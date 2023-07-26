Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu You Da One - Rihanna: You Da One That I Dream About All Day

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu You Da One yang dinyanyikan oleh Rihann, kembali viral di TikTok belakangan ini.

Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video You Da One - Rihanna
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu You Da One yang dinyanyikan oleh Rihann, kembali viral di TikTok belakangan ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu You Da One yang dinyanyikan oleh Rihanna.

Rihanna telah merilis lagu 'You Da One' pada tahun 2011.

Belakangan ini, lagu 'You Da One' kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut Lirik You Da One yang Dinyanyikan oleh Rihanna:

You da one that I dream about all day
You da one that I think about always
You are the one, so I make sure I'll behave
My love is your love, your love is my love

Baby, I love you, I need you here with me all the time
Baby, we meant to be
You got me smilin' all the time

'Cause you know how to give me that
You know how to pull me back when I go runnin', runnin'
Tryna get away from loving ya
You know how to love me hard
I won't lie, I'm falling hard
Yep, I'm falling for ya, but there's nothin' wrong with that

You da one that I dream about all day
You da one that I think about always
You are the one, so I make sure I'll behave
My love is your love, your love is my love

You da one that I dream about all day
You da one that I think about always
You are the one, so I make sure I'll behave
My love is your love, your love is mine

Baby come, take me now
Hold me now, make me come alive
You got the sweetest touch
I'm so happy you came in my life

'Cause you know how to give me that
You know how to pull me back when I go runnin', runnin'
Tryna get away from loving ya
You know how to love me hard
I won't lie, I'm falling hard
Yep, I'm falling for ya, but there's nothin' wrong with that

You da one that I dream about all day
You da one that I think about always
You are the one, so I make sure I'll behave
My love is your love, your love is my love

You da one that I dream about all day
You da one that I think about always
You are the one, so I make sure I'll behave
My love is your love, your love is mine

And yes, I'm kinda crazy
That's what happens, baby
When you put it down
You shouldn't give it to me good like that
Shouldn't hit it like that
Had me yellin' like that
Didn't know you would've had me coming back

TribunSolo.com
