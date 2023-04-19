Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 179 Kurikulum Merdeka, Section 4 - Language Focus

Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 179 Kurikulum Merdeka Section 4 - Language Focus, yang dapat disimak di sini.

zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 179 Kurikulum Merdeka, Section 4 - Language Focus
Tangkap layar pdf buku bahasa inggris kelas 7
Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 179 Kurikulum Merdeka dapat disimak di dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 179 Kurikulum Merdeka di dalam artikel berikut.

Buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 179 Kurikulum Merdeka terdapat pada Chapter 4 yang membahas tentang My School Activities.

Sementara soal buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 179 Kurikulum Merdeka terdapat tugas Section 4 - Language Focus.

Nantinya, siswa diharuskan menjawab soal yang ada pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 179 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa diharuskan mengerjakan soal yang terdapat di buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 179 Kurikulum Merdeka secara mandiri.

Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 179 Kurikulum Merdeka:

Section 4 - Language Focus

bahasa inggris halaman 179
Buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 179 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 224 Kurikulum Merdeka, Worksheet 4.20

b. Write a request for each situation. Use the underlined phrases. Change the pronouns if necessary. Number one has been done for you.

1. You ask your friend to send an infographic file.

Your request: Can you send an infographic file?

2. You request your classmate to send a copy of the class schedule to you.

Your request: Can you send a copy of the class schedule to me?

3. You ask a friend to unmute his microphone.

Your request: Could you unmute your microphone?

4. You request your teacher to help you how to do the homework.

Your request: Could you help me how to do the homework, please?

