Harga iPhone 14 Pro Max di iBox Indonesia, Mulai Rp 21 Jutaan
Harga iPhone 14 Pro Max di iBox Indonesia, Kapasitas 128GB Rp 20.999.000, 256 GB Rp 23.999.000, 512 GB Rp 27.999.000, dan 1TB Rp 31.999.000.
Penulis:
Arif Fajar Nasucha
Editor:
Sri Juliati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut harga iPhone 14 Pro Max terbaru di iBox Indonesia per Februari 2023.
Untuk diketahui, smartphone teranyar Apple, iPhone 14 series resmi dirilis pada Kamis, 8 September 2022 lalu.
Sementara di tanah air, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, dan iPhone 14 Pro Max sudah bisa dipesan mulai Jumat, 4 November tahun lalu.
Ponsel kasta tertinggi Apple untuk saat ini, iPhone 14 Pro Max dibanderol mulai dari Rp 20.999.000 di iBox Indonesia untuk kapasitas 128GB.
Sementara untuk kapasitas 256GB dan 512GB masing-masing dijual dengan harga Rp 23.999.000 dan Rp 27.999.000.
Kemudian, harga iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB dipatok Rp 31.999.000.
Terdapat empat pilihan warna, yakni Silver, Deep Purple, Gold, dan Space Black.
Selain itu, iPhone 14 'reguler', iPhone 14 Plus, dan iPhone 14 Pro juga masih tersedia di iBox Indonesia.
Bila berminat membeli, berikut daftar harga iPhone 14 series terbaru per Februari 2023.
1. Harga iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: Rp 20.999.000
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 256 GB: Rp 23.999.000
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 512 GB: Rp 27.999.000
- iPhone 14 Pro Max 1 TB: Rp 31.999.000