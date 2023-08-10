Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Blindside - James Arthur: Cause You Caught Me on My Blindside

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu Blindside yang dinyanyikan oleh James Arthur

Lagu Blindside ini telah dirilis pada 4 Agustus 2023.

Lagu ini diproduksi oleh Red Triangle dan Steve Solomon.

Blindside masuk ke dalam album JA5 yang bakal dirilis pada tahun 2024.

Simak chord gitar Blindside yang dinyanyikan James Arthur selengkapnya berikut ini:

[Intro]

| G/B | Cadd9 G/B | D G/B | Cadd9 G/B | D G/B |

[Verse 1]

Cadd9 G/B D G/B Cadd9

Summer ends and Autumn starts all fading into one

G/B D G/B

But I know time left its scars

Cadd9 G/B D

Never change, oh, my God

G/B Cadd9

You were so caught up in your ways

G/B D

You came for my cautious heart

[Pre-Chorus]

G/B Cadd9

Like a bolt

G/B D

From the blue

G/B Cadd9 G/B D

No one ever hit me harder than you

[Chorus]

Cadd9

'Cause you caught me on my blindside

G/B D

Right place at the wrong time

G/B Cadd9 G/B D

And I don't wanna love the ghost of you (Ooh-ooh)

G/B Cadd9

'Cause you caught me on my blindside

G/B D

You were once in a lifetime

G/B Cadd9 G/B D

Why do we love the ones that we lose?

G/B

I'm haunted by the ghost of you

[Post-Chorus]

| Cadd9 G/B | D G/B |

[Verse 2]

Cadd9 G/B D

You were good at talking back

G/B Cadd9

So quick to use my past

G/B D G/B

All the questions you never asked

Cadd9 G/B D

Maybe we drove it a little too fast

G/B Cadd9

We broke apart at the seams

G/B D

I just wish that we could go back

[Pre-Chorus]

G/B Cadd9

Just like a bolt

G/B D

From the blue

G/B Cadd9 G/B D

No one's ever hit me harder than you

G/B Cadd9 G/B D

Now it's all residue

G/B Cadd9 D

You're just a memory I wake up to

[Chorus]

Cadd9

'Cause you caught me on my blindside

G/B D

Right place at the wrong time

G/B Cadd9 G/B D

And I don't wanna love the ghost of you (Ooh-ooh)

G/B Cadd9

'Cause you caught me on my blindside

G/B D

You were once in a lifetime

G/B Cadd9 G/B D

Why do we love the ones that we lose?

G/B Em7 G D

I'm haunted by the ghost of you

Em7 G D

I'm haunted by the ghost of you



[Bridge]

Cadd9 G/B

Every day, every night I'm falling

D G/B

Every day, every night I'm falling

Cadd9 G/B D

Every day, every night I'm falling

[Chorus]

Cadd9

'Cause you caught me on my blindside

G/B D

Right place at the wrong time

G/B Cadd9 G/B D

And I don't wanna love the ghost of you (Ooh-ooh)

G/B Cadd9

'Cause you caught me on my blindside

G/B D

You were once in a lifetime

G/B Cadd9 G/B D

Why do we love the ones that we lose?

G/B Em7 G D

I'm haunted by the ghost of you

Em7 G D

I'm haunted by the ghost of you

[Outro]

| C

