Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Daughter - Ben Rector: The Most Perfect Tiny Human, I Got a Daughter Now
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu yang berjudul Daughter yang dinyanyikan oleh Ben Rector.
Penulis:
Andari Wulan Nugrahani
Editor:
bunga pradipta p
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu yang berjudul Daughter yang dinyanyikan oleh Ben Rector.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Daughter - Ben Rector:
[Verse 1]
Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Daughter - Ben Rector: The Most Perfect Tiny Human, I Got a Daughter Now
B G#m
Lately I've been going through changes
E B
I've been doing a little light rearranging
B G#m
Blew up my whole life, I'm not complaining
E B
Just thought I'd start with some honesty
B G#m
I used to only be concerned with my career getting bigger
E B
I started zoomin' out and seeing big picture
B G#m
I started focusin' on my father figure
E B
And I see things a little differently
[Chorus]
B G#m
'Cause I got a daughter now
E E
The most perfect tiny human
B G#m
I got a daughter now
E E
No idea what I'm doing
B G#m
But the way that she smiles and the way that she laughs
E C#m
Gives me some kind of peace like I never had
B G#m
I guess I see what all the fuss is about
E C#m B
'Cause I got a daughter, I got a daughter now
[Verse 2]
(B continues immediately from chorus)
G#m
And if I'm honest I love it
E B
I wear dumb clothes now and I'm like what of it
B G#m
There are innumerable things that I'm no longer above
E B
That's more than fine with me, yeah
[Pre-chorus]
B G#m
If that jar is stuck hand it, here I can handle it
E C#m
If that knee's scraped, baby, I can examine it
B G#m
Judge me 'til you walk a mile in my socks
E C#m
and my sandals, kid
[Chorus]
B G#m
'Cause I got a daughter now
E E
And she is everything to me
B G#m
I got a daughter now
E E
And suddenly I cry at movies
B G#m
And the way that she smiles and the way that she laughs
E C#m
Gives me some kind of peace like I never had
B G#m
Guess I see what all the big whoop is about
E C#m
'Cause I got a daughter, yeah I got a...
[Bridge]
G#m B C#m E
...daughter now
G#m B C#m E
Yeah I got a daughter now
B B F# F#
(guitar solo)
[Verse 3]
B G#m
Like I said, I started making some changes
E B
I said no to some radio stations
B G#m
I made some time for some family vacations
E B
'Cause that's who I wanna be
B G#m
'Cause my biggest fan doesn't care if I'm famous
E B
Even though the people know what my name is
B G#m
Yeah, like I said, I started making some changes
E E
To be who I wanna be
EmM7
[Chorus]
B G#m
'Cause I got a daughter now
E E
And she is everything to me
B G#m
I got a daughter now
E E
And no idea what I'm doing
B G#m
But the way that she smiles and the way that she laughs
E C#m
Gives me some kind of peace like I never have had
B G#m E C#m
I guess I see a bit differently now, oh yeah
B G#m E
I guess I understand what all the fuss is about
C#m B G#m E
'Cause I got a daughter, I got a daughter now
E B G#m E
I got a daughter now
B
(Tribunnews.com)