Chord Gitar Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Inilah chord gitar lagu berjudul Peaches yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Justin Bieber feat Daniel Caesar dan Giveon, lengkap dengan liriknya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Tangkapan layar kanal YouTube Justin Bieber
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Peaches, lengkap dengan lirik lagunya.

Lagu berjudul Peaches dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar dan Giveon.

Peaches dirilis pertama kali pada 19 Maret 2021.

Lagu ini juga dirilis dalam album Peaches milik Justin Bieber.

Video klip Peaches telah ditonton oleh 676 juta kali penonton di YouTube.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar dan Giveon

[Intro]

Fmaj7 Em7 Dm7 Cmaj7

[Chorus]

                        Fmaj7

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

                        Em7

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

                          Dm7

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)

                              Cmaj7

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that’s it)

[Verse 1]

          Fmaj7                          Em7

And I say oh (oh), the way I breathe you in (In)

                         Dm7

It's the texture of your skin

I wanna wrap my arms around you, babe

    Cmaj7

And never let you go, oh

           Fmaj7                         Em7

And I say, oh, there's nothin' like your touch

                         Dm7

It’s the way you lift me up, yeah

            Cmaj7

And I'll be right here with you 'til the end

[Chorus]

                        Fmaj7

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

                       Em7

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

                          Dm7

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)

                              Cmaj7

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

[Verse 2]

Fmaj7               Em7

  You ain't sure yet, but I'm for ya'

Dm7                           Cmaj7

  All I could want, all I can wish for

Nights alone that we miss more

Fmaj7

  And days we save as souvenirs

Em7                                  Dm7

  There’s no time, I wanna make more time

                      Cmaj7

And give you my whole life

                          Fmaj7   Em7

I left my girl, I’m in my Yorker

                           Dm7   Cmaj7

Hate to leave her, call it torture

                         Fmaj7   Em7

Remember when I couldn't hold her

                       Dm7   Cmaj7

Left her baggage for Rimowa

[Chorus]

                        Fmaj7

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

                       Em7

I get my weed from California (That’s that shit)

                          Dm7

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)

                              Cmaj7

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

[Verse 3]

                          Fmaj7

I get the feeling, so I'm sure (Sure)

                            Em7

Hand in my hand because I'm yours

                                    Dm7

I can’t, I can't pretend, I can't ignore you're right for me

                      Cmaj7

Don't think you wanna know just where I've been, oh

Fmaj7

  Don't be distracted

    Em7

The one I need is right in my arms (Oh)

     Dm7

Your kisses taste the sweetest with mine

            Cmaj7

And I'll be right here with you 'til end of time

[Chorus]

                        Fmaj7

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

                       Em7

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

                          Dm7

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)

                              Cmaj7

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

                        Fmaj7

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

                       Em7

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

                          Dm7

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)

                              Cmaj7

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

                        Fmaj7

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

                       Em7

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

                          Dm7

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)

                              Cmaj7

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

                        Fmaj7

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

                       Em7

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

                          Dm7

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)

                              Cmaj7

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

[Outro]

Fmaj7 Em7 Dm7 Cmaj7 x2

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
