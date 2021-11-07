GADGET
Pre-Order iPhone 13 Series Mulai 12 November 2021, Ini Harga dan Spesifikasi Lengkapnya
iPhone 13 series dibanderol mulai Rp 18 jutaan. Lihat harga dan spesifikasi lengkapnya di sini.
tangkap layar Apple.com/id
iPhone 13 series dibanderol mulai Rp 18 jutaan. Lihat harga dan spesifikasi lengkapnya di sini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Distributor resmi Apple di Indonesia, iBox Indonesia telah merilis harga iPhone 13 Pro dan iPhone 13 Pro Max.
iPhone 13 Pro dibanderol dengan harga Rp 18.499.000, sementara iPhone 13 Pro Max dibanderol dengan harga Rp 19.999.000.
Dua ponsel tersebut tersedia mulai 19 November 2021.
Adapun pre-order dimulai 12 November 2021 pukul 00.00 WIB.
Baca juga: Kelangkaan Chip Membuat Apple Korbankan Produksi iPad untuk iPhone 13
Daftar Harga iPhone 13 Pro dan iPhone 13 Pro Max
Harga iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB - Rp 18.499.000
- iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB - Rp 20.999.000
- iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB - Rp 24.999.000
- iPhone 13 Pro 1 TB - Rp 28.999.000
Penulis: Widya Lisfianti
Editor: Daryono
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Berita Terkait