Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Company - Justin Bieber: Can Be, Can Be, Be Each Other's Company

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Company' yang dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber, kembali viral di TikTok belakangan ini.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Company' yang dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber telah merilis lagu 'Company' pada tahun 2016.

Namun belakangan ini, lagu 'Company' kembali viral di TikTok

Berikut Lirik Company yang Dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber:

Can we, we keep
Keep each other company?
Maybe we, can be
Be each other's company
Oh company

Let's set each other's lonely nights
Be each other's paradise
Need a picture for my frame
Someone to share my reign
Tell me what you wanna drink
Tell you what I got in mind
Oh I don't know your name
But I feel like that's gonna change

You ain't gotta be my lover
For me to call you baby
Never been about no pressure
Ain't that serious

Can we, we keep
Keep each other company?
Maybe we, can be
Be each other's company
Oh company

It ain't about the complications
I'm all about the elevation
We can keep it goin' up
Oh, don't miss out on us
Just wanna have a conversation
Forget about the obligations
Maybe we can stay in touch
Oh that ain't doin' too much

You ain't gotta be my lover
For me to call you baby
Never been about no pressure
Ain't that serious, no

Can we, we keep
Keep each other company?
Maybe we, can be
Be each other's company
Oh company

Can be, can be
Be each other's company
Be each other's company
Just be each other's company
Be each other’s company
Can we, we keep
Keep each other company?
Maybe we, can be
Be each other's company
Oh company

Terjemahan Lagu Company yang Dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber:

Bisakah kita, kita saling
Saling menemani?
Mungkin kita, bisa
Saling menemani satu sama lain
Oh saling menemani

