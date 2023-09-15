Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Daughter - Ben Rector: The Most Perfect Tiny Human, I Got a Daughter Now

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu yang berjudul Daughter yang dinyanyikan oleh Ben Rector.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Daughter - Ben Rector:

[Verse 1]

B G#m

Lately I've been going through changes

E B

I've been doing a little light rearranging

B G#m

Blew up my whole life, I'm not complaining

E B

Just thought I'd start with some honesty

B G#m

I used to only be concerned with my career getting bigger

E B

I started zoomin' out and seeing big picture

B G#m

I started focusin' on my father figure

E B

And I see things a little differently

[Chorus]

B G#m

'Cause I got a daughter now

E E

The most perfect tiny human

B G#m

I got a daughter now

E E

No idea what I'm doing

B G#m

But the way that she smiles and the way that she laughs

E C#m

Gives me some kind of peace like I never had

B G#m

I guess I see what all the fuss is about

E C#m B

'Cause I got a daughter, I got a daughter now

[Verse 2]

(B continues immediately from chorus)

G#m

And if I'm honest I love it

E B

I wear dumb clothes now and I'm like what of it

B G#m

There are innumerable things that I'm no longer above

E B

That's more than fine with me, yeah

[Pre-chorus]

B G#m

If that jar is stuck hand it, here I can handle it

E C#m

If that knee's scraped, baby, I can examine it

B G#m

Judge me 'til you walk a mile in my socks

E C#m

and my sandals, kid

[Chorus]

B G#m

'Cause I got a daughter now

E E

And she is everything to me

B G#m

I got a daughter now

E E

And suddenly I cry at movies

B G#m

And the way that she smiles and the way that she laughs

E C#m

Gives me some kind of peace like I never had

B G#m

Guess I see what all the big whoop is about

E C#m

'Cause I got a daughter, yeah I got a...

[Bridge]

G#m B C#m E

...daughter now

G#m B C#m E

Yeah I got a daughter now

B B F# F#

(guitar solo)

[Verse 3]

B G#m

Like I said, I started making some changes

E B

I said no to some radio stations

B G#m

I made some time for some family vacations

E B

'Cause that's who I wanna be

B G#m

'Cause my biggest fan doesn't care if I'm famous

E B

Even though the people know what my name is

B G#m

Yeah, like I said, I started making some changes

E E

To be who I wanna be

EmM7

[Chorus]

B G#m

'Cause I got a daughter now

E E

And she is everything to me

B G#m

I got a daughter now

E E

And no idea what I'm doing

B G#m

But the way that she smiles and the way that she laughs

E C#m

Gives me some kind of peace like I never have had

B G#m E C#m

I guess I see a bit differently now, oh yeah

B G#m E

I guess I understand what all the fuss is about

C#m B G#m E

'Cause I got a daughter, I got a daughter now

E B G#m E

I got a daughter now

B

