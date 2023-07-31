Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Company - Justin Bieber: Can Be, Can Be, Be Each Other's Company

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Company' yang dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber telah merilis lagu 'Company' pada tahun 2016.

Namun belakangan ini, lagu 'Company' kembali viral di TikTok

Berikut Lirik Company yang Dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber:

Can we, we keep

Keep each other company?

Maybe we, can be

Be each other's company

Oh company

Let's set each other's lonely nights

Be each other's paradise

Need a picture for my frame

Someone to share my reign

Tell me what you wanna drink

Tell you what I got in mind

Oh I don't know your name

But I feel like that's gonna change

You ain't gotta be my lover

For me to call you baby

Never been about no pressure

Ain't that serious

Can we, we keep

Keep each other company?

Maybe we, can be

Be each other's company

Oh company

It ain't about the complications

I'm all about the elevation

We can keep it goin' up

Oh, don't miss out on us

Just wanna have a conversation

Forget about the obligations

Maybe we can stay in touch

Oh that ain't doin' too much

You ain't gotta be my lover

For me to call you baby

Never been about no pressure

Ain't that serious, no

Can we, we keep

Keep each other company?

Maybe we, can be

Be each other's company

Oh company

Can be, can be

Be each other's company

Be each other's company

Just be each other's company

Be each other’s company

Can we, we keep

Keep each other company?

Maybe we, can be

Be each other's company

Oh company

Terjemahan Lagu Company yang Dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber:

Bisakah kita, kita saling

Saling menemani?

Mungkin kita, bisa

Saling menemani satu sama lain

Oh saling menemani