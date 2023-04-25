Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 Halaman 15 Kurikulum Merdeka, Listen and Take Notes

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut kunci jawaban buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA/SMK/MA halaman 15 Kurikulum Merdeka.

He is very kind and (1) _________. I found on the internet that his (2) _________ is probably A negative. Sometimes he (3) __________ his blood to the blood bank so that people who need the same blood type as him will be able to use it.

It is not the only good thing that I like about him. He is very (4) ______ and loves to maintain his health by not smoking. He does not like to drink alcoholic drinks and also there

is no tattoo on his body as well. He believes that a tattoo will not be good for the blood that he donates to the blood bank.

Ronaldo is also very (5) ______ which makes him a philanthropist. He donates billions of dollars to the poor and (6) ______ people across the world.

As a sports celebrity he remains (7) ______. Ronaldo treats his fans in a very courteous way. Once, a person in the audience was injured in the face by the football kicked by Ronaldo.

Right after the match, Ronaldo (8) ______ personally and gave him his jersey.

1. thoughtful

2. blood type

3. gives

4. fit

5. generous

6. underprivileged

7. humble

8. apologized

