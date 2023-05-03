Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 285 Kurikulum Merdeka, Progress Check 2: True or False

Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 285 Kurikulum Merdeka. Memuat tugas Progress Check 2 bagian 2.

zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 285 Kurikulum Merdeka, Progress Check 2: True or False
Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Kurikulum Merdeka
Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 285 Kurikulum Merdeka. Terdapat soal bagian 2 terkait bacaan berjudul Living by the Citarum River Banks pada tugas Progress Check 2. 

Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 285 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 285 Kurikulum Merdeka, terdapat tugas Progress Check 2.

Tugas pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 285 Kurikulum Merdeka memuat soal evaluasi Chapter 3, Chapter 4, dan Chapter 5.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 285 Kurikulum Merdeka, siswa diharapkan terlebih dahulu menjawab soal secara mandiri.

Kunci jawaban pada artikel ini digunakan sebagai panduan dan pembanding oleh orang tua untuk mengoreksi pekerjaan anak.

Ada kemungkinan terdapat perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 285 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 282 283 Kurikulum Merdeka, Progress Check 2

Progress Check 2

LIVING BY THE CITARUM RIVER BANKS

Pak Suratmo lives on the banks of the Citarum River. He started ishing in the Citarum river when he was a teenager and chose to be a isherman once he grew up. After being a sand miner, being a isherman was the second main job for people living in this area. It was a good decision as everything was ine till seventeen years ago and started getting worst from ive years ago.

Starting from that time, Pak Suratmo did not catch much ish as he used to. Less and less ish, he caught. Even, he often came home empty-handed. As a breadwinner, he had to think a lot about his life. He said that he could no longer be called a isherman. Instead, he should be called a scavenger because he collected and sold plastic waste to make a living. He collected the garbage from the same river he went ishing - the Citarum river.

The Citarum river was often labeled as the world’s most polluted river. Every day, no less than 20,000 tons of waste and 340,000 tons of wastewater are thrown into this river. The wastewater came from around 2,000 textile factories. The waste killed the ish and destroyed the environment. The Citarum river is the third-biggest river in Java but since then, the ish were largely gone. In total, almost 60 persen of its ish species was no longer found in the river since 2008.

As the river contained chemicals that killed the animals living in and drank the water, there were dead animals loating along the waste and trash. Not only the river’s bad smell and color, but also the polluted water made people suffer from skin and respiratory diseases and farmers lost their crops. This condition
gave hard conditions to its surrounding, including Pak Suratmo and 25 million people living near the river, and people depending on the electricity produced from the river.

(Adapted from https://thediplomat.com/2018/04/indonesias-citarum-the-worlds-mostpolluted-river/)

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 277 Kurikulum Merdeka, Worksheet 5.16

State whether the following statements are true or false.

