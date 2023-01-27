Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 138 Semester 2: Associating

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 8 halaman 138.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggirs semester 2 kelas 8 SMP dalam artikel ini, hanya sebagai referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Di halaman 138 Bab IX ini membahas tentang Put The Right Forms of The Adjectives in The Right Columns.

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 136 semester 2 bab IX tentang associating.

Associating

Soal

We will work in groups. We will put all the adjectives we have learned into the table below. We will put the right forms of the adjectives in the right columns.

Jawaban

1. beautiful, more beautiful, the most beautiful

2. difficult, more difficult, the most difficult

3. easy, easier, the easiest

4. simple, simpler, the simplest

5. cheap, cheaper, the cheapest

6. expensive, more expensive, the most expensive