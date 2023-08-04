Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu FRIENDS - Marshmello feat Anne Marie: Haven't I Made It Obvious?

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu berjudul FRIENDS ini merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh pasangan duet Marshmello dengan Anne Marie.

Lagu yang dirilis pada tahun 2018 ini bercerita tentang seorang yang menganggap temannya sebagai teman sejati bukan sebagai orang yang dicintainya sebagai pasangan.

Berikut ini chord dan lirik lagu FRIENDS milik Marshmello feat. Anne Marie:

[Intro]

Am C F E7sus4 E7

Oooh-oh, Oooh-woh

Am C F E7sus4 E7

Oooh-oh, Oooh-woh

[Verse 1]

Am C

You say you love me, I say you crazy

F E7sus4 E7

We're nothing more than friends

Am C

You're not my lover, more like a brother

F E7sus4 E7

I known you since we were like ten, yeah

[Refrain]

Am C

Don't mess it up, talking that shit

F E7sus4 E7

Only gonna push me away, that's it!

Am C

When you say you love me, that make me crazy

F N.C.

Here we go again

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Am C F E7sus4 E7

Don't go look at me with that look in your eye

Am C F E7sus4 E7

You really ain't going away without a fight

Am C F E7sus4 E7

You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite

Am C F E7sus4 E7

I've told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times

[Chorus]

Am C

Haven't I made it obvious?

F

Haven't I made it clear?

G Am

Want me to spell it out for you?

C F

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

G Am C

Haven't I made it obvious?

F

Haven't I made it clear?

G Am

Want me to spell it out for you?

C F

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

[Verse 2]

Am C

Have you got no shame? You looking insane

F E7sus4 E7

Turning up at my door

Am C

It's two in the morning, the rain is pouring

F E7sus4 E7

Haven't we been here before?

[Bridge]

F G

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Am C

That's how you f***** spell "friends"

F G

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

D5 E5

Get that shit inside your head

F G Am C

No, no, yeah, uh, ahh

D5

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

N.C.

We're just friends

[Pre-Chorus 3]

Am C F

So don't go look at me with that look in your eye

G Am C F

You really ain't going away without a fight

G Am C F

You can't be reasoned with, I'm done being polite

G Am C F

I've told you one, two, three, four, five, six thousand times

[Chorus]

Am C

Haven't I made it obvious?

F

Haven't I made it clear?

G Am

Want me to spell it out for you?

C F

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

G Am C

Haven't I made it obvious?

F

Haven't I made it clear?

G Am

Want me to spell it out for you?

C F

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

G

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

[Outro]

Am C F E7sus4 E7

Ohhh-oh, ohhh-oh, ohhh,oh

Am C F E7sus4 E7

Ahhh-oh, ahhh-oh, ahh-oh

(Tribunnews.com)