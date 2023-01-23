Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 90, Chapter 7: Collecting Infomation

Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 90 semester 1. Memuat tugas Collecting Information pada Chapter 7.

Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8
Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 90. Terdapat soal untuk mencari perbedaan hewan pada tugas Collecting Information dalam Chapter 7. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 90 semester 1.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 90, terdapat tugas Collecting Information dalam Chapter 7.

Tugas pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 90 memuat soal terkait mencari perbedaan pada hewan.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8, siswa diharapkan dapat terlebih dahulu menjawab soal secara mandiri.

Kunci jawaban pada artikel ini digunakan sebagai panduan dan pembanding oleh orang tua untuk mengoreksi pekerjaan anak.

Ada kemungkinan terdapat perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 90.

Collecting Information

There are many animals around us. We will find three different animals and describe them one by one.

Here are what we will do. First, we will study the given example about the rabbit. Second, in the group we will discuss and decide three animals to write about. We will find good pictures of the animals.

Third, by using the table of analysis, we will plan what to write about the animals, one by
one. We will put into each column a relevant piece of information about each animal. Finally, we will use the sentences in the table to make a good paragraph about each of the animals.

We will use a dictionary. We will spell the words and use the punctuation marks correctly. We will also say each word loudly, clearly, and correctly. If we have any problems, we will go to our teacher for help.

- Animal:

- Habitat:

- Food:

