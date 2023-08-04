Chord Lagu

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Butterflies - Abe Parker yang Viral di IG Reels: How Do I Tell You I Need You

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Butterflies yang dipopulerkan oleh Abe Parker yang sedang viral di Instagram Reels.

Penulis: Isti Prasetya
Editor: Suci BangunDS
Berikut lirik dan chord lagu Butterflies yang dipopulerkan oleh Abe Parker yang sedang viral di Instagram Reels. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu yang Butterflies dipopulerkan oleh Abe Parker.

Lagu dengan iringan musik yang sederhana ini dirilis pada tahun 2022.

Butterflies menjadi viral setelah digunakan untuk menjadi latar musik video sinematik di media sosial.

Cuplikan lirik lagu "How do I tell you I need you, when you steal the breath in my lungs".

Lagu Butterflies kini tengah berstatus sedang tren di fitur Reels Instagram dengan pemakaian hingga 56,3 ribu konten.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik Butterflies - Abe Parker:

Capo fret 3

Intro : C

C        Dm         F
how do i tell you i need you

     C            Dm            F
when you steal the breath in my lungs..

C       Dm               F
my body shakes, till the blood in my face

         Dm            G         C
makes me awkward smile and turn around..

C        Dm          F
how do i hold these emotions

     C           Dm           F
when you spin my world out of place..

C           Dm              F
one look at me and it feels like everything

      Dm      G         C
is written marker on my face..

Em      F
ooo oo oo..

Reff :

 hoping maybe you can tell me now

 C   Dm      F
  am i.. (am i, am i)

 the only one that's catching

  C     Dm          F
 butterflies.. (terflies, terflies)

      Am           G
 am i moth in your flame

    F            Em        Dm
 do you burn the same when i..

 G    C        Dm
 look in your eyes..

                  C    Dm F
 do you get butterflies..?

        C    Dm F
 (butterflies..)

  C               Dm         F
i don't know what i'd do without you..

           C              Dm         F
and that's why you're not here in my arms..

    Am           G            F       Em
i'm so scared to lose what we already have..

       Dm       G            C
asking for everything that i want..

      C       Dm              F
cause maybe i raised all your red flags..

          C                Dm         F
and these green lights are just in my head..

  Am                 G
i swear that there's something

   F            Em
we both can't explain

        Dm   G            C
and i'm terrified to lose it..

Em      F
ooo oo oo..

Reff :

 hoping maybe you can tell me now

 C   Dm      F
  am i.. (am i, am i)

 the only one that's catching
  C     Dm          F

 butterflies.. (terflies, terflies)

      Am           G
 am i moth in your flame

    F            Em        Dm
 do you burn the same when i..

 G
 hoping maybe you can tell me now

 C   Dm      F
  am i.. (am i am i)

 the only one that's catching

   C    Dm          F
 butterflies.. (terflies terflies)

      Am           G
 am i moth in your flame

    F            Em        Dm
 do you burn the same when i..

 G            Dm
 look in your eyes..

 G          Dm
 look in my eyes..

            G/B    C 
 do you get butterflies..?

Outro : C Dm F

        C Dm F
             (butterflies)

