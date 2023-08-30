Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar & Lirik I Want It That Way - Backstreet Boys: Tell Me Why, Ain't Nothin' But a Heartache
Inilah lirik lagu dan chord gitar Backstreet Boys - I Want It That Way. Tell Me Why, Ain't Nothin' But a Heartache.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah lirik lagu dan chord gitar Backstreet Boys - I Want It That Way.
Lagu I Want It That Way dirilis Backstreet Boys pada 1999 dalam album Millennium.
Lirik Lagu dan Chord I Want It That Way - Backstreet Boys :
[Intro]
Em C G
yeah
Em C G
[Verse]
Em C G
You are my fire
Em C G
The one desire
Em C G
Believe when I say
Em D G
I want it that way
Em C G Em
But we are two worlds apart
C G Em
Can't reach to your heart
C G
When you say
Em D G
That I want it that way
[Chorus]
C
Tell me why
D Em
(Ain't nothin' but a heartache)
C
Tell me why
D Em
(Ain't nothin' but a mistake)
C
(Tell me why)
D G
I never wanna hear you say
Em D G
(I want it that way)
[Verse]
Em C G
Am I your fire
Em C G
Your one desire
Em C G
Yes I know, it's too late
Em D G
But I want it that way
[Chorus]
C
Tell me why
D Em
(Ain't nothin' but a heartache)
C
Tell me why
D Em
(Ain't nothin' but a mistake)
C
(Tell me why)
D G
I never wanna hear you say
Em D B
(I want it that way)
[Bridge]
Em G/D
Now I can see that we're falling apart
C Am D
From the way that it used to be, yeah
Em G/D
No matter the distance I want you to know
C D
That deep down inside of me...
[Verse]
Em C G
You are my fire
Em C G
The one desire
C
You are
D G Em D
You are, you are, you are (I want it...)
[Chorus]
D
Don't wanna hear you (say)
D E F#m
Ain't nothin' but a heartache
D E F#m
Ain't nothin' but a mistake
D E A
I never wanna hear you say
F#m E A
I want it that way
[Chorus]
D
Tell me why
E F#m
Ain't nothin' but a heartache
D
Tell me why
E F#m
Ain't nothin' but a mistake
D
Tell me why
E A
I never wanna hear you say
F#m E A
I want it that way
D
Tell me why
E F#m
Ain't nothin' but a heartache
D E F#m
Ain't nothin' but a mistake
D
Tell me why
E A
I never wanna hear you say
F#m E A
I want it that way
F#m E A
Cause, I want it that way
