Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 126, Reflecting Chapter IX
Berikut ini adalah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP halaman 126, bagian Reflecting.
Nurkhasanah
Garudea Prabawati
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 126 bagian Reflecting Chapter IX.
Soal Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 126 bagian Reflecting membahas materi tentang bigger is not always better.
Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab dalam perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 126.
Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 126 bagian Reflecting Chapter IX:
Reflecting
We will work in groups to reflect on our learning.
We will discuss to complete the statements in the box.
- I know that we are learning to compare the qualities of people, animal, and things. They are:
big, small, tall, short, new, old, thick, thin, long, cheap, awesome, interesting, gorgeous, amazing, high, narrow, flat, beautiful, handsome, smart, clever, tidy, neat, clean, dirty, good, bad.
- I also know how to compare people, animals, and things. That is,
a. to say ‘lebih’ in bahasa Indonesia, we add ‘the + –est’ to the adjective (kata sifat).
b. for ‘daripada’ we use the word –er to the end of a adjective (kata sifat)
