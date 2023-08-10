Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Blindside - James Arthur: Cause You Caught Me on My Blindside
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Blindside yang dinyanyikan oleh James Arthur di dalam artikel berikut ini.
Penulis:
Rinanda DwiYuliawati
Editor:
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Blindside yang dinyanyikan oleh James Arthur
Lagu Blindside ini telah dirilis pada 4 Agustus 2023.
Lagu ini diproduksi oleh Red Triangle dan Steve Solomon.
Blindside masuk ke dalam album JA5 yang bakal dirilis pada tahun 2024.
Simak chord gitar Blindside yang dinyanyikan James Arthur selengkapnya berikut ini:
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu My Life When Suck Without You - Kelly Clarkson, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan dari G
[Intro]
| G/B | Cadd9 G/B | D G/B | Cadd9 G/B | D G/B |
[Verse 1]
Cadd9 G/B D G/B Cadd9
Summer ends and Autumn starts all fading into one
G/B D G/B
But I know time left its scars
Cadd9 G/B D
Never change, oh, my God
G/B Cadd9
You were so caught up in your ways
G/B D
You came for my cautious heart
[Pre-Chorus]
G/B Cadd9
Like a bolt
G/B D
From the blue
G/B Cadd9 G/B D
No one ever hit me harder than you
[Chorus]
Cadd9
'Cause you caught me on my blindside
G/B D
Right place at the wrong time
G/B Cadd9 G/B D
And I don't wanna love the ghost of you (Ooh-ooh)
G/B Cadd9
'Cause you caught me on my blindside
G/B D
You were once in a lifetime
G/B Cadd9 G/B D
Why do we love the ones that we lose?
G/B
I'm haunted by the ghost of you
[Post-Chorus]
| Cadd9 G/B | D G/B |
[Verse 2]
Cadd9 G/B D
You were good at talking back
G/B Cadd9
So quick to use my past
G/B D G/B
All the questions you never asked
Cadd9 G/B D
Maybe we drove it a little too fast
G/B Cadd9
We broke apart at the seams
G/B D
I just wish that we could go back
[Pre-Chorus]
G/B Cadd9
Just like a bolt
G/B D
From the blue
G/B Cadd9 G/B D
No one's ever hit me harder than you
G/B Cadd9 G/B D
Now it's all residue
G/B Cadd9 D
You're just a memory I wake up to
[Chorus]
Cadd9
'Cause you caught me on my blindside
G/B D
Right place at the wrong time
G/B Cadd9 G/B D
And I don't wanna love the ghost of you (Ooh-ooh)
G/B Cadd9
'Cause you caught me on my blindside
G/B D
You were once in a lifetime
G/B Cadd9 G/B D
Why do we love the ones that we lose?
G/B Em7 G D
I'm haunted by the ghost of you
Em7 G D
I'm haunted by the ghost of you
[Bridge]
Cadd9 G/B
Every day, every night I'm falling
D G/B
Every day, every night I'm falling
Cadd9 G/B D
Every day, every night I'm falling
[Chorus]
Cadd9
'Cause you caught me on my blindside
G/B D
Right place at the wrong time
G/B Cadd9 G/B D
And I don't wanna love the ghost of you (Ooh-ooh)
G/B Cadd9
'Cause you caught me on my blindside
G/B D
You were once in a lifetime
G/B Cadd9 G/B D
Why do we love the ones that we lose?
G/B Em7 G D
I'm haunted by the ghost of you
Em7 G D
I'm haunted by the ghost of you
[Outro]
| C
(Tribunnews.com)