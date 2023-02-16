GADGET

Harga iPhone 14 Pro Max di iBox Indonesia, Mulai Rp 21 Jutaan

Harga iPhone 14 Pro Max di iBox Indonesia, Kapasitas 128GB Rp 20.999.000, 256 GB Rp 23.999.000, 512 GB Rp 27.999.000, dan 1TB Rp 31.999.000.

Editor: Sri Juliati
zoom-inlihat foto Harga iPhone 14 Pro Max di iBox Indonesia, Mulai Rp 21 Jutaan
Kiri: Apple.com, kanan: digimap.co.id
iPhone 14 Pro Max. Berikut harga iPhone 14 Pro Max di iBox Indonesia, Kapasitas 128GB Rp 20.999.000, 256 GB Rp 23.999.000, 512 GB Rp 27.999.000, dan 1TB Rp 31.999.000. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut harga iPhone 14 Pro Max terbaru di iBox Indonesia per Februari 2023.

Untuk diketahui, smartphone teranyar Apple, iPhone 14 series resmi dirilis pada Kamis, 8 September 2022 lalu.

Sementara di tanah air, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, dan iPhone 14 Pro Max sudah bisa dipesan mulai Jumat, 4 November tahun lalu.

Ponsel kasta tertinggi Apple untuk saat ini, iPhone 14 Pro Max dibanderol mulai dari Rp 20.999.000 di iBox Indonesia untuk kapasitas 128GB.

Sementara untuk kapasitas 256GB dan 512GB masing-masing dijual dengan harga Rp 23.999.000 dan Rp 27.999.000.

Kemudian, harga iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB dipatok Rp 31.999.000.

Terdapat empat pilihan warna, yakni Silver, Deep Purple, Gold, dan Space Black.

Selain itu, iPhone 14 'reguler', iPhone 14 Plus, dan iPhone 14 Pro juga masih tersedia di iBox Indonesia.

Bila berminat membeli, berikut daftar harga iPhone 14 series terbaru per Februari 2023.

Baca juga: Simulasi Cicilan iPhone 14 hingga iPhone 14 Pro Max di iBox Indonesia, Mulai Rp 666.625 per Bulan

1. Harga iPhone 14 Pro Max

- iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: Rp 20.999.000

- iPhone 14 Pro Max 256 GB: Rp 23.999.000

- iPhone 14 Pro Max 512 GB: Rp 27.999.000

- iPhone 14 Pro Max 1 TB: Rp 31.999.000

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
harga iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 14
iBox Indonesia
Apple
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    Harga Ramah di Kantong, Yuk Coba 5 Rekomendasi Produk Make Up Terbaik dari luxcrime

    Harga Ramah di Kantong, Yuk Coba 5 Rekomendasi Produk Make Up Terbaik dari luxcrime

    Mengenal Basic Skincare dan Tahapannya yang Sangat Penting Bagi Remaja

    Mengenal Basic Skincare dan Tahapannya yang Sangat Penting Bagi Remaja

    Bingung Pilih Sleep atau Hibernate di Laptop? Ketahui Dulu 5 Perbedaannya Berikut

    Bingung Pilih Sleep atau Hibernate di Laptop? Ketahui Dulu 5 Perbedaannya Berikut

    Review Teratu Beauty Chamomile & Olive Deep Cleansing Oil, Ampuh Angkat Sisa Make Up di Wajah

    Review Teratu Beauty Chamomile & Olive Deep Cleansing Oil, Ampuh Angkat Sisa Make Up di Wajah

    Punya Masalah Kulit Kering? 5 Rekomendasi Produk GENTLE HOUR ini Wajib Kamu Coba

    Punya Masalah Kulit Kering? 5 Rekomendasi Produk GENTLE HOUR ini Wajib Kamu Coba

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Rumah di Sebantengan Ungaran, Strategis Dekat Exit Tol Ungaran - Semarang
    Rumah di Sebantengan Ungaran, Strategis Dekat Exit Tol Ungaran - Semarang
    Rp680.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Dijual Rumah Luas Pojokan di Kawasan Trunojoyo, Banyumanik - Semarang
    Dijual Rumah Luas Pojokan di Kawasan Trunojoyo, Banyumanik - Semarang
    Rp2,5 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Jual Rumah Besar Luas 865m2 Lokasi Strategis di Tengah Kota - Semarang
    Jual Rumah Besar Luas 865m2 Lokasi Strategis di Tengah Kota - Semarang
    Rp13 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Rumah Semarang Minimalis di Bukit Manyaran Permai - Semarang
    Rumah Semarang Minimalis di Bukit Manyaran Permai - Semarang
    Rp300.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Dijual Rumah Semarang Strategis Belakang Kampus UDINUS - Semarang
    Dijual Rumah Semarang Strategis Belakang Kampus UDINUS - Semarang
    Rp3,5 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Rumah Minimalis Dekat Kampus STIKES NGUDI WALUYO Ungaran - Semarang
    Rumah Minimalis Dekat Kampus STIKES NGUDI WALUYO Ungaran - Semarang
    Rp300.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Rumah Semarang Putih Dekat Exit Tol Ungaran - Semarang
    Rumah Semarang Putih Dekat Exit Tol Ungaran - Semarang
    Rp875.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Dijual Cepat Rumah Joglo Etnik Kusen Full Kayu Jati Dekat Alun-Alun Kota Ungaran - Semarang
    Dijual Cepat Rumah Joglo Etnik Kusen Full Kayu Jati Dekat Alun-Alun Kota Ungaran - Semarang
    Rp900.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Dijual Miliki Ruko 2 Lantai Bonus 2 Ruang Karaoke di Galpanas - Semarang
    Dijual Miliki Ruko 2 Lantai Bonus 2 Ruang Karaoke di Galpanas - Semarang
    Rp1,3 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Dijual Rumah Hijau 3 Lantai Mewah Klasik Modern Minimalis di Ungaran Barat - Semarang
    Dijual Rumah Hijau 3 Lantai Mewah Klasik Modern Minimalis di Ungaran Barat - Semarang
    Rp750.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Dijual Rumah Minimalis Dekat Kampus STIKES Ngudi Waluyo Ungaran - Semarang
    Dijual Rumah Minimalis Dekat Kampus STIKES Ngudi Waluyo Ungaran - Semarang
    Rp300.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Dijual Rumah Mewah 2 Lantai Dekat Exit Tol Ungaran - Semarang
    Dijual Rumah Mewah 2 Lantai Dekat Exit Tol Ungaran - Semarang
    Rp3,5 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Dijual Rumah Semarang Kuning di Belakang Dealer Nasmoco Karangjati - Kab. Semarang
    Dijual Rumah Semarang Kuning di Belakang Dealer Nasmoco Karangjati - Kab. Semarang
    Rp950.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Dijual Rumah Minimalis Dekat Kampus STIKES Ngudi Waluyo Ungaran - Semarang
    Dijual Rumah Minimalis Dekat Kampus STIKES Ngudi Waluyo Ungaran - Semarang
    Rp250.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Sewa Apartemen Jakarta Murah
    Sewa Apartemen Jakarta Murah
    Rp15.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Rumah Villa Pacet
    Rumah Villa Pacet
    Rp245.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Sewa Apartemen Bassura 2 Kamar Murah
    Sewa Apartemen Bassura 2 Kamar Murah
    Rp15.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Sewa Apartemen Bassura Tower A
    Sewa Apartemen Bassura Tower A
    Rp15.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Obat Penghilang Rambut Miss V Tidak Tumbuh Lagi di Kab. Ogan Ilir Kondang Hair Removal Spray
    Obat Penghilang Rambut Miss V Tidak Tumbuh Lagi di Kab. Ogan Ilir Kondang Hair Removal Spray
    Rp77.200
    Kalimantan Barat, Singkawang
    MOTOR LISTRIK MALANG, Motor Listrik Malang Termurah Terlengkap Gratis Ongkir Meteor E-Bike
    MOTOR LISTRIK MALANG, Motor Listrik Malang Termurah Terlengkap Gratis Ongkir Meteor E-Bike
    Rp10.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan