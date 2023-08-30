Chord Gitar & Lirik I Want It That Way - Backstreet Boys: Tell Me Why, Ain't Nothin' But a Heartache

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Backstreet Boys - I Want It That Way

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah lirik lagu dan chord gitar Backstreet Boys - I Want It That Way.

Lagu I Want It That Way dirilis Backstreet Boys pada 1999 dalam album Millennium.

Lirik Lagu dan Chord I Want It That Way - Backstreet Boys :

[Intro]

Em C G

yeah

Em C G

[Verse]

Em C G

You are my fire

Em C G

The one desire

Em C G

Believe when I say

Em D G

I want it that way

Em C G Em

But we are two worlds apart

C G Em

Can't reach to your heart

C G

When you say

Em D G

That I want it that way

[Chorus]

C

Tell me why

D Em

(Ain't nothin' but a heartache)

C

Tell me why

D Em

(Ain't nothin' but a mistake)

C

(Tell me why)

D G

I never wanna hear you say

Em D G

(I want it that way)

[Verse]

Em C G

Am I your fire

Em C G

Your one desire

Em C G

Yes I know, it's too late

Em D G

But I want it that way

[Chorus]

C

Tell me why

D Em

(Ain't nothin' but a heartache)

C

Tell me why

D Em

(Ain't nothin' but a mistake)

C

(Tell me why)

D G

I never wanna hear you say

Em D B

(I want it that way)

[Bridge]

Em G/D

Now I can see that we're falling apart

C Am D

From the way that it used to be, yeah

Em G/D

No matter the distance I want you to know

C D

That deep down inside of me...

[Verse]

Em C G

You are my fire

Em C G

The one desire

C

You are

D G Em D

You are, you are, you are (I want it...)

[Chorus]

D

Don't wanna hear you (say)

D E F#m

Ain't nothin' but a heartache

D E F#m

Ain't nothin' but a mistake

D E A

I never wanna hear you say

F#m E A

I want it that way

[Chorus]

D

Tell me why

E F#m

Ain't nothin' but a heartache

D

Tell me why

E F#m

Ain't nothin' but a mistake

D

Tell me why

E A

I never wanna hear you say

F#m E A

I want it that way

D

Tell me why

E F#m

Ain't nothin' but a heartache

D E F#m

Ain't nothin' but a mistake

D

Tell me why

E A

I never wanna hear you say

F#m E A

I want it that way

F#m E A

Cause, I want it that way

