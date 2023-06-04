Soal PAS, UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA Jurusan IPA Semester 2, Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal Bahasa Inggris Penilaian Akhir Semester (PAS) atau ujian akhir semester (UAS) kelas 11 Sekolah Menengah Atas (SMA) Jurusan IPA semester 2.

Soal-soal PAS ini mengulas materi Bahasa Inggris Kurikulum Merdeka beserta kunci jawabannya.

Berikut contoh latihan soal dan kunci jawaban yang mengutip dari materi pokok pada mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa kelas 11 SMA Jurusan IPA semester 2.

Coba jawablah soal-soal berikut ini, kemudian cocokkan dengan kunci jawaban yang telah disediakan.

PILIHAN GANDA

1. The company has decided to ________ its product line to attract more customers.

a. extend

b. contract

c. reduce

d. decrease

Answer: a. extend

2. She is interested in ________ a career in photography.

a. pursue

b. pursuing

c. pursued

d. pursues

Answer: b. pursuing

3. The teacher asked the students ________ the assignment by the end of the week.

a. to finish

b. finish

c. finishing

d. finished

Answer: a. to finish

4. I haven't seen him ________ last month.

a. since

b. for

c. during

d. until

Answer: a. since

5. I wish I ________ more time to travel.

a. will have

b. have

c. had

d. have had