Daftar Lagu Neck Deep yang Populer di Spotify: Ada Wish You Were Here hingga In Bloom

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah daftar lagu Neck Deep yang populer di Spotify pada Juli 2023.

Grup band Pop Punk asal UK, Neck Deep dibentuk pada 2012.

Dikutip dari laman Allmusic, formasi awal terbentuknya Neck Deep yakni Ben Barlow (vokalis), Lloyd Roberts (gitaris), Matt West (gitaris), Dani Washington (drumer) dan Fil Thorpe-Evans (bassis).

Dengan formasi tersebut, Neck Deep merilis mini album bertajuk Rain in July pada 11 September 2012, yang dilanjutkan dengan A History of Bad Decisions pada 19 Februari 2013.

Setelah itu, Neck Deep mengalami perubahan formasi yang kini menjadi Ben Barlow (vokalis), Sam Bowden (gitaris), Matt West (gitaris) dan Sebastian Barlow (bassis).

Selama perjalanan kariernya hingga saat ini, Neck Deep telah melahirkan sejumlah karya lagu.

Dari lagu-lagu Neck Deep tersebut, diketahui menjadi populer di platform pemutar musik digital.

Oleh sebab itu, simak 5 lagu Neck Deep yang populer di platform musik Spotify berikut ini:

Daftar Lagu Neck Deep yang Populer di Spotify

1. Wish You Were Here (127 Juta)

Lirik:

Take it slow, tell me all how you've grown

Just for me, could we all reminisce?

Better yet, here's a pen, make a list

Fill it full with all the things I've missed

'Cause I can barely drive past the school without stopping to think of you

And how we used to act the fool

But worst of all, I wish I'd called at least a thousand times or more

Just to hear what I've been missing

If a picture is all that I have

I can picture the times that we won't get back

If I picture it now, it don't seem so bad

Either way, I still wish you were here

Don't say everything's meant to be

'Cause you know it's not what I believe

Can't help but think that it should've been me

Either way, I still wish you were here