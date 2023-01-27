Kunci Jawaban
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 138 Semester 2: Associating
Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 138 semester 2 bab IX tentang associating, terdapat soal dan kunci jawabannya
Penulis: Pondra Puger Tetuko
Editor: Endra Kurniawan
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 8 halaman 138.
Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggirs semester 2 kelas 8 SMP dalam artikel ini, hanya sebagai referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.
Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.
Di halaman 138 Bab IX ini membahas tentang Put The Right Forms of The Adjectives in The Right Columns.
Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 130 131 Semester 2, Task 2: Complete The Table
Associating
Soal
We will work in groups. We will put all the adjectives we have learned into the table below. We will put the right forms of the adjectives in the right columns.
Jawaban
1. beautiful, more beautiful, the most beautiful
2. difficult, more difficult, the most difficult
3. easy, easier, the easiest
4. simple, simpler, the simplest
5. cheap, cheaper, the cheapest
6. expensive, more expensive, the most expensive
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 129 130 Semester 2, Task 2: Do The Exercise
|Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 128 Semester 2, Task 6: Read The Text Carefully
|Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 125 Semester 2, Task 5: Do The Comprehension Questions
|Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 139 Semester 2, Chapter 7: Reflecting