Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Be Alright - Dean Lewis: I Know You Love Her, But It's Over, Mate

Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Be Alright' yang dinyanyikan oleh Dean Lewis.

Tangkapan Layar YouTube Musik Video Be Alright - Dean Lewis
Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Be Alright' yang dinyanyikan oleh Dean Lewis. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Be Alright' yang dinyanyikan oleh Dean Lewis.

Dean Lewis telah merilis lagu 'Be Alright' pada tahun 2018.

Belakangan ini, lagu 'Be Alright' kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Be Alright yang Dinyanyikan oleh Dean Lewis:

I look up from the ground to see your sad and teary eyes
You look away from me, and I see there's something you're trying to hide, and I
Reach for your hand but it's cold, you pull away again
And I wonder what's on your mind

And then you say to me you made a dumb mistake
You start to tremble, and your voice begins to break, you say
The cigarettes on the counter weren't your friend's, they were my mate's
And I feel the color draining from my face

And my friend said
"I know you love her, but it's over, mate
It doesn't matter, put the phone away
It's never easy to walk away, let her go
It'll be alright"

So I still look back at all the messages you'd sent
And I know it wasn't right, but it was fucking with my head
And everything deleted like the past, yeah, it was gone
And when I touched your face, I could tell you're moving on

But it's not the fact that you kissed him yesterday
It's the feeling of betrayal, that I just can't seem to shake
And everything I know tells me that I should walk away
But I just want to stay

And my friend said
"I know you love her, but it's over, mate
It doesn't matter, put the phone away
It's never easy to walk away, let her go
It'll be okay
It's gonna hurt for a bit of time
So bottoms up, let's forget tonight
You'll find another and you'll be just fine
Let her go"

But nothing heals the past like time
And they can't steal
The love you're born to find
But nothing heals the past like time
And they can't steal
The love you're born to find

I know you love her, but it's over, mate
It doesn't matter, put the phone away
It's never easy to walk away, let her go
It'll be okay
It's gonna hurt for a bit of time
So bottoms up, let's forget tonight
You'll find another and you'll be just fine
Let her go

It'll be alright
It'll be alright
It'll be alright
It'll be alright
It'll be alright

Terjemahan Lagu Be Alright yang Dinyanyikan oleh Dean Lewis:

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
