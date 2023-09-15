Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Daughter - Ben Rector: The Most Perfect Tiny Human, I Got a Daughter Now

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu yang berjudul Daughter yang dinyanyikan oleh Ben Rector.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Daughter - Ben Rector: The Most Perfect Tiny Human, I Got a Daughter Now
Twitter Ben Rector
Potret Ben Rector bersama sang putri. - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu yang berjudul Daughter yang dinyanyikan oleh Ben Rector. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu yang berjudul Daughter yang dinyanyikan oleh Ben Rector.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Daughter - Ben Rector:

[Verse 1]

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu Daughter - Ben Rector: The Most Perfect Tiny Human, I Got a Daughter Now

B                G#m

Lately I've been going through changes

E                        B

I've been doing a little light rearranging

B                      G#m

Blew up my whole life, I'm not complaining

E                                B

Just thought I'd start with some honesty

          B                         G#m

I used to only be concerned with my career getting bigger

E                         B

I started zoomin' out and seeing big picture

B                     G#m

I started focusin' on my father figure

E                         B

And I see things a little differently

[Chorus]

               B            G#m

'Cause I got a daughter now

         E            E

The most perfect tiny human

        B            G#m

I got a daughter now

     E           E

No idea what I'm doing

        B                           G#m

But the way that she smiles and the way that she laughs

         E                         C#m

Gives me some kind of peace like I never had

B                          G#m

I guess I see what all the fuss is about

E              C#m               B

'Cause I got a daughter, I got a daughter now

[Verse 2]

(B continues immediately from chorus)

           G#m

And if I'm honest I love it

E                           B

I wear dumb clothes now and I'm like what of it

B                     G#m

There are innumerable things that I'm no longer above

E                B

That's more than fine with me, yeah

[Pre-chorus]

B                     G#m

If that jar is stuck hand it, here I can handle it

E                             C#m

If that knee's scraped, baby, I can examine it

B                        G#m

Judge me 'til you walk a mile in my socks

E                   C#m

and my sandals, kid

[Chorus]

               B            G#m

'Cause I got a daughter now

        E             E

And she is everything to me

        B            G#m

I got a daughter now

          E           E

And suddenly I cry at movies

        B                           G#m

And the way that she smiles and the way that she laughs

         E                         C#m

Gives me some kind of peace like I never had

B                            G#m

Guess I see what all the big whoop is about

E              C#m

'Cause I got a daughter, yeah I got a...

[Bridge]

G#m             B       C#m       E

...daughter now

             G#m           B       C#m       E

Yeah I got a daughter now

B       B       F#       F#

(guitar solo)

[Verse 3]

B                      G#m

Like I said, I started making some changes

E                 B

I said no to some radio stations

B                         G#m

I made some time for some family vacations

E                         B

'Cause that's who I wanna be

B                             G#m

'Cause my biggest fan doesn't care if I'm famous

E                      B

Even though the people know what my name is

B                      G#m

Yeah, like I said, I started making some changes

E                 E

To be who I wanna be

EmM7

[Chorus]

               B            G#m

'Cause I got a daughter now

        E             E

And she is everything to me

        B            G#m

I got a daughter now

        E            E

And no idea what I'm doing

        B                           G#m

But the way that she smiles and the way that she laughs

         E                         C#m

Gives me some kind of peace like I never have had

B                   G#m              E        C#m

I guess I see a bit differently now, oh yeah

          B                               G#m   E

I guess I understand what all the fuss is about

               C#m               B            G#m    E

'Cause I got a daughter, I got a daughter now

E             B            G#m    E

      I got a daughter now

B

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Daughter
chord gitar
Ben Rector
Lirik Lagu
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Mesin pengaduk dan perebus kunyit jahe kunir
    Mesin pengaduk dan perebus kunyit jahe kunir
    Rp9.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Mesin parut pemarut kunyit jahe untuk jamu
    Mesin parut pemarut kunyit jahe untuk jamu
    Rp8.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    PUSAT BUMBU MARINASI FRIED CHICKEN BERAU Hub 0811 511 3115 Pusat Bumbu Marinasi Ayam Fried Chicken di Berau Berkah Kuliner Semesta
    PUSAT BUMBU MARINASI FRIED CHICKEN BERAU Hub 0811 511 3115 Pusat Bumbu Marinasi Ayam Fried Chicken di Berau Berkah Kuliner Semesta
    Rp45.000
    Kalimantan Timur, Samarinda
    Agen Beras Kebuli Basmati Magetan
    Agen Beras Kebuli Basmati Magetan
    Rp40.000
    Jawa Timur, Magetan
    Sedia HT Baofeng BF 888S di Banjarmasin
    Sedia HT Baofeng BF 888S di Banjarmasin
    Rp299.000
    Kalimantan Selatan, Banjarmasin
    LIMITED 1 Unit Rumah Sultan 2LT di Grand Sharon Cipamokolan Hanya 4M
    LIMITED 1 Unit Rumah Sultan 2LT di Grand Sharon Cipamokolan Hanya 4M
    Rp4 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Rumah di Sako Palembang Dekat PTC Mall Palembang Pasar Perumnas Sako RS Hermina Palembang RSUD Siti Fatimah AzZahra
    Rumah di Sako Palembang Dekat PTC Mall Palembang Pasar Perumnas Sako RS Hermina Palembang RSUD Siti Fatimah AzZahra
    Rp1,5 Milyar
    Sumatera Selatan, Palembang
    Tanpa Perban WA 963 2977 6726 Dokter Metode Khitan Anak Gemuk Terbaik Rumah Sunat Gresik
    Tanpa Perban WA 963 2977 6726 Dokter Metode Khitan Anak Gemuk Terbaik Rumah Sunat Gresik
    Rp1.800.000
    Jawa Timur, Gresik
    Blazer Jas Pria Modric
    Blazer Jas Pria Modric
    Rp240.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Pabrik Paving Plock Hexagon Sukun
    Pabrik Paving Plock Hexagon Sukun
    Rp60.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Kitab Khulashoh Nurul Yaqin Juz 3
    Kitab Khulashoh Nurul Yaqin Juz 3
    Rp12.500
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Mesin Grinder Kompos Penghancur Pencacah Penghalus Sampah Untuk Pembuatan Pupuk Kompos
    Mesin Grinder Kompos Penghancur Pencacah Penghalus Sampah Untuk Pembuatan Pupuk Kompos
    Rp20.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Jasa Pembuatan Rak Minimarket Pengiriman Tepat Ngawi
    Jasa Pembuatan Rak Minimarket Pengiriman Tepat Ngawi
    Rp890.000
    Jawa Timur, Ngawi
    Kitab Khulashoh Nurul Yaqin Juz 2
    Kitab Khulashoh Nurul Yaqin Juz 2
    Rp15.450
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Payung Lipat Lima Dompet Payung Kacamata Custom
    Payung Lipat Lima Dompet Payung Kacamata Custom
    Rp67.500
    Banten, Tangerang
    Rumah 1Lt Ada Rooftop Hook Nyaman dan Asri dlm Cluster di Jl Pemuda Pancoran Mas Depok
    Rumah 1Lt Ada Rooftop Hook Nyaman dan Asri dlm Cluster di Jl Pemuda Pancoran Mas Depok
    Rp1,6 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Pabrik Genteng Minimalis Modern Terdekat Di Batu
    Pabrik Genteng Minimalis Modern Terdekat Di Batu
    Rp6.000
    Jawa Timur, Batu
    Jasa Bangun Rumah Dari 0 Per Meter Surabaya Sidoarjo
    Jasa Bangun Rumah Dari 0 Per Meter Surabaya Sidoarjo
    Rp2.750.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Paving Block Klojen
    Paving Block Klojen
    Rp60.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Motor Honda Vario Techno Cbs Bekas Tahun 2009 Siap Pakai Mesin Bagus Harga Nego Kudus
    Motor Honda Vario Techno Cbs Bekas Tahun 2009 Siap Pakai Mesin Bagus Harga Nego Kudus
    Rp7.300.000
    Jawa Tengah, Kudus
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan