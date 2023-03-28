Soal Latihan

Contoh Soal Ujian Sekolah, USP Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9, Lengkap Beserta Kunci Jawabannya

Simak inilah 20 contoh soal Ujian Sekolah atau Ujian Satuan Pendidikan (USP) Bahasa Inggris kelas 9, lengkap beserta kunci jawabannya.

zoom-inlihat foto Contoh Soal Ujian Sekolah, USP Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9, Lengkap Beserta Kunci Jawabannya
Cover Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas IX
Simak inilah 30 contoh soal Ujian Sekolah atau Ujian Satuan Pendidikan (USP) Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 SMP 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal Ujian Sekolah atau Ujian Satuan Pendidikan (USP) Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 SMP/MI, lengkap beserta jawabannya.

Soal Ujian Sekolah/USP Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 dalam artikel ini terdiri dari 20 soal pilihan ganda.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, ada baiknya siswa mencoba menjawab sendiri terlebih dahulu.

Setelah itu, siswa bisa mencocokkan jawaban yang ditulis dengan jawaban di bawah ini.

Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab atas kesalahan jawaban pada contoh soal Ujian Sekolah/USP Bahasa Inggris kelas 9.

Berikut ini contoh soal Ujian Sekolah/USP Bahasa Inggris kelas 9, beserta kunci jawaban.

Baca juga: Contoh Soal Ujian Sekolah, USP Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban

Contoh soal Ujian Sekolah/USP Bahasa Inggris kelas 9

Read the reading text 2 to answer questions numbers 1-3.

Long, long ago, when the gods and goddesses used to mingle in the affairs of mortals, there was a small kingdom on the slope of Mount Wayang in West Java. The King, named Sang Prabu, was a wise man. He had an only daughter, called Princess Teja Nirmala, who was famous for her beauty but she was not married. One day Sang Prabu made up his mind to settle the matter by a show of strength.

After that, Prince of Blambangan, named Raden Begawan had won the competition. Unfortunately, the wicked fairy, Princess Segara fell in love with Raden Begawan and used magic power to render him unconscious and he forgot his wedding. When Sang Prabu was searching, Raden Begawan saw him and soon realized that he had been enchanted by the wicked fairy. The fairy could not accept this, so she killed Raden Begawan. When Princess Teja Nirmala heard this, she was very sad. So a nice fairy took her to the Kahyangan.

1. What do you think will happen if gods or goddesses cannot mingle in the affairs of people in the earth at that time?

a. Princess Segara will have married with Raden Begawan
b. Sang Prabu will not hold strength competition
c. Raden Begawan will not die
d. Wicked Fairy will not take Raden Begawan’s life

Jawaban: c

2. So a nice fairy took her to the Kahyangan. (Paragraph 2)

