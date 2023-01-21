Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 115 Semester 2, Task 3: Identify The Text Structure

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA halaman 115. Siswa mengerjakan Task 3: Identify the text structure.

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 115. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 115.

Di halaman 115, siswa diminta melihat resep yang telah disiapkan dan melengkapi kolom yang ada.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini hanya sebagai referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 115

Task 3: Identify the text structure.

Now, bring a recipe from home.

Read the recipe that you have brought from home, and fill in the blanks below.

Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 115
Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 115.

Answer:

Title: How To Make Pancake

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons of sugar
  • 2 teaspoons of baking powder
  • ½ teaspoons of salt
  • 1 cup full cream milk
  • 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter or vegetable oil
  • 1 egg
  • toppings such as maple syrup, honey, strawberry jam or chocolate syrup

The 1st step: Add flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt into a small bowl. Whisk them together and pour into a medium bowl.

The 2nd step: Add milk, butter or oil, and egg. Mix the dry ingredients. Whisk until just moistened. Remember, do not overmix.

The 3rd step: Heat a cast-iron or non-stick pan. add oil. you can rub the pan with oiled paper towel.

