Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 91 92 Kurikulum Merdeka Practice 1

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 91 dan 92.

Pada halaman 91 sampai 92, peserta didik diminta membuat kalimat menggunakan Relative Pronoun yakni who/that/which.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 91-92

Grammar Focus: Practice 1

Make one sentence from two. Use who/that/which. Write the new sentences in your notebook.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 89 Kurikulum Merdeka Activity 6

1. Manor farm was owned by an irresponsible and drunken man. The man was called Mr. Jones.

2. One day, there was an animal revolution on the farm. The revolution was led by two young pigs.

3. Napoleon managed to drive Snowball out of the farm. Napoleon was a really cunning and evil pig

4. Boxer had to work harder than the others. Boxer was one of the strongest animals in the farm

5. In a dinner party with other pigs and humans of the area, Napoleon held a serious conversation. The conversation was about forming an alliance.

Answer:

1. Manor farm was owned by an irresponsible and drunken man who was called Mr. Jones.

2. One day, there was an animal revolution on the farm which was led by two young pigs.