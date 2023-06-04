Soal Latihan
Soal PAS, UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA Jurusan IPA Semester 2, Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban
Berikut contoh soal dan kunci jawaban PAS, UAS Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa kelas 11 SMA Jurusan IPA semester 2, lengkap dengan kunci jawaban.
Penulis:
Galuh Widya Wardani
Editor:
Nanda Lusiana Saputri
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal Bahasa Inggris Penilaian Akhir Semester (PAS) atau ujian akhir semester (UAS) kelas 11 Sekolah Menengah Atas (SMA) Jurusan IPA semester 2.
Soal-soal PAS ini mengulas materi Bahasa Inggris Kurikulum Merdeka beserta kunci jawabannya.
Berikut contoh latihan soal dan kunci jawaban yang mengutip dari materi pokok pada mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa kelas 11 SMA Jurusan IPA semester 2.
Baca juga: Soal PAS, UAS SBdP Tema 8 Kelas 2 SD/MI, Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Penilaian Akhir Tahun
Coba jawablah soal-soal berikut ini, kemudian cocokkan dengan kunci jawaban yang telah disediakan.
PILIHAN GANDA
1. The company has decided to ________ its product line to attract more customers.
a. extend
b. contract
c. reduce
d. decrease
Answer: a. extend
2. She is interested in ________ a career in photography.
a. pursue
b. pursuing
c. pursued
d. pursues
Answer: b. pursuing
3. The teacher asked the students ________ the assignment by the end of the week.
a. to finish
b. finish
c. finishing
d. finished
Baca juga: Soal PAS, UAS SBdP Tema 8 Kelas 2 SD/MI, Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban Penilaian Akhir Tahun
Answer: a. to finish
4. I haven't seen him ________ last month.
a. since
b. for
c. during
d. until
Answer: a. since
5. I wish I ________ more time to travel.
a. will have
b. have
c. had
d. have had