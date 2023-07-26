Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu You Da One - Rihanna: You Da One That I Dream About All Day

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu You Da One yang dinyanyikan oleh Rihanna.

Rihanna telah merilis lagu 'You Da One' pada tahun 2011.

Belakangan ini, lagu 'You Da One' kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut Lirik You Da One yang Dinyanyikan oleh Rihanna:

You da one that I dream about all day

You da one that I think about always

You are the one, so I make sure I'll behave

My love is your love, your love is my love

Baby, I love you, I need you here with me all the time

Baby, we meant to be

You got me smilin' all the time

'Cause you know how to give me that

You know how to pull me back when I go runnin', runnin'

Tryna get away from loving ya

You know how to love me hard

I won't lie, I'm falling hard

Yep, I'm falling for ya, but there's nothin' wrong with that

You da one that I dream about all day

You da one that I think about always

You are the one, so I make sure I'll behave

My love is your love, your love is my love

You da one that I dream about all day

You da one that I think about always

You are the one, so I make sure I'll behave

My love is your love, your love is mine

Baby come, take me now

Hold me now, make me come alive

You got the sweetest touch

I'm so happy you came in my life

'Cause you know how to give me that

You know how to pull me back when I go runnin', runnin'

Tryna get away from loving ya

You know how to love me hard

I won't lie, I'm falling hard

Yep, I'm falling for ya, but there's nothin' wrong with that

You da one that I dream about all day

You da one that I think about always

You are the one, so I make sure I'll behave

My love is your love, your love is my love

You da one that I dream about all day

You da one that I think about always

You are the one, so I make sure I'll behave

My love is your love, your love is mine

And yes, I'm kinda crazy

That's what happens, baby

When you put it down

You shouldn't give it to me good like that

Shouldn't hit it like that

Had me yellin' like that

Didn't know you would've had me coming back