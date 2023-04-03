Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 23 Kurikulum Merdeka: Activity 7

Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 SMA halaman 23 Kurikulum Merdeka. Siswa menjawab soal Listening pada Activity 7.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 23 Kurikulum Merdeka: Activity 7
kemdikbud
Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 23. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 23.

Pada halaman 23, siswa diminta mengidentifikasi bagian-bagian dari teks cerita (introduction/orientation, complication, dan resolution).

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 23

Activity 7

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban IPS Kelas 10 Halaman 208 209 210 211 Kurikulum Merdeka

Now, let’s identify the series of events unfolded in the legend you have listened to.

List the events according to parts of the story. Look at the examples.

Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 23
Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 23.

Answer:

Orientation:

- There lived a poor mother and her three daughters.

- The mother and youngest daughter had to work hard while the first and second daughters were lazy.

Complication:

- The mother got severe sickness.

- The youngest daughter took a special flower and magical pot kept by a serpent.





