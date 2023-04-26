TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 268 dan 269 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 268 dan 269 Kurikulum Merdeka, terdapat tugas Worksheet 5.13.

Tugas pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 268 dan 269 Kurikulum Merdeka memuat soal terkait bacaan pada Section 7.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 268 dan 269 Kurikulum Merdeka, siswa diharapkan terlebih dahulu menjawab soal secara mandiri.

Kunci jawaban pada artikel ini digunakan sebagai panduan dan pembanding oleh orang tua untuk mengoreksi pekerjaan anak.

Ada kemungkinan terdapat perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 268 dan 269 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Worksheet 5.13

a. Read the story below.

Mumtaz and her classmates sat for the semester exam. One of the subjects in the exam was Social Sciences. The subject always gave Mumtaz challenges. She prepared for this examination very seriously. She even asked her best friend, Radit, to review the exam materials together. Radit always got good grades in

this subject. However, Radit could not do the review because he did not feel very well that time.

On the day of the test, all students sat separately. Mumtaz and Radit could not sit together as usual. The teacher asked Radit to sit in the next row in front of Mumtaz. After the teacher distributed the exam papers, the students began to answer the questions. Mumtaz could not answer some questions. They were too diicult for her. She started to look around the class. Her friends were very busy writing their answers on the paper. Radit, however, often looked down. Mumtaz was surprised. Radit was holding his cellphone under his desk, and he was reading from it. Mumtaz did not know what to think. She felt angry at Radit, but she did not know what to do.

b. Answer the questions based on the story.

1. What subject did Mumtaz have for the semester exam in the story?

Jawaban:

Social Science