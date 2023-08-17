Chord Gitar Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar, Giveon

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Peaches, lengkap dengan lirik lagunya.

Lagu berjudul Peaches dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar dan Giveon.

Peaches dirilis pertama kali pada 19 Maret 2021.

Lagu ini juga dirilis dalam album Peaches milik Justin Bieber.

Video klip Peaches telah ditonton oleh 676 juta kali penonton di YouTube.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Peaches - Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar dan Giveon

[Intro]

Fmaj7 Em7 Dm7 Cmaj7

[Chorus]

Fmaj7

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

Em7

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

Dm7

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)

Cmaj7

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that’s it)

[Verse 1]

Fmaj7 Em7

And I say oh (oh), the way I breathe you in (In)

Dm7

It's the texture of your skin

I wanna wrap my arms around you, babe

Cmaj7

And never let you go, oh

Fmaj7 Em7

And I say, oh, there's nothin' like your touch

Dm7

It’s the way you lift me up, yeah

Cmaj7

And I'll be right here with you 'til the end

[Chorus]

Fmaj7

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

Em7

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

Dm7

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)

Cmaj7

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

[Verse 2]

Fmaj7 Em7

You ain't sure yet, but I'm for ya'

Dm7 Cmaj7

All I could want, all I can wish for

Nights alone that we miss more

Fmaj7

And days we save as souvenirs

Em7 Dm7

There’s no time, I wanna make more time

Cmaj7

And give you my whole life

Fmaj7 Em7

I left my girl, I’m in my Yorker

Dm7 Cmaj7

Hate to leave her, call it torture

Fmaj7 Em7

Remember when I couldn't hold her

Dm7 Cmaj7

Left her baggage for Rimowa

[Chorus]

Fmaj7

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

Em7

I get my weed from California (That’s that shit)

Dm7

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)

Cmaj7

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

[Verse 3]

Fmaj7

I get the feeling, so I'm sure (Sure)

Em7

Hand in my hand because I'm yours

Dm7

I can’t, I can't pretend, I can't ignore you're right for me

Cmaj7

Don't think you wanna know just where I've been, oh

Fmaj7

Don't be distracted

Em7

The one I need is right in my arms (Oh)

Dm7

Your kisses taste the sweetest with mine

Cmaj7

And I'll be right here with you 'til end of time

[Chorus]

Fmaj7

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

Em7

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

Dm7

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)

Cmaj7

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

Fmaj7

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

Em7

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

Dm7

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)

Cmaj7

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

Fmaj7

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

Em7

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

Dm7

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)

Cmaj7

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

Fmaj7

I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, shit)

Em7

I get my weed from California (That's that shit)

Dm7

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (Badass bitch)

Cmaj7

I get my light right from the source, yeah (Yeah, that's it)

[Outro]

Fmaj7 Em7 Dm7 Cmaj7 x2

