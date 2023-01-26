Copa Del Rey

Sedang Berlangsung Live Streaming Barcelona vs Real Sociedad di Copa Del Rey, Lewandowski Starter

Sedang tayang pertandingan Copa Del Rey antara Barcelona vs Real Sociedad hari ini. Nonton live streaming di RCTI Plus jam 03.00 WIB.

Penulis: Drajat Sugiri
zoom-inlihat foto Sedang Berlangsung Live Streaming Barcelona vs Real Sociedad di Copa Del Rey, Lewandowski Starter
Fayez NURELDINE / AFP
Pemain depan Barcelona Robert Lewandowski (kiri) bersaing dengan bek Real Betis Juan Miranda selama pertandingan sepak bola semifinal Piala Super Spanyol antara Real Betis dan FC Barcelona di Stadion Internasional Raja Fahd di Riyadh, Arab Saudi, pada 12 Januari 2023. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Sedang berlangsung live streaming perempat final Copa Del Rey antara Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, live RCTI.

Pertandingan Copa Del Rey mempertemukan Barcelona vs Real Sociedad di Stadion Camp Nou, Kamis (26/1/2023) jam 03.00 WIB.

Robert Lewandowski menghiasi starting line-up Barcelona saat menjamu Sociedad. Sedangkan tim tamu mengandalkan mantan pemain Real Madrid, Takefusa Kubo di lini depan.

Keseruan perebutan tiket semifinal Copa Del Rey 2022/2023 dapat disaksikan via live streaming RCTI Plus.

Baca juga: Live Streaming TV Online RCTI, Barcelona vs Real Sociedad di Copa Del Rey, Tonton Lewat HP!

Daftar Susunan Pemain Barcelona vs Real Sociedad

Barcelona (4-3-3)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Busquets, de Jong; Dembele, Lewandowski, Gavi

Real Sociedad ( 4-3-1-2)

Alex Remiro (GK); Elustondo, Zubeldia, Le Normand, D. Rico; B. Mendez, P Marinm Zubimendi; M Oyarzabal, Sorloth, Takefusa Kubo.

Live Streaming Barcelona vs Real Sociedad:

Live Streaming >>>>

Live Streaming >>>>

Link Pantau Hasil Copa Del Rey

Akses di Sini>>>

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
sedang berlangsung live streaming
Live Streaming RCTI
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Barcelona
Real Sociedad
Copa del Rey
Robert Lewandowski
hasil copa del rey
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

Klub
D
M
S
K
GM
GK
-/+
P
1
Barcelona
17
14
2
1
36
5
30
44
2
Real Madrid
17
13
2
2
38
14
22
41
3
Real Sociedad
18
12
2
4
28
17
10
38
4
Atletico Madrid
18
9
4
5
27
12
11
31
5
Villarreal
18
9
4
5
21
10
8
31
Lihat selengkapnya

berita POPULER

Tanah 609 Karangasem UMS Solo area Premium, Kos & usaha
Tanah 609 Karangasem UMS Solo area Premium, Kos & usaha
Rp5.500.000
Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
Jasa pasang antena tv digital dan parabola area Serpong Tangerang Selatan
Jasa pasang antena tv digital dan parabola area Serpong Tangerang Selatan
Rp350.000
Banten, Tangerang Selatan
Tanah 150 Murah Pajang Lawean Solo dekat SMP 9 Jegon
Tanah 150 Murah Pajang Lawean Solo dekat SMP 9 Jegon
Rp4.000.000
Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
Battery Lifepo4 48V 100Ah ZTE FB100C1
Battery Lifepo4 48V 100Ah ZTE FB100C1
Rp11.000.000
Banten, Tangerang Kota
Obat Lambung Kronis dan Luka Pencernaan BAB Berdarah, BAB Hitam
Obat Lambung Kronis dan Luka Pencernaan BAB Berdarah, BAB Hitam
Rp1.106.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
Hub: 0878-6620-4033, Lowongan PKL Teknik Informatika di Malang
Hub: 0878-6620-4033, Lowongan PKL Teknik Informatika di Malang
Rp2.500.000
Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
Nanjing An Gong Niu Huang Wan (Asli Import) - Obat Stroke
Nanjing An Gong Niu Huang Wan (Asli Import) - Obat Stroke
Rp840.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
Laptop ASUS X441BA A9/4/1TB
Laptop ASUS X441BA A9/4/1TB
Rp2.500.000
Jawa Barat, Depok
Jasa Desain Rumah Modern Lamongan
Jasa Desain Rumah Modern Lamongan
Rp50.000
Jawa Timur, Lamongan
Rekomendasi PKL Digital Marketing Terdekat Malang
Rekomendasi PKL Digital Marketing Terdekat Malang
Rp2.500.000
Jawa Timur, Malang
Motivator Pembicara Capacity Building Pekanbaru untuk Pegawai
Motivator Pembicara Capacity Building Pekanbaru untuk Pegawai
Rp3.700.000
Riau, Pekanbaru
Jasa Desain Rumah Lamongan
Jasa Desain Rumah Lamongan
Rp50.000
Jawa Timur, Lamongan
S GROW - Peninggi Badan Terbaik ( Paket Platinum 3 Box ) Free Skipping & Meteran
S GROW - Peninggi Badan Terbaik ( Paket Platinum 3 Box ) Free Skipping & Meteran
Rp1.750.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
Rumah 2 lantai di kawasan perumahan elite di gatot subroto barat
Rumah 2 lantai di kawasan perumahan elite di gatot subroto barat
Rp3,5 Milyar
Bali, Denpasar
Bio Nerve NDR |Bionerve Obat Herbal Bio Nerve Per Box 6 Botol
Bio Nerve NDR |Bionerve Obat Herbal Bio Nerve Per Box 6 Botol
Rp704.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
Tanah dengan luas global 7700m2 dikawasan pererenan pantai lima badung bali
Tanah dengan luas global 7700m2 dikawasan pererenan pantai lima badung bali
Rp850.000.000
Bali, Badung
Rumah cluster 2 lantai dikawasan jl mahendradata denpasar barat
Rumah cluster 2 lantai dikawasan jl mahendradata denpasar barat
Rp2,6 Milyar
Bali, Denpasar
Jasa pasang antena tv digital dan parabola digital area Parung Bogor
Jasa pasang antena tv digital dan parabola digital area Parung Bogor
Rp350.000
Jawa Barat, Bogor
Tanah dengan luas 800m2 full view tanpa penghalang dikawasan jimbaran badung bali
Tanah dengan luas 800m2 full view tanpa penghalang dikawasan jimbaran badung bali
Rp650.000.000
Bali, Badung
Ahli Jasa Service // Pasang Parabola Venus TAMBORA, JAKARTA BARAT
Ahli Jasa Service // Pasang Parabola Venus TAMBORA, JAKARTA BARAT
Rp300.000
DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
© 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan