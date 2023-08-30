Chord Gitar & Lirik I Want It That Way - Backstreet Boys: Tell Me Why, Ain't Nothin' But a Heartache

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar & Lirik I Want It That Way - Backstreet Boys

Inilah lirik lagu dan chord gitar Backstreet Boys - I Want It That Way.

YouTube/Backstreet Boys
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah lirik lagu dan chord gitar Backstreet Boys - I Want It That Way.

Lagu I Want It That Way dirilis Backstreet Boys pada 1999 dalam album Millennium.

Lirik Lagu dan Chord I Want It That Way - Backstreet Boys :

[Intro]
Em  C  G

   yeah

Em  C  G

[Verse]

        Em     C  G

You are    my fire
       Em      C G

The one    desire

       Em      C  G

Believe   when I say

Em          D   G

I want it that way

      Em      C   G      Em

But we   are two worlds apart

       C    G        Em

Can't reach to your heart

      C   G

When you say

     Em         D    G

That I want it that way

[Chorus]

         C

Tell me why

                     D     Em

(Ain't nothin' but a heartache)

         C

Tell me why

                    D    Em

(Ain't nothin' but a mistake)

          C

(Tell me why)

               D        G

I never wanna hear you say

 Em         D    G

(I want it that way)

[Verse]

     Em     C G

Am I   your fire

        Em     C G

Your one    desire

      Em         C    G

Yes I know, it's too late

    Em         D    G

But I want it that way

[Chorus]

         C

Tell me why

                     D     Em

(Ain't nothin' but a heartache)

         C

Tell me why

                     D    Em

(Ain't nothin' but a mistake)

          C

(Tell me why)

               D        G

I never wanna hear you say

 Em         D    B

(I want it that way)

[Bridge]

Em                         G/D

Now I can see that we're falling apart

          C                  Am    D

From the way that it used to be, yeah

     Em                   G/D

No matter the distance I want you to know

      C                  D

That deep down inside of me...

[Verse]

        Em     C  G

You are    my fire

       Em      C G

The one    desire

     C

You are

             D        G     Em       D

You are, you are, you are  (I want it...)

[Chorus]

D

  Don't wanna hear you (say)

D                    E   F#m

Ain't nothin' but a heartache

D                    E  F#m

Ain't nothin' but a mistake

D              E        A

I never wanna hear you say

F#m           E    A

   I want it that way

[Chorus]

         D

Tell me why

                    E    F#m

Ain't nothin' but a heartache

         D

Tell me why

                    E  F#m

Ain't nothin' but a mistake

         D

Tell me why

               E        A

I never wanna hear you say

F#m        E    A

I want it that way

         D

Tell me why

                    E    F#m

Ain't nothin' but a heartache

D                     E  F#m

  Ain't nothin' but a mistake

         D

Tell me why

               E        A

I never wanna hear you say

F#m        E    A

I want it that way

      F#m         E    A

Cause, I want it that way

