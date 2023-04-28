MotoGP
Link Nonton & Pantau Hasil MotoGP Spanyol 2023 Hari Ini Sesi FP1 & FP2, Mulai Jam 15.45 WIB
Inilah link nonton MotoGP 2023 yang mana hari ini ada balapan bertajuk MotoGP Spanyol 2023 menyuguhkan sesi FP1 & FP2 mulai pukul 15.45 WIB.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah link nonton MotoGP 2023 yang mana hari ini ada balapan bertajuk MotoGP Spanyol 2023 menyuguhkan sesi FP1 & FP2 mulai pukul 15.45 WIB, Jumat (28/4/2023).
GP Mania dapat menyaksikan aksi dari Francesco Bagnaia cs ketika beraksi di kandang Marc Marquez yakni Sirkuit Jerez melalui platform streaming Vision+ namun harus berlangganan terlebih dulu.
Di mana jika berlangganan lewat Vision+ dapat menyaksikan seluruh agenda MotoGP 2023 mulai dari sesi latihan bebas (FP) hingga main race pada hari Minggu (30/4/2023).
Berikut link untuk memantau hasil MotoGP Spanyol 2023 serta untuk berlangganan Vision+ lengkap dengan pilihan paketnya.
Link Pantau Hasil FP1 dan FP2 MotoGP Spanyol 2023
Link Nonton MotoGP Spanyol 2023
Vision+ <<<
Harga Paket Vision+
Premium Sports 30 Hari - Rp 35 Ribu
Premium Sports 90 Hari - Rp 95 Ribu
Premium Sports 1 Tahun - Rp 200 Ribu
Jadwal MotoGP Spanyol 2023
Jumat, 28 April 2023
Pukul 14.00 - 14.35 WIB - Practice 1 Moto3
Pukul 14.50 - 15.30 WIB - Practice 1 Moto2
Pukul 15.45 - 16.30 WIB - Practice 1 MotoGP
Pukul 18.15 - 18.50 WIB - Practice 2 Moto3
Pukul 19.05 - 19.45 WIB - Practice 2 Moto2
Pukul 20.00 - 21.00 WIB - Practice 2 MotoGP
Sabtu, 30 April 2023
Pukul 13.40 - 14.10 WIB - Practice 3 Moto3
Pukul 14.25 - 14.55 WIB - Practice 3 Moto2
Pukul 15.10 - 15.40 WIB - FP MotoGP
Pukul 15.50 - 16.05 WIB - Q1 MotoGP
Pukul 16.15 - 16.30 WIB - Q2 MotoGP
Pukul 17.50 - 18.05 WIB - Q1 Moto3
Pukul 18.15 - 18.30 WIB - Q2 Moto3
Pukul 18.45 - 19.00 WIB - Q1 Moto2
Pukul 19.10 - 19.25 WIB - Q2 Moto2
Pukul 20.00 WIB - Sprint Race MotoGP
Minggu, 1 Mei 2023
Pukul 17.00 WIB - Race Moto3
Pukul 18.15 WIB - Race Moto2
Pukul 20.00 WIB - Race MotoGP
Keterangan
FP: Free Practice
Q: Kualifikasi
