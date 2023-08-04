Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu FRIENDS - Marshmello feat Anne Marie: Haven't I Made It Obvious?

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu FRIENDS yang dipopulerkan oleh Marshmello feat Anne Marie.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu FRIENDS - Marshmello feat Anne Marie: Haven't I Made It Obvious?
Instagram @annemarie
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu FRIENDS yang dipopulerkan oleh Marshmello feat Anne Marie. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul FRIENDS ini merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh pasangan duet Marshmello dengan Anne Marie.

Lagu yang dirilis pada tahun 2018 ini bercerita tentang seorang yang menganggap temannya sebagai teman sejati bukan sebagai orang yang dicintainya sebagai pasangan.

Berikut ini chord dan lirik lagu FRIENDS milik Marshmello feat. Anne Marie: 

Baca juga: Chord dan Lirik Lagu July Later On - Lily Williams Viral di IG Reels: We Can Let July Just be July

[Intro]

Am   C   F       E7sus4 E7

Oooh-oh, Oooh-woh

Am   C   F       E7sus4 E7

Oooh-oh, Oooh-woh

[Verse 1]

Am                   C

You say you love me, I say you crazy

F                       E7sus4  E7

We're nothing more than friends

Am                   C

You're not my lover, more like a brother

F                         E7sus4  E7

I known you since we were like ten, yeah

[Refrain]

Am                C

Don't mess it up, talking that shit

F                   E7sus4      E7

Only gonna push me away, that's it!

     Am                   C

When you say you love me, that make me crazy

F           N.C.

Here we go again

[Pre-Chorus 1]

         Am              C                 F      E7sus4  E7

Don't go look at me with that look in your eye

           Am           C             F      E7sus4  E7

You really ain't going away without a fight

             Am                   C          F       E7sus4  E7

You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite

              Am                     C                  F      E7sus4  E7

I've told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times

[Chorus]

                  Am          C

Haven't I made it obvious?

                  F

Haven't I made it clear?

                 G  Am

Want me to spell it out for you?

C           F

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

               G  Am          C

Haven't I made it obvious?

                  F

Haven't I made it clear?

                 G  Am

Want me to spell it out for you?

C           F

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

[Verse 2]

Am                     C

Have you got no shame? You looking insane

F                E7sus4  E7

Turning up at my door

Am                       C

It's two in the morning, the rain is pouring

F                 E7sus4  E7

Haven't we been here before?

[Bridge]

F           G

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Am                    C

That's how you f***** spell "friends"

F           G

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

D5                        E5

Get that shit inside your head

F     G   Am        C

 No, no,    yeah, uh, ahh

D5

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

N.C.

We're just friends

[Pre-Chorus 3]

            Am              C                 F

So don't go look at me with that look in your eye

         G Am           C             F

You really ain't going away without a fight

          G  Am                 C            F

You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite

          G   Am                     C                  F

I've told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times

[Chorus]

                  Am          C

Haven't I made it obvious?

                  F

Haven't I made it clear?

                 G  Am

Want me to spell it out for you?

C           F

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

               G  Am          C

Haven't I made it obvious?

                  F

Haven't I made it clear?

                 G  Am

Want me to spell it out for you?

C           F

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

          G

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

[Outro]

Am            C        F      E7sus4  E7

Ohhh-oh, ohhh-oh, ohhh,oh

Am            C       F      E7sus4  E7

Ahhh-oh, ahhh-oh, ahh-oh

(Tribunnews.com)

 
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Lirik Lagu
Friends
Marshmello
Anne Marie
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Mesin Pemasta Kasar Biji Kakao (pembuat coklat)
    Mesin Pemasta Kasar Biji Kakao (pembuat coklat)
    Rp18.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Rental Drone Demak | Global Eksplorasi
    Rental Drone Demak | Global Eksplorasi
    Rp900.000
    Jawa Tengah, Demak
    Lensa Fix 50mm F1.8 for Sony Second Harga Murah Minus Pemakaian - Metro
    Lensa Fix 50mm F1.8 for Sony Second Harga Murah Minus Pemakaian - Metro
    Rp2.900.000
    Lampung, Metro
    Readystok Rumah Baru 2LT di Cisaranten Kidul Arcamanik Dibawah 1M
    Readystok Rumah Baru 2LT di Cisaranten Kidul Arcamanik Dibawah 1M
    Rp850.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Mesin Penghalus Bubuk Coklat | Mesin Pengolahan Coklat Bubuk
    Mesin Penghalus Bubuk Coklat | Mesin Pengolahan Coklat Bubuk
    Rp25.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    New brand mewah strategis Charlotte Classic Villa ( C ) - Jagakarsa Jakarta Selatan
    New brand mewah strategis Charlotte Classic Villa ( C ) - Jagakarsa Jakarta Selatan
    Rp4,8 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Mesin Pengurai Sabut Kelapa Sederhana sebagai kerajinan tangan bahan membuat lukisan, sapu.
    Mesin Pengurai Sabut Kelapa Sederhana sebagai kerajinan tangan bahan membuat lukisan, sapu.
    Rp20.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    DijuaL Rumah 2 Lantai LT147 LB134 4KT 4KM Lokasi Strategis - Sleman
    DijuaL Rumah 2 Lantai LT147 LB134 4KT 4KM Lokasi Strategis - Sleman
    Rp1,6 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Rumah LB82 LT108 3KT 2KM Lokasi Strategis legalitas SHM dan IMB - Sleman
    Dijual Rumah LB82 LT108 3KT 2KM Lokasi Strategis legalitas SHM dan IMB - Sleman
    Rp722.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Pabrik Segel Plastik Segel Locis - Surakarta
    Pabrik Segel Plastik Segel Locis - Surakarta
    Rp1.300
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    Disewakan Ruko 3 Lantai 2KT 3KM 2 Ruang Parkir Luas di Ir. H. Juanda - Kota Pontianak
    Disewakan Ruko 3 Lantai 2KT 3KM 2 Ruang Parkir Luas di Ir. H. Juanda - Kota Pontianak
    Rp260.000.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Jual Rumah Murah Baru Desain Modern Tipe 50/72 2KT 1KM dekat Prambanan - Sleman
    Jual Rumah Murah Baru Desain Modern Tipe 50/72 2KT 1KM dekat Prambanan - Sleman
    Rp525.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Mewah Inden 2 Lantai LT 130 LB 200 5KT 5KM di Tengah Kota - Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Mewah Inden 2 Lantai LT 130 LB 200 5KT 5KM di Tengah Kota - Sleman
    Rp1,6 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Unit Cluster Cantik 2 Lantai Harga Murah Di Prambanan - Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Unit Cluster Cantik 2 Lantai Harga Murah Di Prambanan - Sleman
    Rp560.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Ruko 3 Lantai 2KT 2KM 2 Ruangan, Parkir Luas Strategis di Ir. H. Juanda - Pontianak
    Dijual Ruko 3 Lantai 2KT 2KM 2 Ruangan, Parkir Luas Strategis di Ir. H. Juanda - Pontianak
    Rp13,9 Milyar
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Dijual Rumah Unit Baru LT 187 LB 110 3KT 2KM Siap Huni View Cantik dan Nyaman - Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Unit Baru LT 187 LB 110 3KT 2KM Siap Huni View Cantik dan Nyaman - Sleman
    Rp785.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Murah Bisa Kpr di Area Prambanan - Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Murah Bisa Kpr di Area Prambanan - Sleman
    Rp375.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Mesin Pengemas Susu Bubuk Dan Minuman Serbuk / Snack Rentengan
    Mesin Pengemas Susu Bubuk Dan Minuman Serbuk / Snack Rentengan
    Rp100.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Distributor Genteng Cor 2022 Situbondo
    Distributor Genteng Cor 2022 Situbondo
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Situbondo
    Rumah new brand mewah strategis Bridgerton Classic Villa ( B ) Jagakarsa - Jakarta Selatan
    Rumah new brand mewah strategis Bridgerton Classic Villa ( B ) Jagakarsa - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp5,1 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan