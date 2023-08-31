Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Be Alright - Dean Lewis: I Know You Love Her, But It's Over, Mate

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu 'Be Alright' yang dinyanyikan oleh Dean Lewis.

Dean Lewis telah merilis lagu 'Be Alright' pada tahun 2018.

Belakangan ini, lagu 'Be Alright' kembali viral di TikTok.

Berikut Lirik Lagu Be Alright yang Dinyanyikan oleh Dean Lewis:

I look up from the ground to see your sad and teary eyes

You look away from me, and I see there's something you're trying to hide, and I

Reach for your hand but it's cold, you pull away again

And I wonder what's on your mind

And then you say to me you made a dumb mistake

You start to tremble, and your voice begins to break, you say

The cigarettes on the counter weren't your friend's, they were my mate's

And I feel the color draining from my face

And my friend said

"I know you love her, but it's over, mate

It doesn't matter, put the phone away

It's never easy to walk away, let her go

It'll be alright"

So I still look back at all the messages you'd sent

And I know it wasn't right, but it was fucking with my head

And everything deleted like the past, yeah, it was gone

And when I touched your face, I could tell you're moving on

But it's not the fact that you kissed him yesterday

It's the feeling of betrayal, that I just can't seem to shake

And everything I know tells me that I should walk away

But I just want to stay

And my friend said

"I know you love her, but it's over, mate

It doesn't matter, put the phone away

It's never easy to walk away, let her go

It'll be okay

It's gonna hurt for a bit of time

So bottoms up, let's forget tonight

You'll find another and you'll be just fine

Let her go"

But nothing heals the past like time

And they can't steal

The love you're born to find

But nothing heals the past like time

And they can't steal

The love you're born to find

I know you love her, but it's over, mate

It doesn't matter, put the phone away

It's never easy to walk away, let her go

It'll be okay

It's gonna hurt for a bit of time

So bottoms up, let's forget tonight

You'll find another and you'll be just fine

Let her go

It'll be alright

It'll be alright

It'll be alright

It'll be alright

It'll be alright

Terjemahan Lagu Be Alright yang Dinyanyikan oleh Dean Lewis: