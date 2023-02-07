Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 157 Semester 2, Task 2: Do The Comprehension Questions

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 157.

Pada halaman 157, siswa diminta menjawab pertanyaan bacaan secara berpasangan.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 157

Writing

Task 2: Do the comprehension questions.

Read again the lyrics of the song above.

Then, answer the following questions.

Discuss the answers in groups of twos or three students.

1. What does the title describe? What does the composer compare the world with?

2. How does the composer describe the world that we live in now? Mention some phrases from the lyrics that can support your answer.

3. What dream does the singer have about this world? Quote some phrases from the lyrics.

4. How can the dream be realized? Show the lines that tells so.

5. What is one thing that can solve problems in this world?