Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 63 Kurikulum Merdeka: Practice

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 SMA halaman 63 Kurikulum Merdeka. Menjawa soal pada Practice.

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 63. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 63.

Pada halaman 63, peserta didik diminta melengkapi kalimat dengan pilihan yang sudah disediakan.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 63

Practice

Can you remember the noun phrases in the “Puss in Boots” story?

Complete the sentences below using the words provided.

Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 63
Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 63.

1. In the old days, there lived ______ Miller ______.

2. The cat asked for ______ and ______ to the Miller’s son.

3. Lord Marquis of Carabas was the title which puss gave to ______.

4. Puss was the cat who had so often brought the king _______.

5. This ______ had actually hidden the clothes _______.

6. The king’s entourages and Lord Marquis of Carabas passed into _______, where they found _______.

Answer:

