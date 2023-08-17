Chord Gitar Lagu Best Part Of Me - Ed Sheeran feat YEBBA: But She Loves Me, She Loves Me

Cuplikan video klip Best Part Of Me - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Best Part Of Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Ed Sheeran featuring YEBBA.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Best Part Of Me yang dipopulerkan oleh Ed Sheeran featuring YEBBA dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Best Part Of Me dirilis pada tahun 2019.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Best Part Of Me - Ed Sheeran feat YEBBA:

[Intro]

D A Bm G x2

[Verse 1]

D A Bm G

My lungs are black, my heart is pure

D A Bm G

My hands are scarred from nights before

D A Bm G

And my hair is thinnin', falling out of all the wrong places

D A Bm G

I am a little insecure

[Verse 2]

D A Bm G

My eyes are crossed, but they're still blue

D A Bm G

I bite my nails and tell the truth

D A Bm G

I go from thin to overweight, day to day it fluctuates

D A Bm G

My skin is inked, but faded, too

[Pre-Chorus]

G D

But she loves me, she loves me

A Bm A G

Why the hell would she love me

D A

When she could have anyone else?

G D

Oh, you love me, you love me

A Bm A G

Why the hell would you love me

D A

'Cause I don't even love myself

[Chorus]

D A G Bm A D A G

Baby, the best part of me is you

D A G Bm A D A

And lately, everything's making sense, too

G Bm A

Oh, baby, I'm so in love with you

[Interlude]

D A Bm G x2

[Verse 2]

D A Bm G

I overthink and still forgive

D A Bm G

I lose my phone and place my bets

D A Bm G D

And I never catch the train on time, always 30 minutes behind

A Bm G

Your worries ain't seen nothin' yet

[Pre-Chorus 2]

G D

But you love me, you love me

A Bm A G

Why the hell you love me so

D A

When you could have anyone else?

G D

Yeah, he loves me, he loves me

A Bm A G

And I bet he never lets me go

D A

And shows me how to love myself

[Chorus]

D A G Bm A D A G

'Cause baby, the best part of me is you, woah

D A G Bm A D A

And lately, everything's making sense, too

G Bm A

Baby, I'm so in love with you

[Solo]

|D |A |Bm |G |

|D |A |G |G |

[Chorus]

D A G Bm A D A G

Baby, the best part of me is you, woah

D A G Bm A D A

And lately, everything's making sense, too

G Bm A D A

Baby, I'm so in love with you (Oh)

G Bm A D A

Baby, I'm so in love with you (Yeah, yeah)

G Bm A D

Baby, I'm so in love with you

