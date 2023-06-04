Soal Latihan

Soal PAS, UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA Jurusan IPA Semester 2, Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban

Berikut contoh soal dan kunci jawaban PAS, UAS Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa kelas 11 SMA Jurusan IPA semester 2, lengkap dengan kunci jawaban.

zoom-inlihat foto Soal PAS, UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA Jurusan IPA Semester 2, Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban
Pexels.com/RF._.studio
Ilustrasi belajar -Berikut contoh soal dan kunci jawaban PAS, UAS Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa kelas 11 SMA Jurusan IPA semester 2, lengkap dengan kunci jawaban. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal Bahasa Inggris Penilaian Akhir Semester (PAS) atau ujian akhir semester (UAS) kelas 11 Sekolah Menengah Atas (SMA) Jurusan IPA semester 2.

Soal-soal PAS ini mengulas materi Bahasa Inggris Kurikulum Merdeka beserta kunci jawabannya.

Berikut contoh latihan soal dan kunci jawaban yang mengutip dari materi pokok pada mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa kelas 11 SMA Jurusan IPA semester 2.

Baca juga: Soal PAS, UAS SBdP Tema 8 Kelas 2 SD/MI, Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Penilaian Akhir Tahun

Coba jawablah soal-soal berikut ini, kemudian cocokkan dengan kunci jawaban yang telah disediakan.

PILIHAN GANDA

1. The company has decided to ________ its product line to attract more customers.
a. extend
b. contract
c. reduce
d. decrease

Answer: a. extend

2. She is interested in ________ a career in photography.
a. pursue
b. pursuing
c. pursued
d. pursues

Answer: b. pursuing

3. The teacher asked the students ________ the assignment by the end of the week.
a. to finish
b. finish
c. finishing
d. finished

Baca juga: Soal PAS, UAS SBdP Tema 8 Kelas 2 SD/MI, Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Penilaian Akhir Tahun

Answer: a. to finish

4. I haven't seen him ________ last month.
a. since
b. for
c. during
d. until

Answer:  a. since

5. I wish I ________ more time to travel.
a. will have
b. have
c. had
d. have had

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Soal Latihan
PAS
UAS
Bahasa Inggris
Kelas 11
Soal UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11
BERITATERKAIT
  • Shopee 6.6 Mega Elektronik Sale, 5 Rekomendasi Power Bank Ini Diskon hingga 70 Persen
    Harbolnas
    Shopee 6.6 Mega Elektronik Sale, 5 Rekomendasi Power Bank Ini Diskon hingga 70 Persen
    Waspada! Penyakit Kulit yang Rentan Terjadi saat Musim Kemarau, Apa Saja, ya?
    Tips Kesehatan
    Waspada! Penyakit Kulit yang Rentan Terjadi saat Musim Kemarau, Apa Saja, ya?
    Review NOKIA C12, HP Rp 1 Jutaan Mungil dan Kokoh dengan Sertifikasi Ketahanan IP52
    Produk Handphone
    Review NOKIA C12, HP Rp 1 Jutaan Mungil dan Kokoh dengan Sertifikasi Ketahanan IP52
    Komedo Auto Hilang dengan 5 Rekomendasi Masker Wajah Ini
    Skincare
    Komedo Auto Hilang dengan 5 Rekomendasi Masker Wajah Ini
    5 Rekomendasi Diffuser Terbaik, Menghadirkan Keharuman dan Rileksasi Ruang dalam 1 Alat
    Alat Elektronik
    5 Rekomendasi Diffuser Terbaik, Menghadirkan Keharuman dan Rileksasi Ruang dalam 1 Alat
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Pijat Panggilan 24 Jam Terdekat Dari Lokasi Saya
    Pijat Panggilan 24 Jam Terdekat Dari Lokasi Saya
    Rp250.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Agensi Kerja Luar Negeri Kediri New MLS, PT Mulia Laksana Sejahtera 0857-4948-4188
    Agensi Kerja Luar Negeri Kediri New MLS, PT Mulia Laksana Sejahtera 0857-4948-4188
    Rp123.000
    Jawa Timur, Kediri Kota
    Pentingnya Mengetahui Piping System, Kelas Produktif Anthophila
    Pentingnya Mengetahui Piping System, Kelas Produktif Anthophila
    Rp225.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Tanah bonus bangunan Jl. Kaliurang Km.9 Sleman Yogyakarta
    Tanah bonus bangunan Jl. Kaliurang Km.9 Sleman Yogyakarta
    Rp5.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Ahli Antena Tv Duren Jaya Bekasi Timur
    Ahli Antena Tv Duren Jaya Bekasi Timur
    Rp550.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI BISA KPR DI SEDAYU, BANTUL
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI BISA KPR DI SEDAYU, BANTUL
    Rp399.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Tanah SHM belakang Kampus UII Jl. Kaliurang Sleman
    Tanah SHM belakang Kampus UII Jl. Kaliurang Sleman
    Rp2.200.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Rumah Baru Gentan Solo Area Premium dekat Gedung Setyowati
    Rumah Baru Gentan Solo Area Premium dekat Gedung Setyowati
    Rp710.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    Boss DS1
    Boss DS1
    Rp550.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Tanah SHM sebelah Kampus UII Jl. Kaliurang Sleman Yogyakarta
    Tanah SHM sebelah Kampus UII Jl. Kaliurang Sleman Yogyakarta
    Rp4.200.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Jual Rumah Subsidi Terbaik Di Kediri
    Jual Rumah Subsidi Terbaik Di Kediri
    Rp150.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Kediri Kota
    Keuangan Bisnis Anda Sedang Tidak Sehat?, Anthophila Kelas Produktif
    Keuangan Bisnis Anda Sedang Tidak Sehat?, Anthophila Kelas Produktif
    Rp100.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    promo pasang cctv 2 camera pekalongan plus pasang
    promo pasang cctv 2 camera pekalongan plus pasang
    Rp2.150.000
    Jawa Tengah, Pekalongan Kota
    Rumah kost dijual Dekat Kampus Di Kota Malang
    Rumah kost dijual Dekat Kampus Di Kota Malang
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    HP Samsung S21 Plus Bekas RAM 8/256GB SEIN Fullset Mulus Normal Nominus - Jakarta Timur
    HP Samsung S21 Plus Bekas RAM 8/256GB SEIN Fullset Mulus Normal Nominus - Jakarta Timur
    Rp7.300.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    HP Vivo X70 Pro Bekas RAM 12/256GB Fullset Ori Mulus Normal Resmi Indo - Jakarta Timur
    HP Vivo X70 Pro Bekas RAM 12/256GB Fullset Ori Mulus Normal Resmi Indo - Jakarta Timur
    Rp6.700.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Rumah 108 Minimalis Murah Baru Mayang Gatak Gentan Solo
    Rumah 108 Minimalis Murah Baru Mayang Gatak Gentan Solo
    Rp400.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    Jual rumah subsidi
    Jual rumah subsidi
    Rp150.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Kediri Kota
    HP Samsung Note 20 Ultra Bekas SEIN Mulus Normal Lengkap Fullset - Jogja
    HP Samsung Note 20 Ultra Bekas SEIN Mulus Normal Lengkap Fullset - Jogja
    Rp7.999.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    HP Samsung Note 10 Bekas Black RAM 12/256GB Ex INter IMEI Terdaftar Fullset Box - Bogor
    HP Samsung Note 10 Bekas Black RAM 12/256GB Ex INter IMEI Terdaftar Fullset Box - Bogor
    Rp3.900.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan