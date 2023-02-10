GADGET

Update Daftar Harga iPhone Terbaru Februari 2023: iPhone 11, iPhone SE 3, hingga iPhone 14 Pro Max

Daftar harga HP Apple iPhone terbaru per Februari 2023 di iBox Indonesia mulai dari iPhone 11, iPhone SE gen 3, iPhone 12, iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Editor: Tiara Shelavie
zoom-inlihat foto Update Daftar Harga iPhone Terbaru Februari 2023: iPhone 11, iPhone SE 3, hingga iPhone 14 Pro Max
Nic Coury/Bloomberg
Tampilan iPhone 14 Pro Max. Daftar harga HP Apple iPhone terbaru per Februari 2023 di iBox Indonesia mulai dari iPhone 11, iPhone SE gen 3, iPhone 12, iPhone 14 Pro Max. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut update daftar harga iPhone terbaru per Februari 2023 di iBox Indonesia.

Pada laman resmi iBox Indonesia masih terpajang ponsel Apple yang dirilis empat tahun lalu, iPhone 11.

Selain itu, terpajang pula smartphone Apple lainnya yakni iPhone SE generasi 3, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, hingga teranyar iPhone 14 series.

Pantauan Tribunnews.com, Jumat (10/2/2023), harga iPhone 11 untuk kapasitas 64GB dijual Rp 7.249.000.

Sementara untuk kapasitas 128GB dijual dengan harga Rp 8.999.000.

Kemudian iPhone SE gen 3 dijual dengan harga Rp 7.999.000 untuk kapasitas 64GB dan Rp 10.999.000 untuk kapasitas 256GB.

HP Apple terbaru dengan dynamic island, iPhone 14 Pro dibanderol dengan harga Rp 18.999.000 untuk kapasitas 128GB.

Harga iPhone 14 Pro Max untuk kapasitas 1TB dijual Rp 31.999.000.

Untuk lebih lengkapnya, berikut daftar harga Apple iPhone terbaru sebagaimana dirangkum dari laman ibox.co.id.

Harga iPhone 11

- Harga iPhone 11 64GB: Rp 7.249.000

- Harga iPhone 11 128GB: Rp 8.999.000

Baca juga: Simulasi Cicilan iPhone 13 hingga iPhone 13 Pro Max, Mulai Rp 500 Ribuan per Bulan

Harga iPhone SE 3rd

- iPhone SE 3rd 64GB: Rp 7.999.000

