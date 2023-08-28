Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Lagu At Your Worst - Calum Scott, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Inilah chord gitar lagu berjudul At Your Worst yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Calum Scott, lengkap dengan lirik lagunya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Lagu At Your Worst - Calum Scott, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya
Instagram/@calumscott
Calum Scott - Inilah chord gitar lagu berjudul Ar Your Worst yang dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Calum Scott, lengkap dengan lirik lagunya. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul At Your Worst, lengkap dengan lirik lagunya.

Lagu At Your Worst dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Calum Scott.

At Your Worst baru saja dirilis pada 18 Agustus 2023 lalu.

Lagu ini dirilis dalam album yang bertajuk At Your Worst.

Baru beberapa hari rilis, video klipnya telah ditonton oleh lebih dari 599 ribu kali penonton di YouTube.

Liriknya menceritakan bahwa, kita harus mencintai diri sendiri, meski sedang berada di kondisi yang terburuk sekalipun.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu My Everything - Ariana Grande: You Were My Everything Til We Were Nothing

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu At Your Worst - Calum Scott:

                              G

you know i'll love you at your worst

(at your worst)

                            Em

be right beside you when it hurts..

(it hurts)

                       C

don't you know i would die for you

                     D

the least that you deserve..

                             G

you know i'll always put you first

(put you first)

                       Em

do anything to make it work..

(make it work)

              C

i would go anywhere for you

              D

across the universe

(Reff)

        G                Em

 i'd go all the way.. to love you

         C

 i'll be there when you say you need me

        D

 on the days when you don't believe me

           G                 Em

 i'll find all the ways.. to love you

        C

 and as long as my heart is beating

         D

 i'll be there with you please believe me

                               (G)

 you know i'll love you at your worst

G

 and i know sometimes that days get heavy

    Em

(oh yeah) and i know sometimes

                      C

that life can get you down

                                     D

but i promise i'll be right beside you..

                               G

you know i'll love you at your worst

(at your worst)

                            Em

be right beside you when it hurts..

(it hurts)

                       C

don't you know i would die for you

                     D

the least that you deserve..

(Reff)

        G                Em

 i'd go all the way.. to love you

 (all the way to love you)

         C

 i'll be there when you say you need me

        D

 on the days when you don't believe me

           G                 Em

 i'll find all the ways.. to love you

 (all of the way to love you)

        C

 and as long as my heart is beating

         D

 i'll be there with you please believe me

                               G

you know i'll love you at your worst

(all the way, all the way, all the way)

                            Em

be right beside you when it hurts..

(all the way, all the way, all the way)

                       C

don't you know i would die for you

                     D

the least that you deserve..

                               G

you know i'll love you at your worst

(all the way, all the way, all the way)

Em

(all the way, all the way, all the way)

                       C

don't you know i would die for you

(all the way, all the way, all the way)

                     D

the least that you deserve..

                               G

you know i'll love you at your worst

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
lirik
lagu
At Your Worst
Calum Scott
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Perum griya sejahtera - Malang Kota
    Perum griya sejahtera - Malang Kota
    Rp620.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Kamera DSLR Canon 1500D + Lensa Kit Second Resmi Like New Aman - Tangerang
    Kamera DSLR Canon 1500D + Lensa Kit Second Resmi Like New Aman - Tangerang
    Rp6.500.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Full Furnish Greenbay Baywalk sewa bulanan lantai hoki 8 pemilik lgsg
    Full Furnish Greenbay Baywalk sewa bulanan lantai hoki 8 pemilik lgsg
    Rp3.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Dipasarkan Perumahan Bengaris XII Saman Griya Type 38+ Tempat Strategis di Palangkaraya
    Dipasarkan Perumahan Bengaris XII Saman Griya Type 38+ Tempat Strategis di Palangkaraya
    Rp220.000.000
    Kalimantan Tengah, Palangka Raya
    Tanah Industri Luas 52 Ha LD 1,1 km Susukan Kab Semarang di Pinggir Jalan Raya Sruwen
    Tanah Industri Luas 52 Ha LD 1,1 km Susukan Kab Semarang di Pinggir Jalan Raya Sruwen
    Rp600.000
    Jawa Tengah, Boyolali
    Pulpen Aesthetic Gel Lucu Tinta bolpoin Bolpen Unik Kualitas Premium
    Pulpen Aesthetic Gel Lucu Tinta bolpoin Bolpen Unik Kualitas Premium
    Rp10.280
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Simpang bendungan Wonogiri - Malang Kota
    Simpang bendungan Wonogiri - Malang Kota
    Rp3,6 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Honda Mega Pro tahun 2012
    Honda Mega Pro tahun 2012
    Rp6.900.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    COMWAY C10R Mass Ribbon Fusion Splicer
    COMWAY C10R Mass Ribbon Fusion Splicer
    Rp107.030.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Mesin Cuci Polytron 10Kg Bekas Normal Dinamo Ori - Tangerang
    Mesin Cuci Polytron 10Kg Bekas Normal Dinamo Ori - Tangerang
    Rp550.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Tanah Perum Subsidi - Sukoharjo
    Tanah Perum Subsidi - Sukoharjo
    Rp350.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    Honda Supra X 125 tahun 2018
    Honda Supra X 125 tahun 2018
    Rp8.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Honda Scoopy FI tahun 2015
    Honda Scoopy FI tahun 2015
    Rp9.400.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Honda Scoopy tahun 2011
    Honda Scoopy tahun 2011
    Rp7.100.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Bekas Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 2,4 L Dakar (4x2) AT Tahun 2019 Warna Black
    Mobil Bekas Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 2,4 L Dakar (4x2) AT Tahun 2019 Warna Black
    Rp485.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Apple Watch 1 38MM Stainless Stell Resmi Ibox Mulus Lengkap Second - Jakarta Selatan
    Apple Watch 1 38MM Stainless Stell Resmi Ibox Mulus Lengkap Second - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp900.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    HP Apple iPhone 11 White 128GB Second Inter J/A Mulus - Jakarta Selatan
    HP Apple iPhone 11 White 128GB Second Inter J/A Mulus - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp4.700.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Macbook Pro M2 2022 Space Grey Second Normal Garansi iBox On - Bekasi
    Macbook Pro M2 2022 Space Grey Second Normal Garansi iBox On - Bekasi
    Rp18.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Mobil Bekas Mazda CX5 Elite 2,5 AT Tahun 2019 Warna Grey
    Mobil Bekas Mazda CX5 Elite 2,5 AT Tahun 2019 Warna Grey
    Rp465.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Bekas Daihatsu Rocky 1,0 R ADS CVT Tahun 2021 Warna Grey
    Mobil Bekas Daihatsu Rocky 1,0 R ADS CVT Tahun 2021 Warna Grey
    Rp239.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan