Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu That Should Be Me - Justin Bieber feat Rascal Flatts, Viral di TikTok
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'That Should Be Me' yang dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber.
Justin Bieber telah merilis lagu 'That Should Be Me' pada tahun 2011 di kanal YouTube-nya.
Namun belakangan ini, lagu 'That Should Be Me' kembali viral di TikTok.
Berikut Lirik Lagu That Should Be Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber feat Rascal Flatts:
Everybody's laughing in my mind
Rumors spreading 'bout this other guy
Do you do what you did when you did with me?
Does he love you the way I can?
Did you forget all the plans that you made with me?
'Cause baby, I didn't
That should be me, holding your hand
That should be me, making you laugh (yeah)
That should be me, this is so sad
That should be me
That should be me (ooh)
That should be me, feeling your kiss (feeling your kiss)
That should be me, buying you gifts (buying you gifts)
This is so wrong
I can't go on (I can't go on)
'Til you believe
That that should be me
That should be me (no)
You said you needed a little time from my mistakes
It's funny how you used that time to have me replaced
Did you think that I wouldn't see you out at the movies?
What you doin' to me
You're taking him where we used to go
Now if you're tryna break my heart
It's working 'cause you know
That should be me, holding your hand (holding your hand)
That should be me, making you laugh (oh)
That should be me, this is so sad (this so sad)
That should be me
That should be me
That should be me (that should be me), feeling your kiss
That should be me (that should be me), buying you gifts
This is so wrong, I can't go on
'Til you believe (until you believe)
That should be me
I need to know (I need to know) should I fight (should I fight) for love (for love)
Or disarm
It's getting harder to shield (to shield)
This pain in my heart, woo, yeah-yeah
Ooh-ooh
That should be me, holding your hand
That should be me, making you laugh
That should be me (that should be me), this is so sad
That should be me (oh-ooh)
That should be me
That should be me, feeling your kiss
That should be me (that should be me), buying you gifts
This is so wrong
I can't go on
'Til you believe
That that should be me
That should be me
Holding your hand
That should be me
The one making you laugh (oh baby, oh baby, oh)
That should be me (that should be me)
That should be me
That should be me
Giving you flowers (that should be me)
That should be me
Talking for hours (I never should've let you go)
This should be me (that should be me)
Ooh, baby
That should be me
That should be me
That should be me
Terjemahan Lagu That Should Be Me yang Dinyanyikan oleh Justin Bieber feat Rascal Flatts: