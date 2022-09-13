Contoh Soal UTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Semester 1 Beserta Kunci Jawaban

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini contoh soal UTS Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 semester 1.

Contoh soal UTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Semester 1 dapat dikerjakan sebagai latihan.

Tidak hanya contoh soal UTS Bahasa Inggris, dalam artikel ini juga tercantum kunci jawaban.

Terdapat soal pilihan ganda dan essay dalam contoh soal UTS Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 Semester 1.

Contoh soal UTS Bahasa Inggris berdasarkan materi kelas 11 semester 1.

Simak contoh soal dan kunci jawaban UTS Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 dari berbagai sumber:

Pilihan ganda

1. Doni : “Would you like to go watch a movie this weekend? “

Carly : “I can't, I am low on cash right now. __________ stay at home and watch TV instead.”

A. How about

B. Let's

C. What about

D. I think

Jawaban: D.

2. _______ like a cup of coffee?

A. Can I

B. I'll do

C. Would you

D. Should I

Jawaban: C

3. Hana: “You look unhealthy, boy.”

Chandra: “Yes, I get a headache and a stomachache.”

Hana: “You should go to a doctor. Come on, I will accompany you.”

Chandra: “Ok.”

The underlined words show….

A. Agreement

B. Disagreement

C. Suggestions

D. Offer

Jawaban: A

4. Beni: I think a government should give more attention to the education.

Jhons: I think so because the school fee is too expensive for the poor to pay?

The sentence 'I think a government should give more attention to the education' are used to express....

A. Offer

B. Surprise

C. Opinion

D. Pleasure

Jawaban: C. Opinion

5. James: There’s so many things to do but so little time!

Sandy: Yeah, but if we don’t finish this homework by tomorrow, we’re going to get punished

James: You’re right, ___ .

Sandy: Yeah I agree, so let’s stop talking and get to work.

Fill in the blank.

A. We could done this yesterday.

B. We should have do the homework.

C. We will must finish the homework.

D. We must finish it by tomorrow.

Jawaban: D.

6. Raka: There are better ways to gain gems in this game. Personally, It’s more satisfying to do the quests diligently than waste your money on it.

William: In my opinion, it takes too much time and some people want to do things quickly.

From the text above we know that …

A. Raka agrees with Amber.

B. Raka is asking William for advice.

C. William is giving Raka advice.

D. William disagrees with Raka.

Jawaban: D.

7. Complete the following dialogue

Thomas: Are you thirsty?

Abigail: A little bit.

Thomas: Do you want a bottle of spring water? Here you are.

Abigail:____ .

Thomas: Don't mention it.

A. This is fresh

B. That's very kind of you

C. I'm sorry I can't

D. No, but thank you for the offer

Jawaban: B.

Essay

PT. CSL Indosejahtera

18 Jl T NyakArief Banda Aceh 23121

8 of June, 2014

Mr. Rakib

General Manager

PT. Rahmat Service

Jl. Mayjen Suprapto 3

Banda Aceh 23221

Dear Mr. Rakib,

It is a great honor for us to extend this invitation to you. We would like to invite you and Ms. Rakib to celebrate our company’ Anniversary.

We are going to have party to mark the tent Anniversary of PT CSL Indosejahtera.

The Party to commemorate this special event will be held on 30 of June, 2014, Monday evening from 7:00 p.m. till 11:00 p.m. at Hermes Room Hermes Hotel.

We hope that you and Mr. Rakib would be available to come. We eagerly look forward to seeing you both in our company’s anniversary party.

Yours sincerely,

Alex Manuhutu

General Manager

SVP (0651)12345567

Dress:

1. Suit

2. National/Night Dress.

Question:

1. Where is the location of PT CSL Indosejahtera?

Jawaban: Banda Aceh.

2. How old is PT CSL Indosejahtera when the party is held?

Jawaban: 13 years old.

3. When will the party be held?

Jawaban: 30th of June.

4. What is the position of Alex Manuhutu?

Jawaban: General Manager.

5. What Kind of letter is it?

Jawaban: Invitation letter.

Joan : ”It’s a boring day.”

Jovi: “Why?”

Joan : ”I have a lot of homework.”

Jovi: “Me too. Could you come to my home tonight?”

Joan : ”I’m sorry, I don’t think I can.”

Jovi: “Why? You said that you had a lot of homework. Let’s learn together.”

Joan : ”I’m not feeling well. Maybe I will not go to school tomorrow.”

Jovi: “Poor you. You’d better get some rest.”

Joan : ”Thanks for you advices.”

Jovi: “You’re Welcome.”

Question:

6. What did Joan feel?

Jawaban: bored.

7. Did Joan have a homework?

Jawaban: Yes, he had.

8. Was Jovi sick?

Jawaban: Yes, he was.

9. What was Joan's suggestions to Jono?

Jawaban: To get some rest.

10. Mention one expression of giving invitation based on the dialogue above!

Jawaban: Could you come to my home tonight?

