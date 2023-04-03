Kurikulum Merdeka
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 23 Kurikulum Merdeka: Activity 7
Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 SMA halaman 23 Kurikulum Merdeka. Siswa menjawab soal Listening pada Activity 7.
Penulis:
Yurika Nendri Novianingsih
Editor:
Nanda Lusiana Saputri
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 23.
Pada halaman 23, siswa diminta mengidentifikasi bagian-bagian dari teks cerita (introduction/orientation, complication, dan resolution).
Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 23
Activity 7
Now, let’s identify the series of events unfolded in the legend you have listened to.
List the events according to parts of the story. Look at the examples.
Answer:
Orientation:
- There lived a poor mother and her three daughters.
- The mother and youngest daughter had to work hard while the first and second daughters were lazy.
Complication:
- The mother got severe sickness.
- The youngest daughter took a special flower and magical pot kept by a serpent.