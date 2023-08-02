Lirik Lagu

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Don't Matter - Akon: Nobody Wanna See Us Together, But It Don't Matter, No

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Don't Matter' yang dinyanyikan oleh Akon. Belakangan ini viral di TikTok.

Editor: Tiara Shelavie
zoom-inlihat foto Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Don't Matter - Akon: Nobody Wanna See Us Together, But It Don't Matter, No
Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video Don't Matter - Akon
Musik Video Don't Matter - Akon. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Don't Matter' yang dinyanyikan oleh Akon. Belakangan ini viral di TikTok. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Don't Matter' yang dinyanyikan oleh Akon.

Akon telah merilis lagu 'Don't Matter' pada tahun 2006.

Namun belakangan ini, lagu 'Don't Matter' kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut Lirik Don't Matter yang Dinyanyikan oleh Akon:

Konvict, konvict, konvict

Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh

Nobody wanna see us together
But it don't matter, no ('Cause I got you, babe)
Nobody wanna see us together
But it don't matter, no ('Cause I got you, babe)
'Cause we gon' fight, oh yes, we gon' fight (We gon' fight)
Believe we gon' fight (We gon' fight)
Fight for our right to love, yeah (Right to love, yeah)
Nobody wanna see us together
But it don't matter, no ('Cause I got you)

Nobody wanna see us together
Nobody thought that we'd last forever
I feel them hoping and praying
Things between us don't get better (Better)
Men steady coming after you (You)
Women steady coming after me (Me)
Seems like everybody want to go for self
And don't wanna respect boundaries

Telling you all those lies (Oh, ooh)
Just to get on your side (Side)
But I must admit there was a couple of secrets I held inside (Inside)
But just know that I try (Try)
To always apologize (Apologize)
But I'ma have you first
Always in my heart to keep you satisfied (Satisfied)

Nobody wanna see us together
But it don't matter, no ('Cause I got you, babe)
Nobody wanna see us together
But it don't matter, no ('Cause I got you, babe)
'Cause we gon' fight, oh yes, we gon' fight (We gon' fight)
Believe we gon' fight (We gon' fight)
Fight for our right to love, yeah (Right to love, yeah)
Nobody wanna see us together
But it don't matter, no ('Cause I got you)

Got every right to want to leave (Wanna leave)
Got every right to want to go (Wanna go)
You got every right to hit the road (Hit the road)
And never talk to me no more (Me no more)
You don't even have to call (Have to call)
Or even check for me at all (Me at all)
Because the way I've been acting lately (I've been acting)
Has been off the wall (Off the wall)

Especially towards you (Towards you)
Putting girls before you (Before you)
And they watching everything I've been doing just to hurt you (Hurt you)
Most of it just ain't true (Ain't true)
And they won't show you (Show you)
How much of a queen you are to me
And why I love you, baby

Nobody wanna see us together
But it don't matter, no ('Cause I got you, babe)
Nobody wanna see us together
But it don't matter, no ('Cause I got you, babe)
'Cause we gon' fight, oh yes, we gon' fight (We gon' fight)
Believe we gon' fight (We gon' fight)
Fight for our right to love, yeah (Right to love, yeah)
Nobody wanna see us together
But it don't matter, no ('Cause I got you)

Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh
'Cause I got you, babe
Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh
'Cause I got you, babe
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
'Cause I got you, babe
Ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
'Cause I got you, babe

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Akon
Lirik Lagu
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu
TikTok
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    RUMAH SECOND, STRATEGIS, DEKAT RS HERMINA DI MAGUWOHARJO
    RUMAH SECOND, STRATEGIS, DEKAT RS HERMINA DI MAGUWOHARJO
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    J.u.a.l Pohon Tabebuya Bogor Tangerang Depok - CV MEKAR JAYA INVESTAMA
    J.u.a.l Pohon Tabebuya Bogor Tangerang Depok - CV MEKAR JAYA INVESTAMA
    Rp100.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Pemasangan Penangkal Anti Petir Pekalongan
    Pemasangan Penangkal Anti Petir Pekalongan
    Rp2.750.000
    Jawa Tengah, Pekalongan
    Pengukuran Tanah Karanganyar & Pemetaan Tanah | Konsultan Pemetaan
    Pengukuran Tanah Karanganyar & Pemetaan Tanah | Konsultan Pemetaan
    Rp1.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Karanganyar
    RUMAH BARU DI KOTA MALANG, LINGKUNGAN DEKAT KAMPUS TERNAMA
    RUMAH BARU DI KOTA MALANG, LINGKUNGAN DEKAT KAMPUS TERNAMA
    Rp632.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    dk teknik ahly pasang penangkal petir pekalongan
    dk teknik ahly pasang penangkal petir pekalongan
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Tengah, Pekalongan
    LUXURY HOUSE READY 3 LANTAI + PRIVATE POLL - Jagakarsa Jakarta Selatan
    LUXURY HOUSE READY 3 LANTAI + PRIVATE POLL - Jagakarsa Jakarta Selatan
    Rp3,3 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Perumahan Gumul Bisa KPR Ataupun Tunai Bertahap
    Perumahan Gumul Bisa KPR Ataupun Tunai Bertahap
    Rp568.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Kediri
    Enak Bangat Restoran steak nagih Chix & Ox Steak House Batam
    Enak Bangat Restoran steak nagih Chix & Ox Steak House Batam
    Rp35.000
    Kepulauan Riau, Batam
    Jestham Skincare Original
    Jestham Skincare Original
    Rp100.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    RUMAH MURAH 12 MENIT DARI KERATON JOGJA
    RUMAH MURAH 12 MENIT DARI KERATON JOGJA
    Rp790.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Promo&Pasang penangkal Petir & Grounding Listrik di Bekasi Wilayah...
    Promo&Pasang penangkal Petir & Grounding Listrik di Bekasi Wilayah...
    Rp1.750.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Service cctv kamera pamulang,ciputat,bintaro,pondok ranji,rempoa,legoso,kedaung,ciater,sudimara,bsd
    Service cctv kamera pamulang,ciputat,bintaro,pondok ranji,rempoa,legoso,kedaung,ciater,sudimara,bsd
    Rp200.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Legenda Wisata Zona Lincoln
    Legenda Wisata Zona Lincoln
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    DISEWAKAN  Tebet Barat Dalam - Jakarta Selatan
    DISEWAKAN  Tebet Barat Dalam - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp100.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Rumah Siap Huni Tebet Barat Dalam - Jakarta Selatan
    Rumah Siap Huni Tebet Barat Dalam - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp2,3 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Di sewakan Rumah Di jalan wijaya Kebayoran baru Jaksel
    Di sewakan Rumah Di jalan wijaya Kebayoran baru Jaksel
    Rp85.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Rumah Luxury 2 Lantai Siap Huni Full Furnished di Kota Malang
    Rumah Luxury 2 Lantai Siap Huni Full Furnished di Kota Malang
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Sepeda Balance Strider Bekas Warna Putih untuk Anak Usia 2 Tahun - Jakarta Timur
    Sepeda Balance Strider Bekas Warna Putih untuk Anak Usia 2 Tahun - Jakarta Timur
    Rp600.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Laptop Bekas Lenovo Ideapad 3 Intel Core i5 Ram 12Gb SSD 512Gb Siap Pakai Harga Terbaik - Tangerang
    Laptop Bekas Lenovo Ideapad 3 Intel Core i5 Ram 12Gb SSD 512Gb Siap Pakai Harga Terbaik - Tangerang
    Rp7.500.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan