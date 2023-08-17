Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Inilah chord gitar lagu berjudul Peaches yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Justin Bieber feat Daniel Caesar dan Giveon, lengkap dengan liriknya.
Penulis:
Oktaviani Wahyu Widayanti
Editor:
Ayu Miftakhul Husna
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Peaches, lengkap dengan lirik lagunya.
Lagu berjudul Peaches dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar dan Giveon.
Peaches dirilis pertama kali pada 19 Maret 2021.
Lagu ini juga dirilis dalam album Peaches milik Justin Bieber.
Video klip Peaches telah ditonton oleh 676 juta kali penonton di YouTube.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cuma Saya - M.A.C, yang Dinyayikan dalam HUT ke-78 RI di Istana Negara
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar dan Giveon
[Intro]
Fmaj7 Em7 Dm7 Cmaj7
[Chorus]
Fmaj7
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)
Em7
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
Dm7
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)
Cmaj7
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that’s it)
[Verse 1]
Fmaj7 Em7
And I say oh (oh), the way I breathe you in (In)
Dm7
It's the texture of your skin
I wanna wrap my arms around you, babe
Cmaj7
And never let you go, oh
Fmaj7 Em7
And I say, oh, there's nothin' like your touch
Dm7
It’s the way you lift me up, yeah
Cmaj7
And I'll be right here with you 'til the end
[Chorus]
Fmaj7
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)
Em7
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
Dm7
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)
Cmaj7
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
[Verse 2]
Fmaj7 Em7
You ain't sure yet, but I'm for ya'
Dm7 Cmaj7
All I could want, all I can wish for
Nights alone that we miss more
Fmaj7
And days we save as souvenirs
Em7 Dm7
There’s no time, I wanna make more time
Cmaj7
And give you my whole life
Fmaj7 Em7
I left my girl, I’m in my Yorker
Dm7 Cmaj7
Hate to leave her, call it torture
Fmaj7 Em7
Remember when I couldn't hold her
Dm7 Cmaj7
Left her baggage for Rimowa
[Chorus]
Fmaj7
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)
Em7
I get my weed from California (That’s that shit)
Dm7
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)
Cmaj7
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
[Verse 3]
Fmaj7
I get the feeling, so I'm sure (Sure)
Em7
Hand in my hand because I'm yours
Dm7
I can’t, I can't pretend, I can't ignore you're right for me
Cmaj7
Don't think you wanna know just where I've been, oh
Fmaj7
Don't be distracted
Em7
The one I need is right in my arms (Oh)
Dm7
Your kisses taste the sweetest with mine
Cmaj7
And I'll be right here with you 'til end of time
[Chorus]
Fmaj7
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)
Em7
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
Dm7
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)
Cmaj7
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
Fmaj7
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)
Em7
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
Dm7
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)
Cmaj7
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
Fmaj7
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)
Em7
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
Dm7
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)
Cmaj7
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
Fmaj7
I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)
Em7
I get my weed from California (That's that shit)
Dm7
I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)
Cmaj7
I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)
[Outro]
Fmaj7 Em7 Dm7 Cmaj7 x2
(Tribunnews.com)