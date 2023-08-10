Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen: Easy Come, Easy Go, Will You Let Me Go?
Lagu Bohemian Rhapsody masuk dalam album Queen yang berjudul A Night at the Opera. Album A Night at the Opera ini rilis pada tahun 1975.
Penulis:
Bunga Pradipta Pertiwi
Editor:
Garudea Prabawati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu Bohemian Rhapsody dari Queen dalam artikel ini.
Lagu Bohemian Rhapsody masuk dalam album Queen yang berjudul A Night at the Opera.
Album A Night at the Opera ini rilis pada tahun 1975.
Selain itu tembang Bohemian Rhapsody juga jadi soundtrack dari film arahan Bryan Singer dengan judul yang sama.
Baca juga: Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Love Of My Life - Queen: Love Of My life, Youve Hurt Me
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
[Intro]
Em7
Is this the real life
A7
Is this just fantasy
D7 Am7 D7
Caught in a landslide
G
No escape from reality
Em
Open your eyes
G7 C
Look up to the skies and see
Am D7
I’m just a poor boy, I need no sympathy
G# G. F#. G
Because I’m easy come, easy go,
G#. G. F#. G
little high, little low,
C. G/B Bbdim7 D7/A
Any way the wind blows, doesn’t really matter to me,
G
To me
[Verse]
G Em
Mama, just killed a man,
Am
Put a gun against his head,
Am D
Pulled my trigger, now he’s dead,
G Em
Mama, life had just begun,
Am. Am/G# Am/G Am/F# Am/F Am/E
But now I’ve gone and thrown it all away
C G Am
Mama oooh,
Dm
Didn’t mean to make you cry
G C
If I’m not back again this time tomorrow
G Am Fm C
Carry on, carry on, as if nothing really matters
G
[Verse]
G Em
Too late, my time has come
Am
Sends shivers down my spine
Am D
Body’s aching all the time,
G Em
Goodbye everybody - I’ve got to go
Am Am/G# Am/G Am/F# Am/F Am/E
Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth
C. G Am
Mama oooh (anyway the wind blows)
Dm
I don’t want to die,
G C
I sometimes wish I’d never been born at all
[Solo]
| C G | Am | Dm | G |
| C G | Am | Dm | Bb Bb A G# G | F# |
[Interlude 1]
B F# F F# B F# F
I see a little silhouetto of a man,
F# B F# B F# F F# B F#
Scaramouche, scaramouche, will you do the Fandango
A# F A C# F#
Thunderbolt and lightning, very very frightening me
N.C.
Galileo, Galileo
N.C.
Galileo, Galileo
N.C.
Galileo, Figaro - Magnifico
G# G F# G G# G F# G
I’m just a poor boy, no-body loves me
F C Cdim C F C Cdim C
He’s just a poor boy from a poor family
F C/E D G F C/E D#dim Dm7
Spare him his life from this monstrosity
G# G F# G G# G F# G C G
Easy come, easy go, will you let me go? Bismillah!
C G G C G
No, we will not let you go. Bismillah!
G G C G G
We will not let you go. Bismillah! We will not let you go.
G G D#7
Will not let you go. Will not let you go. Ahhhhhhhhhhh
G#m F# B A# D# G C N.C.
No, no, no, no, no, no, no, Oh, mama mia, mama mia
C G C F B Em G
Mama mia, let me go. Beelzebub has a devil put aside for me,
[Riff]
| C | C | C | D |
[Interlude 2]
G C G Bb
So you think you can stone me and spit in my eye
G C F
So you think you can love me and leave me to die
Dm G Dm G
Oh, baby - can’t do this to me, baby
Dm G Dm G C
Just gotta get out - just gotta get right outta here
[Riff/Instrumental]
| (C) | C | C | D | N.C.|
| Ab | F | G | G | G |
| C G | Am E Am | E Am G C | B Em | F C |
[Outro]
Am Em
Nothing really matters,
Am Em
Anyone can see,
Am Fm F/G C
Nothing really matters, nothing really matters to me,
[Instrumental]
| (C) F/C | C Cdim |
| G/B Gm/Bb | A Bbdim | A A7 D |
[Coda]
G D/F# Ddim/F Em7 D
Any way the wind blows…
(Tribunnews.com)