Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 115 Semester 2, Task 3: Identify The Text Structure
Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA halaman 115. Siswa mengerjakan Task 3: Identify the text structure.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 115.
Di halaman 115, siswa diminta melihat resep yang telah disiapkan dan melengkapi kolom yang ada.
Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini hanya sebagai referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.
Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 115
Task 3: Identify the text structure.
Now, bring a recipe from home.
Read the recipe that you have brought from home, and fill in the blanks below.
Answer:
Title: How To Make Pancake
Ingredients:
- 1 cup all purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons of sugar
- 2 teaspoons of baking powder
- ½ teaspoons of salt
- 1 cup full cream milk
- 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter or vegetable oil
- 1 egg
- toppings such as maple syrup, honey, strawberry jam or chocolate syrup
The 1st step: Add flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt into a small bowl. Whisk them together and pour into a medium bowl.
The 2nd step: Add milk, butter or oil, and egg. Mix the dry ingredients. Whisk until just moistened. Remember, do not overmix.
The 3rd step: Heat a cast-iron or non-stick pan. add oil. you can rub the pan with oiled paper towel.