Contoh Soal Ujian Sekolah, USP Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Lengkap dengan Jawaban

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal Ujian Sekolah atau Ujian Satuan Pendidikan (USP) Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9.

Contoh soal Ujian Sekolah/UPS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 dalam artikel ini terdiri dari 20 soal pilihan ganda.

Contoh soal Ujian Sekolah/UPS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 ini juga dilengkapi dengan jawaban yang dapat digunakan siswa sebagai panduan belajar.

Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab atas kesalahan jawaban pada contoh soal Ujian Sekolah/UPS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 ini.

Baca juga: Soal Ujian Sekolah, USP PAI Kelas 9 dan Kunci Jawaban

Contoh Soal Ujian Sekolah/UPS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9

Reading text 1 for answering questions numbers 1 to 4.

Komodo dragon is a member of the monitor family, Varanidae. It is the world’s largest living lizards. It grows to be 10 feet (3 meters) long and weighs up to 126 kg and belong to the most ancient group of lizards still alive.

It is found mainly in the island of Komodo and on other small islands, Rinca, Padar, and Flores. The natives call the dragon, ora, or buaya darat (land crocodile).

The Komodo dragon has a long heavy tail, short, strong legs, and rough skin. It is covered with small dull, colored scales. It can sprint at up 18 km per hours, but only for short distances. When it opens its wide red mouth, it shows row of teeth like the edge of a saw.

Komodo dragons are good swimmers and may swim the long distance from one island to another. Like other lizards, they swim with their undulating tails, and their legs held against their body.

The Komodo dragon is totally carnivorous. It hunts other animals during the day. It hunts deer, wild pigs, water buffaloes, and even horses. While smaller komodos have to be content with eggs, other lizards, snakes and rodents. Komodo dragons are cannibals. The adult will prey on the young one as well as the old and sick dragons.

1. The writer’s purpose in writing the text above is ... .

a. To retell what has happened in Komodo Island

b. To describe Komodo Dragon in general

c. To amuse readers with the story of Komodo Dragon

d. To persuade people to keep and breed Komodo Dragon.

Jawaban: b

2. Komodo dragons are cannibals because ... .

a. they hunt wild pigs, deer, water buffaloes and even horses

b. they feed on eggs, lizards, snakes and rodents.

c. they prey on the young ones as well as old and sick dragons

d. they eat anything when they are starving

Jawaban: c

3. “It is found during the day.”

From the underlined phrase we can say that Komodo dragon belongs to ... animals.