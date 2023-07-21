Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan All I Ever Need - Austin Mahone: You're All I Ever Need Baby You're Amazing

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu All I Ever Need yang dinyanyikan oleh Austin Mahone.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan All I Ever Need - Austin Mahone: You're All I Ever Need Baby You're Amazing
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video All I Ever Need - Austin Mahone
Musik Video All I Ever Need - Austin Mahone. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu All I Ever Need yang dinyanyikan oleh Austin Mahone. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu All I Ever Need yang dinyanyikan oleh Austin Mahone.

Austine Mahone telah merilis lagu 'All I Ever Need ' pada tahun 2014.

Berikut Lirik Lagu All I Ever Need yang Dinyanyikan oleh Austin Mahone:

Don't the water grow the trees?
Don't the moon pull the tide?
Don't the stars light the sky
Like you need to light my life? (Oh)

If you need me anytime (oh)
You know I'm always right by your side
And see, I've never felt this love
You're the only thing that's on my mind

You don't understand how much you really mean to me
I need you in my life, you're my necessity, yeah
But believe me, you're everything that just makes my world complete
And my love is clear, the only thing that I'll ever see

You're all I ever need, baby, you're amazing (amazing)
You're my angel, come and save me, oh
You're all I ever need, baby, you're amazing
You're my angel, come and save me, oh, yeah

Don't the water grow the trees?
Don't the moon pull the tide?
Don't the stars light the sky
Like you need to light my life?

We can do anything you like
I know we both can get it right tonight
You got your walls built up high
I can tell by looking in your eyes

You don't understand how much you really mean to me
I need you in my life, you're my necessity, yeah
But believe me, you're everything that just makes my world complete
And my love is clear, the only thing that I'll ever see

You're all I ever need, baby, you're amazing
You're my angel, come and save me, oh
You're all I ever need, baby, you're amazing
You're my angel, come and save me, oh

When it comes to you, baby, I'm addicted
You're like a drug, no rehab can fix it
I think you're perfect, baby, even with your flaws (ah)
You ask what I like about you, ooh, I love it all

When it comes to you, baby, I'm addicted
You're like a drug, no rehab can fix it
I think you're perfect, baby, even with your flaws (ah)
You ask what I like about you, oh, I love it all

You're all I ever need (all I ever need), baby, you're amazing
You're my angel, come and save me, yeah, oh
You're all I ever need, baby, you're amazing (amazing)
You're my angel, come and save me (save me) oh

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Austin Mahone
Terjemahan
Lirik Lagu
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Pabrik Segel Plastik Segel Locis - Pesisir Barat
    Pabrik Segel Plastik Segel Locis - Pesisir Barat
    Rp1.300
    Lampung, Pesisir Barat
    Investasi Rumah Kost Tegalsari Pusat Kota Surabaya
    Investasi Rumah Kost Tegalsari Pusat Kota Surabaya
    Rp12,5 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Rumah Halaman Luas Pinggir Jalan, SHM, cocok utk dibangun kost2an
    Rumah Halaman Luas Pinggir Jalan, SHM, cocok utk dibangun kost2an
    Rp12 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Cilacap
    Ruko ITC BSD, Hadap Jalan Raya, 2 lantai, Serpong, Tangerang Selatan
    Ruko ITC BSD, Hadap Jalan Raya, 2 lantai, Serpong, Tangerang Selatan
    Rp3,3 Milyar
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Lelang Rumah Mewah Patal Senayan, Jakarta Selatan
    Lelang Rumah Mewah Patal Senayan, Jakarta Selatan
    Rp35,3 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    UNIT TERBATAS RUMAH MINIMALIS LINGKUNGAN ASRI DI TEMPEL SLEMAN
    UNIT TERBATAS RUMAH MINIMALIS LINGKUNGAN ASRI DI TEMPEL SLEMAN
    Rp480.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Distributor Pulsa All Operator Murah Meriah - Kediri Kota
    Distributor Pulsa All Operator Murah Meriah - Kediri Kota
    Rp300.000
    Jawa Timur, Kediri Kota
    SERTIFIKAT READY! TANAH MURAH DI DUWET SELATAN GENTAN BAKI SUKOHARJO SELATAN KOTA SOLO
    SERTIFIKAT READY! TANAH MURAH DI DUWET SELATAN GENTAN BAKI SUKOHARJO SELATAN KOTA SOLO
    Rp180.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Sukoharjo
    TANAH MURAH DI GAUM KARANGANYAR UTARA DPRD
    TANAH MURAH DI GAUM KARANGANYAR UTARA DPRD
    Rp48.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Karanganyar
    APARTEMEN CLEON PARK
    APARTEMEN CLEON PARK
    Rp1,1 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    RUMAH MURAH BANDAR LAMPUNG! CALL 0811-797-8778 Akses Mudah Lokasi Strategis Di Bandar Lampung
    RUMAH MURAH BANDAR LAMPUNG! CALL 0811-797-8778 Akses Mudah Lokasi Strategis Di Bandar Lampung
    Rp280.000.000
    Lampung, Bandar Lampung
    Rumah Dekat Pasar
    Rumah Dekat Pasar
    Rp500.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Villa Leasehold di Cemagi Badung Bali
    Villa Leasehold di Cemagi Badung Bali
    Rp3,8 Milyar
    Bali, Badung
    Lelang Rumah Jl. Indraloka IX, Grogol Petamburan, Jakarta Barat
    Lelang Rumah Jl. Indraloka IX, Grogol Petamburan, Jakarta Barat
    Rp2,9 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Rumah 2 Lantai di Komplek Green Ville, Kebon Jeruk, Jakarta Barat
    Rumah 2 Lantai di Komplek Green Ville, Kebon Jeruk, Jakarta Barat
    Rp5,8 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    RUMAH MURAH BEBAS DESAIN TAMPAK DEPAN AKSES DEKAT RINGROAD SELATAN
    RUMAH MURAH BEBAS DESAIN TAMPAK DEPAN AKSES DEKAT RINGROAD SELATAN
    Rp775.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    jasa kitchen set hpl surabaya
    jasa kitchen set hpl surabaya
    Rp4.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Rumah Luxury 2 Lantai Siap Huni Full Furnished di Kota Malang
    Rumah Luxury 2 Lantai Siap Huni Full Furnished di Kota Malang
    Rp1,3 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    TANAH KAVLING SIAP BANGUN DI MENURAN BAKI SUKOHARJO DEKAT SOLOBARU
    TANAH KAVLING SIAP BANGUN DI MENURAN BAKI SUKOHARJO DEKAT SOLOBARU
    Rp160.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Sukoharjo
    RUMAH HUNIAN SIAP HUNI TIPE 45/73 DI MAYANG BARAT GENTAN SELATAN PURBAYAN BAKI SUKOHARJO SOLO
    RUMAH HUNIAN SIAP HUNI TIPE 45/73 DI MAYANG BARAT GENTAN SELATAN PURBAYAN BAKI SUKOHARJO SOLO
    Rp361.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Sukoharjo
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan