Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Everything - Ariana Grande: You Were My Everything Til We Were Nothing

Penyanyi Ariana Grande telah banyak merilis lagu yang hits di kalangan anak muda.

Salah satu lagu yang tak pernah hilang dari ingatan para anak muda adalah lagu yang bertajuk 'My Everything'.

Berikut lirik dan chord lagu 'My Everything' - Ariana Grande.

INTRO

E Bm A ( C )

E Bm A ( C )

I've cried enough tears to see my own reflection in them

E Bm A ( C )

And then it was clear I can't deny, I really missed him

E Bm A ( C )

To think that I was wrong, I guess you don't know what you got 'til it's gone

E Bm A ( C )

Pain is just a consequence of love And saying sorry for the sake of us

E Bm A ( C )

He wasn't my everything 'til we were nothing. And it's taken me a lot to say

E Bm A

And now that he's gone, my heart is missing something

( C )

So it's time to push our pride away

E Bm A C

'Cause you are, you are, you are my everything

E Bm A C

You are, you are, you are my everything

E Bm A ( C )

I know you're not far but I still can't handle all the distance

E Bm A ( C )

You're travelling with my heart, I Hope this is a temporary feeling

E Bm A ( C )

Cause it's too much to bare without you and I know sorry ain't the cure

E Bm A ( C )

So if I cross your mind just know I'm yours, what we got is worth fighting for

Cause you are

E Bm A ( C )

You were my everything 'til we were nothing. And it's taken me a lot to say

E Bm A

And now that you're gone, my heart is missing something

( C )

So it's time to push our pride away

E Bm A C

You are, you are, you are my everything

E Bm A C

You are, you are, you are my everything

