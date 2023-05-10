Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 154, Collecting Information: Fill the Blank Space

Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 154. Memuat tugas Collecting Information untuk mengisi kalimat yang rumpang.

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 154. Terdapat perintah untuk Fill the blank space atau mengisi kalimat yang rumpang dalam tugas Collecting Information. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 154.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 154, terdapat tugas Collecting Information.

Tugas pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 154 memuat soal untuk melengkapi kalimat.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 154, siswa diharapkan terlebih dahulu menjawab soal secara mandiri.

Kunci jawaban pada artikel ini digunakan sebagai panduan dan pembanding oleh orang tua untuk mengoreksi pekerjaan anak.

Ada kemungkinan terdapat perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 154.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 210 dan 211 Kurikulum Merdeka

Collecting Information

We will complete the descriptions of Edo's notebook, Lina's house, the shoes in the big shoe shop, and the T-shirt Mr. Gani wants Mr. Hidayat to buy him.

Here are what we will do. We will work in group. First, we will study the example carefully. We will copy and handwrite it in our notebooks.

Second, we will discuss to fill in the blank spaces with the righy words from the conversations. Third, every one of us will handwrite the compelte desciptions on a piece of paper.

1. Edo’s notebook is ____, with a blue hard cover. It has a ____. There is a ____ on the cover. It is ___ with ____.

Jawaban:

'Thick', 'A white ribbon separato', 'Sticker on the cover', 'Shiny, white, and round', 'A picture of an orang-utan'.

2. Lina’s house is in ___. The roof ___ blue. It has no __. It is ___ and ___. There are two trees ____.

