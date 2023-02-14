Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 126, Reflecting Chapter IX

Penulis: Nurkhasanah
Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas VIII
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 126 bagian Reflecting Chapter IX.

Soal Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 126 bagian Reflecting membahas materi tentang bigger is not always better.

Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab dalam perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 126.

Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 126 bagian Reflecting Chapter IX:

Reflecting

We will work in groups to reflect on our learning.

We will discuss to complete the statements in the box.

- I know that we are learning to compare the qualities of people, animal, and things. They are:

big, small, tall, short, new, old, thick, thin, long, cheap, awesome, interesting, gorgeous, amazing, high, narrow, flat, beautiful, handsome, smart, clever, tidy, neat, clean, dirty, good, bad.

- I also know how to compare people, animals, and things. That is,

a. to say ‘lebih’ in bahasa Indonesia, we add ‘the + –est’ to the adjective (kata sifat).

b. for ‘daripada’ we use the word –er to the end of a adjective (kata sifat)

*) Disclaimer:

- Artikel ini hanya ditujukan kepada orang tua untuk memandu proses belajar anak.

- Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa harus terlebih dahulu menjawabnya sendiri, setelah itu gunakan artikel ini untuk mengoreksi hasil pekerjaan siswa.

(Tribunnews.com/Nurkhasanah)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
