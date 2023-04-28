MotoGP

Link Nonton & Pantau Hasil MotoGP Spanyol 2023 Hari Ini Sesi FP1 & FP2, Mulai Jam 15.45 WIB

Inilah link nonton MotoGP 2023 yang mana hari ini ada balapan bertajuk MotoGP Spanyol 2023 menyuguhkan sesi FP1 & FP2 mulai pukul 15.45 WIB.

Penulis: Niken Thalia
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah link nonton MotoGP 2023 yang mana hari ini ada balapan bertajuk MotoGP Spanyol 2023 menyuguhkan sesi FP1 & FP2 mulai pukul 15.45 WIB, Jumat (28/4/2023).

GP Mania dapat menyaksikan aksi dari Francesco Bagnaia cs ketika beraksi di kandang Marc Marquez yakni Sirkuit Jerez melalui platform streaming Vision+ namun harus berlangganan terlebih dulu.

Di mana jika berlangganan lewat Vision+ dapat menyaksikan seluruh agenda MotoGP 2023 mulai dari sesi latihan bebas (FP) hingga main race pada hari Minggu (30/4/2023).

Berikut link untuk memantau hasil MotoGP Spanyol 2023 serta untuk berlangganan Vision+ lengkap dengan pilihan paketnya.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 16: Francesco Bagnaia dari Italy dan Ducati Lenovo Team bersiap untuk start di grid selama balapan MotoGP selama MotoGP Of The Americas - Race pada 16 April 2023 di Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 16: Francesco Bagnaia dari Italy dan Ducati Lenovo Team bersiap untuk start di grid selama balapan MotoGP selama MotoGP Of The Americas - Race pada 16 April 2023 di Austin, Texas. (MIRCO LAZZARI GP / GETTY IMAGES AMERIKA UTARA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP)

Link Pantau Hasil FP1 dan FP2 MotoGP Spanyol 2023

Akses di Sini>>>

Akses di Sini>>>

Link Nonton MotoGP Spanyol 2023

Vision+ <<<

Harga Paket Vision+

Premium Sports 30 Hari - Rp 35 Ribu

Premium Sports 90 Hari - Rp 95 Ribu

Premium Sports 1 Tahun  - Rp 200 Ribu

Jadwal MotoGP Spanyol 2023

Jumat, 28 April 2023

Pukul 14.00 - 14.35 WIB - Practice 1 Moto3

Pukul 14.50 - 15.30 WIB - Practice 1 Moto2

Pukul 15.45 - 16.30 WIB - Practice 1 MotoGP

Pukul 18.15 - 18.50 WIB - Practice 2 Moto3

Pukul 19.05 - 19.45 WIB - Practice 2 Moto2

Pukul 20.00 - 21.00 WIB - Practice 2 MotoGP

Sabtu, 30 April 2023

Pukul 13.40 - 14.10 WIB - Practice 3 Moto3

Pukul 14.25 - 14.55 WIB - Practice 3 Moto2

Pukul 15.10 - 15.40 WIB - FP MotoGP

Pukul 15.50 - 16.05 WIB - Q1 MotoGP

Pukul 16.15 - 16.30 WIB - Q2 MotoGP

Pukul 17.50 - 18.05 WIB - Q1 Moto3

Pukul 18.15 - 18.30 WIB - Q2 Moto3

Pukul 18.45 - 19.00 WIB - Q1 Moto2

Pukul 19.10 - 19.25 WIB - Q2 Moto2

Pukul 20.00 WIB - Sprint Race MotoGP

Minggu, 1 Mei 2023

Pukul 17.00 WIB - Race Moto3

Pukul 18.15 WIB - Race Moto2

Pukul 20.00 WIB - Race MotoGP

Keterangan

FP: Free Practice

Q: Kualifikasi

(Tribunnews.com/Niken, Giri)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
