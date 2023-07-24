Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Unfinished Business - NERIAH: My Biggest Mistake Wasn't Falling For You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Unfinished Business yang dinyanyikan oleh NERIAH.

NERIAH telah merilis lagu 'Unfinished Business' pada tahun 2022.

Belakangan ini, lagu 'Unfinished Business' kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut Lirik Unfinished Business yang Dinyanyikan oleh NERIAH:

We almost made it
Next week would be three years
It was in my calendar but I unsaved it
You've seen me naked
Do you still think about it when you're in bed with her?
Was I your greatest?

My biggest mistake wasn't falling for you
It was thinking that maybe you fell for me too, ooh
And I overthink it 'cause that's what I do
But there was a world where it was me and you

We've got unfinished business, that I wish we could finish
'Cause in my mind, you're always mine
And all three of my wishes is that I could say "Good riddance"
'Cause God, I've tried, I can't say goodbye
To all our unfinished business, ah, business, ah, business, ah, ah
All our unfinished business, ah, business, ah, business, ah, ah

How's your day been?
Never mind, I forgot I can't ask you that anymore
So, I imagine that you're not happy (that you're not happy)
'Cause how could you be happy when our last conversation nearly killed me?

My biggest mistake wasn't falling for you
It was thinking that maybe you fell for me too
And I overthink it 'cause that's what I do
But there was a world where it was me and you

We've got unfinished business, that I wish we could finish
'Cause in my mind, you're always mine
And all three of my wishes is that I could say "Good riddance"
'Cause God, I've tried, I can't say goodbye
To all our unfinished business, ah, business, ah, business, ah, ah
All our unfinished business, ah, business, ah, business, ah, ah

Goddamn, we got so close
It's the "almost" that hurts me the most
Goddamn, we got so close (damn, we got so close)
It's the "almost" that hurts me the most

We almost made it
Next week would be three years
It was in my calendar but I unsaved it

Terjemahan Lagu Unfinished Business yang Dinyanyikan oleh NERIAH:

Kami hampir berhasil
Minggu depan akan menjadi tiga tahun
Itu ada di kalenderku tetapi aku tidak menyimpannya
Kamu telah melihatku
Apakah kamu masih memikirkannya ketika kamu bersamanya?
Apakah aku yang terhebat?

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
