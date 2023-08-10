Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen: Easy Come, Easy Go, Will You Let Me Go?

Lagu Bohemian Rhapsody masuk dalam album Queen yang berjudul A Night at the Opera. Album A Night at the Opera ini rilis pada tahun 1975.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen: Easy Come, Easy Go, Will You Let Me Go?
ISTIMEWA
Simak chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu Bohemian Rhapsody dari Queen dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu Bohemian Rhapsody dari Queen dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Bohemian Rhapsody masuk dalam album Queen yang berjudul A Night at the Opera.

Album A Night at the Opera ini rilis pada tahun 1975.

Selain itu tembang Bohemian Rhapsody juga jadi soundtrack dari film arahan Bryan Singer dengan judul yang sama.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Love Of My Life - Queen: Love Of My life, Youve Hurt Me

Ilustrasi chord gitar.
Ilustrasi chord gitar. (Freepik)

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

[Intro]

Em7

Is this the real life

A7

Is this just fantasy

D7 Am7 D7

Caught in a landslide

       G

No escape from reality

Em

Open your eyes

        G7                        C

Look up to the skies and see

Am                       D7

I’m just a poor boy, I need no sympathy

                  G#   G.    F#.    G

Because I’m easy come, easy go,

G#.  G.    F#.    G

little high, little low,

C.              G/B             Bbdim7        D7/A

Any way the wind blows, doesn’t really matter to me,

     G

To me

[Verse]

G              Em

Mama, just killed a man,

        Am

Put a gun against his head,

              Am                    D

Pulled my trigger, now he’s dead,

G                   Em

Mama, life had just begun,

      Am.                      Am/G#  Am/G Am/F# Am/F Am/E

But now I’ve gone and thrown it all away

C    G Am

Mama oooh,

           Dm

Didn’t mean to make you cry

    G                                         C

If I’m not back again this time tomorrow

         G           Am        Fm                    C

Carry on, carry on, as if nothing really matters

G

[Verse]

G                Em

Too late, my time has come

        Am

Sends shivers down my spine

          Am                 D

Body’s aching all the time,

G                                   Em

Goodbye everybody - I’ve got to go

         Am                Am/G#     Am/G Am/F# Am/F Am/E

Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth

C.     G Am

Mama oooh (anyway the wind blows)

Dm

I don’t want to die,

  G                                                   C

I sometimes wish I’d never been born at all

[Solo]

| C G | Am | Dm | G |

| C G | Am | Dm | Bb Bb A G# G | F# |

[Interlude 1]

B F#  F       F#    B      F#  F

I see a little silhouetto of a man,

F#   B          F#       B          F#        F        F#  B    F#

Scaramouche, scaramouche, will you do the Fandango

A#                     F           A              C#           F#

Thunderbolt and lightning, very very frightening me

N.C.

Galileo, Galileo

N.C.

Galileo, Galileo

N.C.

Galileo, Figaro - Magnifico

G#  G     F#      G   G# G      F#     G

I’m just a poor boy, no-body loves me

F     C      Cdim C    F       C     Cdim C

He’s just a poor boy from a poor family

F                  C/E           D             G F C/E D#dim Dm7

Spare him his life from this monstrosity

G#   G       F#     G  G#         G      F#   G  C  G

Easy come, easy go, will you let me go? Bismillah!

C          G                      G  C  G

No, we will not let you go. Bismillah!

G                             G C  G    G

We will not let you go. Bismillah! We will not let you go.

G                         G                                   D#7

Will not let you go. Will not let you go. Ahhhhhhhhhhh

G#m F# B     A# D#  G    C  N.C.

No, no, no, no, no, no, no, Oh, mama mia, mama mia

         C              G       C     F          B            Em           G

Mama mia, let me go. Beelzebub has a devil put aside for me,

[Riff]

| C | C | C | D |

[Interlude 2]

G                                               C             G  Bb

So you think you can stone me and spit in my eye

G                                              C              F

So you think you can love me and leave me to die

Dm   G       Dm                        G

Oh, baby - can’t do this to me, baby

Dm               G     Dm              G             C

Just gotta get out - just gotta get right outta here

[Riff/Instrumental]

| (C) | C | C | D | N.C.|

| Ab | F | G | G | G |

| C G | Am E Am | E Am G C | B Em | F C |

[Outro]

Am                     Em

Nothing really matters,

Am             Em

Anyone can see,

Am                     Fm  F/G                               C

Nothing really matters, nothing really matters to me,

[Instrumental]

| (C) F/C | C Cdim |

| G/B Gm/Bb | A Bbdim | A A7 D |

[Coda]

G    D/F#  Ddim/F  Em7 D

Any way the wind blows…

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar
Lagu Bohemian Rhapsody
Queen
Chord Gitar Lagu Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    CANTER SHDX 6,6 FULL ORIGINAL
    CANTER SHDX 6,6 FULL ORIGINAL
    Rp275.000.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    MITSUBISHI RAGASA 120 PS FULL BAK MATI KONDISI FULL ORIGINAL
    MITSUBISHI RAGASA 120 PS FULL BAK MATI KONDISI FULL ORIGINAL
    Rp65.000.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    Servis Tv Panggil Makassar
    Servis Tv Panggil Makassar
    Rp100.000
    Sulawesi Selatan, Makassar
    Birry genteng Beton royal Isi Per M2 : 11,5 Pcs malang jatim,
    Birry genteng Beton royal Isi Per M2 : 11,5 Pcs malang jatim,
    Rp3.700
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    RUMAH 2 LANTAI 5KT CARPORT LUAS DI DEPOK SLEMAN DEKAT AMPLAZ
    RUMAH 2 LANTAI 5KT CARPORT LUAS DI DEPOK SLEMAN DEKAT AMPLAZ
    Rp1,9 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Toyota Avanza 1.3 Type G at 2016
    Toyota Avanza 1.3 Type G at 2016
    Rp55.000.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    RUMAH MURAH BISA KPR DP RINGAN DI BERBAH SLEMAN
    RUMAH MURAH BISA KPR DP RINGAN DI BERBAH SLEMAN
    Rp415.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Distributor Genteng Cor Flat Batu
    Distributor Genteng Cor Flat Batu
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Batu
    Jasa Konsultan Pajak dan Akuntansi - Sidoarjo
    Jasa Konsultan Pajak dan Akuntansi - Sidoarjo
    Rp1.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Daihatsu Grand Max Mobil Murah Bekas Tarikan Leasing Surat Ada Lengkap Mobil Siap Pakai - Pekanbaru Riau
    Daihatsu Grand Max Mobil Murah Bekas Tarikan Leasing Surat Ada Lengkap Mobil Siap Pakai - Pekanbaru Riau
    Rp55.000.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    Pick up Daihatsu Gran Max 1.3 Bekas - Pekanbaru
    Pick up Daihatsu Gran Max 1.3 Bekas - Pekanbaru
    Rp35.000.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    100% Madu Murni UmmaYas Raw Honey
    100% Madu Murni UmmaYas Raw Honey
    Rp78.000
    Jambi, Jambi
    Toyota Kijang Innova Robern G 2.4 mt thn 2019
    Toyota Kijang Innova Robern G 2.4 mt thn 2019
    Rp220.000.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    genteng Beton royal Birry, genteng beton Malang, genteng beton gelombang jawa timur,
    genteng Beton royal Birry, genteng beton Malang, genteng beton gelombang jawa timur,
    Rp3.700
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Paket Fun Offroad Jeep Wisata
    Paket Fun Offroad Jeep Wisata
    Rp225.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Spesial Promo Nissan Navara VL Matic Tahun 2016
    Spesial Promo Nissan Navara VL Matic Tahun 2016
    Rp175.000.000
    Kalimantan Barat, Pontianak
    Agen Cat Untuk Genteng Cor Tulungagung
    Agen Cat Untuk Genteng Cor Tulungagung
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Tulungagung
    Jasa Sewa Drone Pekalongan Terbaik
    Jasa Sewa Drone Pekalongan Terbaik
    Rp1.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Pekalongan
    Mobil Second Honda CR-V Prestige at Thn. 2019
    Mobil Second Honda CR-V Prestige at Thn. 2019
    Rp175.000.000
    Kalimantan Timur, Balikpapan
    Truk Canter HDX 6,6 Dum Siluman Full Original - Pekanbaru
    Truk Canter HDX 6,6 Dum Siluman Full Original - Pekanbaru
    Rp265.000.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan