Copa Del Rey
Sedang Berlangsung Live Streaming Barcelona vs Real Sociedad di Copa Del Rey, Lewandowski Starter
Sedang tayang pertandingan Copa Del Rey antara Barcelona vs Real Sociedad hari ini. Nonton live streaming di RCTI Plus jam 03.00 WIB.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Sedang berlangsung live streaming perempat final Copa Del Rey antara Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, live RCTI.
Pertandingan Copa Del Rey mempertemukan Barcelona vs Real Sociedad di Stadion Camp Nou, Kamis (26/1/2023) jam 03.00 WIB.
Robert Lewandowski menghiasi starting line-up Barcelona saat menjamu Sociedad. Sedangkan tim tamu mengandalkan mantan pemain Real Madrid, Takefusa Kubo di lini depan.
Keseruan perebutan tiket semifinal Copa Del Rey 2022/2023 dapat disaksikan via live streaming RCTI Plus.
Baca juga: Live Streaming TV Online RCTI, Barcelona vs Real Sociedad di Copa Del Rey, Tonton Lewat HP!
Daftar Susunan Pemain Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Barcelona (4-3-3)
Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Pedri, Busquets, de Jong; Dembele, Lewandowski, Gavi
Real Sociedad ( 4-3-1-2)
Alex Remiro (GK); Elustondo, Zubeldia, Le Normand, D. Rico; B. Mendez, P Marinm Zubimendi; M Oyarzabal, Sorloth, Takefusa Kubo.
Live Streaming Barcelona vs Real Sociedad:
Link Pantau Hasil Copa Del Rey
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
sedang berlangsung live streaming
Live Streaming RCTI
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad
Barcelona
Real Sociedad
Copa del Rey
Robert Lewandowski
hasil copa del rey
