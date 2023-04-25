Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 Halaman 15 Kurikulum Merdeka, Listen and Take Notes

Inilah soal beserta kunci jawaban buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA/SMK/MA  halaman 12 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Penulis: Linda Nur Dewi R
Editor: Suci BangunDS
zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 Halaman 15 Kurikulum Merdeka, Listen and Take Notes
static.buku.kemdikbud.go.id
Soal buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 10 halaman 15 Kurikulum Merdeka. Dalam artikel terdapat kunci jawaban buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA/SMK/MA halaman 12 Kurikulum Merdeka sebagai referensi orang tua untuk mendampingi anak belajar. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Berikut kunci jawaban buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA/SMK/MA halaman 15 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Pada Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA/SMK/MA halaman 15, terdapat soal esai atau terbuka.

Siswa diminta untuk menjawab berbagai pertanyaan pilihan ganda yang ada pada halaman tersebut.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban ini, sebaiknya siswa sudah mengerjakan soal secara mandiri.

Hal ini bertujuan untuk melatih pengetahuan dan kemampuan siswa dalam mengerjakan soal tersebut.

Lalu, orang tua atau guru akan membantu mencocokkan jawaban siswa dengan kunci jawaban pada artikel ini.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 Halaman 12 Kurikulum Merdeka, Lets Read: Cristiano Ronaldo

Perlu diingat juga, kunci Jawaban ini tidak bersifat mutlak, sehingga diharapkan hanya menjadi referensi.

Berikut soal beserta kunci jawaban buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA/SMK/MA  halaman 15 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Soal buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 10 halaman 15 Kurikulum Merdeka
Soal buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 10 halaman 15 Kurikulum Merdeka (static.buku.kemdikbud.go.id)

He is very kind and (1) _________. I found on the internet that his (2) _________ is probably A negative. Sometimes he (3) __________ his blood to the blood bank so that people who need the same blood type as him will be able to use it.

It is not the only good thing that I like about him. He is very (4) ______ and loves to maintain his health by not smoking. He does not like to drink alcoholic drinks and also there
is no tattoo on his body as well. He believes that a tattoo will not be good for the blood that he donates to the blood bank.

Ronaldo is also very (5) ______ which makes him a philanthropist. He donates billions of dollars to the poor and (6) ______ people across the world.

As a sports celebrity he remains (7) ______. Ronaldo treats his fans in a very courteous way. Once, a person in the audience was injured in the face by the football kicked by Ronaldo.
Right after the match, Ronaldo (8) ______ personally and gave him his jersey.

Answer:

1. thoughtful
2. blood type
3. gives
4. fit
5. generous
6. underprivileged
7. humble
8. apologized

*Disclaimer:

Kunci jawaban di atas hanya digunakan oleh orang tua dalam mendampingi proses belajar siswa.

Semua soal berupa pertanyaan terbuka yang artinya ada beberapa jawaban tidak terpaku seperti di atas.

(Tribunnews.com/Linda)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Kurikulum Merdeka
kunci jawaban
Kelas 10
Bahasa Inggris
SMA
BERITA TERKAIT
cover-buku-bahasa-inggris-tingkat-lanjut-kelas-11-kurikulum-merdeka.jpg

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 89 Kurikulum Merdeka Activity 6

2 jam lalu

bahasa-inggris-8-hal-267.jpg

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 267 Kurikulum Merdeka, Worksheet 5.12

3 jam lalu

bahasa-inggris-8-hal-266.jpg

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 266 Kurikulum Merdeka, Worksheet 5.11

3 jam lalu

bahasa-inggris-tingkat-lanjut-kelas-11-kurikulum-merdeka-halaman-88.jpg

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 88 Kurikulum Merdeka Activity 5

4 jam lalu

  • 5 Skincare Terbaru dari NPURE, Formula Bright Boost, Ampuh Cerahkan Kulitmu
    Skincare
    5 Skincare Terbaru dari NPURE, Formula Bright Boost, Ampuh Cerahkan Kulitmu
    5 Rekomendasi Payung Anti Sinar UV, Antisipasi Paparan Panas Ekstrim di Indonesia
    Perabot Rumah Tangga
    5 Rekomendasi Payung Anti Sinar UV, Antisipasi Paparan Panas Ekstrim di Indonesia
    Cuaca Panas hingga 37 Derajat Celcius, Ini 5 Tips Penting Liburan Aman agar Kulitmu Tidak Gosong
    Tips Kecantikan
    Cuaca Panas hingga 37 Derajat Celcius, Ini 5 Tips Penting Liburan Aman agar Kulitmu Tidak Gosong
    Sesuai Saran BMKG, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Sunscreen dengan Perlindungan Maksimal untuk Kulit
    Skincare
    Sesuai Saran BMKG, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Sunscreen dengan Perlindungan Maksimal untuk Kulit
    5 Rekomendasi Sofa dari Informa, Lengkapi Kenyamanan dan Interior Ruang
    Perabot Rumah Tangga
    5 Rekomendasi Sofa dari Informa, Lengkapi Kenyamanan dan Interior Ruang
    5 Rekomendasi Handphone Infinix Rp 1 Jutaan yang Punya Performa Handal untuk Gaming
    Produk Handphone
    5 Rekomendasi Handphone Infinix Rp 1 Jutaan yang Punya Performa Handal untuk Gaming
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Dijual Rumah Bandung Cileunyi Villa Di Sukamaju Cimekar
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Cileunyi Villa Di Sukamaju Cimekar
    Rp1,6 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Bersih Bening Canggih Toko Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital - Bekasi
    Bersih Bening Canggih Toko Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Digital - Bekasi
    Rp400.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Tukang Pasang Antena Tv Digital Tangerang Chanel Siaran Tv Digital - Tangerang Selatan
    Tukang Pasang Antena Tv Digital Tangerang Chanel Siaran Tv Digital - Tangerang Selatan
    Rp400.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Toko Pasang Alat Antena Tv Digital - Jakarta Utara
    Toko Pasang Alat Antena Tv Digital - Jakarta Utara
    Rp400.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Utara
    Kualitas HD Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Parabola Pondok Bambu - Jakarta Timur
    Kualitas HD Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Parabola Pondok Bambu - Jakarta Timur
    Rp400.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Dijual Rumah LT98 LB110 Legalitas SHM Lokasi Strategis - Bandung Kita
    Dijual Rumah LT98 LB110 Legalitas SHM Lokasi Strategis - Bandung Kita
    Rp1,5 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Bojongsoang Podomoro Park Cluster Anapuri Type Jayagiri
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Bojongsoang Podomoro Park Cluster Anapuri Type Jayagiri
    Rp6 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Jasa Sewa Mikrotrike di Dekat Interconnection Kuta Hostel Bersih dan Higienis
    Jasa Sewa Mikrotrike di Dekat Interconnection Kuta Hostel Bersih dan Higienis
    Rp45.000
    Bali, Badung
    RUMAH MEWAH TYPE 108 DI JANTUNG KOTA PEKANBARU LOKASI STRATEGIS BEBAS BANJIR DAN EKSLUSIF!
    RUMAH MEWAH TYPE 108 DI JANTUNG KOTA PEKANBARU LOKASI STRATEGIS BEBAS BANJIR DAN EKSLUSIF!
    Rp1,4 Milyar
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    RUMAH MEWAH TYPE 80 DI LABUH BARU PEKANBARU LOKASI STRATEGIS BEBAS BANJIR DAN AIR BERSIH!
    RUMAH MEWAH TYPE 80 DI LABUH BARU PEKANBARU LOKASI STRATEGIS BEBAS BANJIR DAN AIR BERSIH!
    Rp800.000.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    RUMAH MEWAH TYPE 100 DI JALAN DELIMA PANAM PEKANBARU LOKASI STRATEGIS BEBAS BANJIR!
    RUMAH MEWAH TYPE 100 DI JALAN DELIMA PANAM PEKANBARU LOKASI STRATEGIS BEBAS BANJIR!
    Rp700.000.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    Jasa Sewa Car Seat Baby di Dekat Interconnection Kuta Hostel Bersih dan Higienis
    Jasa Sewa Car Seat Baby di Dekat Interconnection Kuta Hostel Bersih dan Higienis
    Rp45.000
    Bali, Badung
    Dijual Rumah Cimahi Murah Di Jalan Karya Bakti Cipageran Dekat Dengan Pemkot
    Dijual Rumah Cimahi Murah Di Jalan Karya Bakti Cipageran Dekat Dengan Pemkot
    Rp550.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Cimahi
    Jual Rumah Bandung Margahayu Siap Huni Di Komplek Permai
    Jual Rumah Bandung Margahayu Siap Huni Di Komplek Permai
    Rp1,7 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    Rumah & kost di Jakarta pusat
    Rumah & kost di Jakarta pusat
    Rp10 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Jasa Sewa Stroller di Dekat Interconnection Kuta Hostel Bersih dan Higienis
    Jasa Sewa Stroller di Dekat Interconnection Kuta Hostel Bersih dan Higienis
    Rp45.000
    Bali, Badung
    Ruko Jalan Raya Warung Buncit, Pancoran, Duren Tiga, Jakarta Selatan
    Ruko Jalan Raya Warung Buncit, Pancoran, Duren Tiga, Jakarta Selatan
    Rp26 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Sukajadi Di Karang Tineung Indah Cipedes
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Sukajadi Di Karang Tineung Indah Cipedes
    Rp13 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    RUMAH MEWAH DI HANDAYANI 10 MENIT KE BANDARA LOKASI BEBAS BANJIR DAN TERSEDIA AIR BERSIH!
    RUMAH MEWAH DI HANDAYANI 10 MENIT KE BANDARA LOKASI BEBAS BANJIR DAN TERSEDIA AIR BERSIH!
    Rp650.000.000
    Riau, Pekanbaru
    Mini Building Mampang Prapatan Raya,Warung Buncit Raya,Jakarta Selatan
    Mini Building Mampang Prapatan Raya,Warung Buncit Raya,Jakarta Selatan
    Rp10,9 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan