity, yeah
But believe me, you're everything that just makes my world complete
And my love is clear, the only thing that I'll ever see
You're all I ever need, baby, you're amazing (amazing)
You're my angel, come and save me, oh
You're all I ever need, baby, you're amazing
You're my angel, come and save me, oh, yeah
Don't the water grow the trees?
Don't the moon pull the tide?
Don't the stars light the sky
Like you need to light my life?
We can do anything you like
I know we both can get it right tonight
You got your walls built up high
I can tell by looking in your eyes
You don't understand how much you really mean to me
I need you in my life, you're my necessity, yeah
But believe me, you're everything that just makes my world complete
And my love is clear, the only thing that I'll ever see
You're all I ever need, baby, you're amazing
You're my angel, come and save me, oh
You're all I ever need, baby, you're amazing
You're my angel, come and save me, oh
When it comes to you, baby, I'm addicted
You're like a drug, no rehab can fix it
I think you're perfect, baby, even with your flaws (ah)
You ask what I like about you, ooh, I love it all
When it comes to you, baby, I'm addicted
You're like a drug, no rehab can fix it
I think you're perfect, baby, even with your flaws (ah)
You ask what I like about you, oh, I love it all
You're all I ever need (all I ever need), baby, you're amazing
You're my angel, come and save me, yeah, oh
You're all I ever need, baby, you're amazing (amazing)
You're my angel, come and save me (save me) oh