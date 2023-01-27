Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 138 Semester 2: Associating

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 138 semester 2 bab IX tentang associating, terdapat soal dan kunci jawabannya

Editor: Endra Kurniawan
zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 138 Semester 2: Associating
Tangkap layar Buku Bahasa Inggris
Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 136 semester 2 bab IX tentang associating. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 8 halaman 138.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggirs semester 2 kelas 8 SMP dalam artikel ini, hanya sebagai referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Di halaman 138 Bab IX ini membahas tentang Put The Right Forms of The Adjectives in The Right Columns.

asergaregerg
Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 136 semester 2 bab IX tentang associating.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 130 131 Semester 2, Task 2: Complete The Table

Associating

Soal

We will work in groups. We will put all the adjectives we have learned into the table below. We will put the right forms of the adjectives in the right columns.

Jawaban

1. beautiful, more beautiful,  the most beautiful

2. difficult, more difficult, the most difficult

3. easy, easier, the easiest

4. simple, simpler, the simplest

5. cheap, cheaper, the cheapest

6. expensive, more expensive, the most expensive

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
kunci jawaban
Bahasa Inggris
Kelas 8 SMP
Associating
Baca Juga

  • Tribun Shopping

    Review acer Aspire 3 A314-23M, Bertenaga Kencang AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Harga Rp 8 Jutaan

    Review acer Aspire 3 A314-23M, Bertenaga Kencang AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Harga Rp 8 Jutaan

    5 Tanda Laptop yang Terinfeksi Malware, Ancam Data-data Penting Penggunanya

    5 Tanda Laptop yang Terinfeksi Malware, Ancam Data-data Penting Penggunanya

    Dibekali dengan Sensor Andal, Simak 5 Rekomendasi Mouse Gaming Berikut

    Dibekali dengan Sensor Andal, Simak 5 Rekomendasi Mouse Gaming Berikut

    6 Tips Mencegah Sarang Laba-Laba, Bisa Gunakan Cara Sederhana dan Bahan Alami

    6 Tips Mencegah Sarang Laba-Laba, Bisa Gunakan Cara Sederhana dan Bahan Alami

    Buah Srikaya Ternyata Punya 5 Manfaat Ini untuk Kecantikan Kulitmu

    Buah Srikaya Ternyata Punya 5 Manfaat Ini untuk Kecantikan Kulitmu

    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Pemerah Kuning Telur Sumber Wringin
    Pemerah Kuning Telur Sumber Wringin
    Rp40.000
    Jawa Timur, Bondowoso
    Bumbu Nasi Goreng Kebuli Instan - Lemah Sugih
    Bumbu Nasi Goreng Kebuli Instan - Lemah Sugih
    Rp40.000
    Jawa Barat, Majalengka
    Perumahan CitraGran Cibubur JaBar
    Perumahan CitraGran Cibubur JaBar
    Rp4 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    DIPASARKAN TANAH+RUMAH CIGASONG
    DIPASARKAN TANAH+RUMAH CIGASONG
    Rp300.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Majalengka
    TERBAIK! VILLA MEWAH DI SLEMAN TANAH PALING LUAS DEKAT JALAN PROVINSI JATENG
    TERBAIK! VILLA MEWAH DI SLEMAN TANAH PALING LUAS DEKAT JALAN PROVINSI JATENG
    Rp1,4 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    TERMURAH DI SLEMAN! RUMAH MINIMALIS MODERN 500JTAN 7 MENIT KE MALL SCH
    TERMURAH DI SLEMAN! RUMAH MINIMALIS MODERN 500JTAN 7 MENIT KE MALL SCH
    Rp544.999.888
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Suplemen Pakan Sapi Harga Murah - Kediri Kota
    Suplemen Pakan Sapi Harga Murah - Kediri Kota
    Rp15.000
    Jawa Timur, Kediri Kota
    Distributor Bumbu Nasi Briyani Ayam Arab Bireuen
    Distributor Bumbu Nasi Briyani Ayam Arab Bireuen
    Rp40.000
    Aceh, Bireuen
    Distributor Bumbu Nasi Biryani Arab Bireuen
    Distributor Bumbu Nasi Biryani Arab Bireuen
    Rp40.000
    Aceh, Bireuen
    Serum Foundation Glowing 0822-2333-0052
    Serum Foundation Glowing 0822-2333-0052
    Rp148.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Acne Calming Serum Non Alkohol Fabil Natural, 0822–2333–0052
    Acne Calming Serum Non Alkohol Fabil Natural, 0822–2333–0052
    Rp141.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Distributor Bumbu Nasi Briyani Arab Bireuen
    Distributor Bumbu Nasi Briyani Arab Bireuen
    Rp40.000
    Aceh, Bireuen
    Pewarna Kuning Telur Bebek Randuagung
    Pewarna Kuning Telur Bebek Randuagung
    Rp40.000
    Jawa Timur, Lumajang
    Serum Untuk Remaja Fabil Natural, 0822–2333–0052
    Serum Untuk Remaja Fabil Natural, 0822–2333–0052
    Rp141.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    Mesin Roasting Kopi Kapasitas 10kg
    Mesin Roasting Kopi Kapasitas 10kg
    Rp41.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Rumah Dekat ke Jalan Radio Dalam Raya Kebayoran Baru
    Rumah Dekat ke Jalan Radio Dalam Raya Kebayoran Baru
    Rp950.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Pabrik Genteng Rumah Minimalis Terdekat Di Probolinggo - Kota anyar
    Pabrik Genteng Rumah Minimalis Terdekat Di Probolinggo - Kota anyar
    Rp5.800
    Jawa Timur, Probolinggo
    talirafia
    talirafia
    Rp20.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Nasi Briyani Arab - cisalak
    Nasi Briyani Arab - cisalak
    Rp40.000
    Jawa Barat, Subang
    kavling siap bangun candi Kalasan Semarang Barat
    kavling siap bangun candi Kalasan Semarang Barat
    Rp3.500.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan