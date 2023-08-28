Chord Gitar Lagu At Your Worst - Calum Scott, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul At Your Worst, lengkap dengan lirik lagunya.

Lagu At Your Worst dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh Calum Scott.

At Your Worst baru saja dirilis pada 18 Agustus 2023 lalu.

Lagu ini dirilis dalam album yang bertajuk At Your Worst.

Baru beberapa hari rilis, video klipnya telah ditonton oleh lebih dari 599 ribu kali penonton di YouTube.

Liriknya menceritakan bahwa, kita harus mencintai diri sendiri, meski sedang berada di kondisi yang terburuk sekalipun.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu At Your Worst - Calum Scott:

G

you know i'll love you at your worst

(at your worst)

Em

be right beside you when it hurts..

(it hurts)

C

don't you know i would die for you

D

the least that you deserve..

G

you know i'll always put you first

(put you first)

Em

do anything to make it work..

(make it work)

C

i would go anywhere for you

D

across the universe

(Reff)

G Em

i'd go all the way.. to love you

C

i'll be there when you say you need me

D

on the days when you don't believe me

G Em

i'll find all the ways.. to love you

C

and as long as my heart is beating

D

i'll be there with you please believe me

(G)

you know i'll love you at your worst

G

and i know sometimes that days get heavy

Em

(oh yeah) and i know sometimes

C

that life can get you down

D

but i promise i'll be right beside you..

G

you know i'll love you at your worst

(at your worst)

Em

be right beside you when it hurts..

(it hurts)

C

don't you know i would die for you

D

the least that you deserve..

(Reff)

G Em

i'd go all the way.. to love you

(all the way to love you)

C

i'll be there when you say you need me

D

on the days when you don't believe me

G Em

i'll find all the ways.. to love you

(all of the way to love you)

C

and as long as my heart is beating

D

i'll be there with you please believe me

G

you know i'll love you at your worst

(all the way, all the way, all the way)

Em

be right beside you when it hurts..

(all the way, all the way, all the way)

C

don't you know i would die for you

D

the least that you deserve..

G

you know i'll love you at your worst

(all the way, all the way, all the way)

Em

(all the way, all the way, all the way)

C

don't you know i would die for you

(all the way, all the way, all the way)

D

the least that you deserve..

G

you know i'll love you at your worst

