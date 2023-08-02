Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Don't Matter - Akon: Nobody Wanna See Us Together, But It Don't Matter, No

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Don't Matter' yang dinyanyikan oleh Akon.

Akon telah merilis lagu 'Don't Matter' pada tahun 2006.

Namun belakangan ini, lagu 'Don't Matter' kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut Lirik Don't Matter yang Dinyanyikan oleh Akon:

Konvict, konvict, konvict

Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh

Nobody wanna see us together

But it don't matter, no ('Cause I got you, babe)

Nobody wanna see us together

But it don't matter, no ('Cause I got you, babe)

'Cause we gon' fight, oh yes, we gon' fight (We gon' fight)

Believe we gon' fight (We gon' fight)

Fight for our right to love, yeah (Right to love, yeah)

Nobody wanna see us together

But it don't matter, no ('Cause I got you)

Nobody wanna see us together

Nobody thought that we'd last forever

I feel them hoping and praying

Things between us don't get better (Better)

Men steady coming after you (You)

Women steady coming after me (Me)

Seems like everybody want to go for self

And don't wanna respect boundaries

Telling you all those lies (Oh, ooh)

Just to get on your side (Side)

But I must admit there was a couple of secrets I held inside (Inside)

But just know that I try (Try)

To always apologize (Apologize)

But I'ma have you first

Always in my heart to keep you satisfied (Satisfied)

Nobody wanna see us together

But it don't matter, no ('Cause I got you, babe)

Nobody wanna see us together

But it don't matter, no ('Cause I got you, babe)

'Cause we gon' fight, oh yes, we gon' fight (We gon' fight)

Believe we gon' fight (We gon' fight)

Fight for our right to love, yeah (Right to love, yeah)

Nobody wanna see us together

But it don't matter, no ('Cause I got you)

Got every right to want to leave (Wanna leave)

Got every right to want to go (Wanna go)

You got every right to hit the road (Hit the road)

And never talk to me no more (Me no more)

You don't even have to call (Have to call)

Or even check for me at all (Me at all)

Because the way I've been acting lately (I've been acting)

Has been off the wall (Off the wall)

Especially towards you (Towards you)

Putting girls before you (Before you)

And they watching everything I've been doing just to hurt you (Hurt you)

Most of it just ain't true (Ain't true)

And they won't show you (Show you)

How much of a queen you are to me

And why I love you, baby

Nobody wanna see us together

But it don't matter, no ('Cause I got you, babe)

Nobody wanna see us together

But it don't matter, no ('Cause I got you, babe)

'Cause we gon' fight, oh yes, we gon' fight (We gon' fight)

Believe we gon' fight (We gon' fight)

Fight for our right to love, yeah (Right to love, yeah)

Nobody wanna see us together

But it don't matter, no ('Cause I got you)

Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh

'Cause I got you, babe

Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh

'Cause I got you, babe

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

'Cause I got you, babe

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

'Cause I got you, babe