Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 115 Semester 2, Task 3: Identify The Text Structure

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 115.

Di halaman 115, siswa diminta melihat resep yang telah disiapkan dan melengkapi kolom yang ada.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini hanya sebagai referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 115

Task 3: Identify the text structure.

Now, bring a recipe from home.

Read the recipe that you have brought from home, and fill in the blanks below.

Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 115.

Answer:

Title: How To Make Pancake

Ingredients:

1 cup all purpose flour

2 tablespoons of sugar

2 teaspoons of baking powder

½ teaspoons of salt

1 cup full cream milk

2 tablespoons of unsalted butter or vegetable oil

1 egg

toppings such as maple syrup, honey, strawberry jam or chocolate syrup

The 1st step: Add flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt into a small bowl. Whisk them together and pour into a medium bowl.

The 2nd step: Add milk, butter or oil, and egg. Mix the dry ingredients. Whisk until just moistened. Remember, do not overmix.

The 3rd step: Heat a cast-iron or non-stick pan. add oil. you can rub the pan with oiled paper towel.